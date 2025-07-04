I woke up yesterday to find out I’m probably part of a psy-op. This was news to me, as psy-ops are conducted by globalists, and I hate globalists with all the fervor of a highly-caffeinated Calabrian who just saw someone put pineapple on a pizza.

“CHE CAZZO STAI FACENDO?!?”

So how did I ever become part of something I despise? Well, according to a bloke by the name of Markus Mutscheller, my crime is telling the truth about viruses.

Namely, that they don’t exist.

That despite what almost everyone thinks, no such thing as a virus has ever been isolated.

That the biggest global con ever, the COVID fraud, was not only based on a non-existent ‘virus’, but on fraudulent tests, in order to convince people of the importance of being injected with toxic ‘vaccines’.

Speaking of vaccines, they are another massive fraud that I have dismantled repeatedly.

I’ve repeatedly provided the receipts for these claims. I’ve also repeatedly stated that if someone can show me scientifically-valid proof of viruses, I’ll happily start believing in them.

But none of my cocksure critics have been able to do this. Instead, their attacks always degenerate into smears and insults. One of the more curious defamatory claims I’ve observed about folks like myself is that our no-virus stance is a “psy-op”.

That’s right - according to these geniuses, criticism of the giant Sars-Cov-2 psy-op is a psy-op.

Criticism of the readily-debunked virus and vaccine frauds, according to these brainiacs, is a psy-op.

Lunatics. You gotta love ‘em.

I have routinely asked those making such accusations if they could please tell me who my handlers were and where they were sending my Psy-Op Assistant checks, because I sure as heck haven’t been receiving them.

With the exception of more insults, no answer. Ever.

It reminds of the good ol’ days when vegans used to accuse me of being a shill for the meat, dairy and egg industries, who I guess wouldn’t even know I’m alive and have never given me a cent. I also asked these plant-based peanuts where my shill payments were going, because I’d love to access the money.

Silence.

Several years ago, some idiot even accused me of making money from sugar after I carefully picked apart the pseudoscientific nonsense of anti-sugar zealot Robert Lustig. I asked this clown how that would work when I have a long history of strongly discouraging consumption of simple carbohydrates except during and immediately after strenuous exercise.

Again, no response.

As a result, I never paid much attention to these people. I concluded they were simply upset because I was saying things they didn’t want to hear, and using libelous accusations out of frustration to cover for the fact they had no valid, factual rebuttal to what I was saying.

But then yesterday this porqueria somehow floated into my Substack feed, like a turd floating down a pristine crystal stream:

Meth. It’s a helluva drug.

So after being called an annoying “apostele” and being told to “f**k off” three times in a row by someone I didn’t know and had never contacted, I was curious as to how I could possibly have played a role in causing this person to have a public breakdown.

I began reading through the article, and was promptly treated to a masterclass in mental illness. It began with Mutscheller spewing hatred about his neighbors, who despite his seething disdain, appear to have done a whole lot of nothing to him. He wanks on about rapper Eminem, then launches into an unhinged, frothy-mouthed attack on “fanatic ‘there is no virus’ deniers.” (Bold emphasis added)

Note his use of the “denier” slur, a favorite of those shilling globalist causes like pandemics, vaccines and climate change.

STRIKE 1.

Our F-bombing angry-man then implores those of us with the temerity to tell the truth about viruses to again “f**k off”, and embarks on a disjointed rant where we are repeatedly accused of potentially taking part in a “PSYOP”.

“Who the hell is this nutter?”, I asked myself.

We get a very revealing insight from the lengthy preamble to his “PSYOP” rant, which kicks off with the statement, “As my long-time readers know, I have many personalities.”

Congratulations. So do schizophrenics.

“I don’t care much anymore what is appropriate or not,” he declares.

Neither do subway flashers.

“My wife, for example, thinks it is completely inappropriate for a 62-year-old to blast ‘Slim Shady’ on the car stereo when leaving the property.”

His wife is onto something, because we subsequently learn Mutscheller does this to antagonize his neighbors. In these parts, people who deliberately blast loud music from their car windows in order to make an impression on others are known as “wankers”. When they do this to deliberately annoy others, they’re known as “assholes”.

In Europe, people like this are simply known as mentally ill.

In the preamble to his “no-virus is probably a PSYOP” rant, Mutscheller can’t seem to emphasize enough just how much he hates his neighbors. They’re elderly, and Mutscheller is a hip dude who blasts rap music from his car like a try-hard teenager.

Yeah, screw old people. They need to get their Andrew Tate on and live a little!

His neighbors, you see, are “fairly conservative” folks “who busy themselves all day long with manicuring their lawns and taking each other's rubbish bins in if still out five minutes after collection.”

In other words, the anti-social Mutscheller has civil, community-minded neighbors. If you’ve ever lived next door to meth heads or mentally ill hoarders (or both), then considerate elderly people with manicured front yards are the kind of neighbors you dream about.

“Whenever I want to punish and piss off the whole street,” says the terribly maladjusted Mutscheller, who thinks his neighbors are “trying to conform me to their boring lifestyle, I leave the empty bins out for a whole 24 hours.” (Bold emphasis in original)

Wow, what a rebel.

“This drives them almost mad, and they walk in circles around their kitchen table speaking in weird animal tongues.”

Something tells me Mutscheller’s neighbors are not the ones walking around in circles driveling incomprehensible nonsense.

The real cracker here is that if Mutscheller’s neighborhood was full of people like Mutscheller, he’d probably be the first to complain.

“Look at this $%^&wit, blasting that death metal crap every time he drives past. What a wanker!”

“But Mark, you do the exact same thing…”

“Yeah, but I play Eminem. He’s a rapper!”

This makes it okay, you see, because according to the Gospel of Mutscheller, “Rap is about the only rebellious piece of art still left in the universe.”

That line tells us so much about Mutscheller. Much more than he’d wish us to know.

Rap music is about as rebellious as getting a tribal tattoo. Sure, it was once a novel and pioneering form of music. Some four decades ago.

It then quickly deteriorated into a vulgar, degenerate load of corporate-controlled filth concocted using the following formula:

Obnoxious Bragging: Embrace your inner wanker. Incessantly bang on about being the best, toughest, and hardest and having so many women you don’t know what to do with them all + Glorification of Violence: Boast about committing homicide. Repeatedly tell your listeners they must not cross you or your “posse”, or you will unalive them with assault weapons + Supercharged Misogyny: Always depict women as objects for men to own, use, and abuse. Call them bitches and hoes. This is perceived as hyper-masculine, instead of being recognized as your enduring resentment of every woman who ever rejected you. For all you doo wa Diddy gay rappers, this helps conceal your homosexuality and reinforces the essential rap stereotype of a ladies’ man + Ostentatious Displays of Wealth: Wear lots of gaudy bling and pose with exotic rent-a-cars in front of rented mansions + Pay Solemn Homage to Your Neighborhood: Yes, it was a turdpit that you couldn’t wait to escape, but it made you the man you are today: Namely, a superficial, obnoxious, sleazy, record label-owned puppet who goes to parties featuring other celebrity degenerates and lots of baby oil + Racism and Self-loathing: If you are African-American, be sure to use the N-word a lot. Pretend you are taking ownership of this slur and thereby taking the sting out of it. Never mind that you would be deeply offended if you heard a non-black person using this slur, thereby confirming you haven’t taken the sting out of diddly squat. Hey, no-one said modern music had to make sense. Remember, it’s part of a social conditioning program to fill people’s head with irrational tripe + Utterly Meaningless Lyrics: Say stuff like “Bitch, I'm posted up with Hats and the Sleezys/Smokin' the Zaza, it goes straight to the māthā/Then I'm uppin' the choppa/I'm hittin' the cha-cha, open his lata/Then he dancin' bachata.” Modern society is so far gone that people will actually debate the meaning of this meaningless gobbledegook, then praise you for your other-worldly insight. Kind of like when the paintings of Pierre Brassau wowed art critics in the 1960s, with their “powerful strokes,” “clear determination” and “furious fastidiousness”. According to one Swedish art critic, Pierre was “an artist who performs with the delicacy of a ballet dancer.” In reality, Pierre was Peter, a 4-year-old chimpanzee at Borås Djurpark zoo + Optional but recommended: Pose with a muscular dog and/or name yourself after an Italian mob figure, even though your average mafioso wouldn’t be caught dead listening to this rubbish = Billboard “Hot R&B/Hip-Hop” track!

Oh, but Eminem is different, I can hear Mutscheller saying. He’s white, he’s edgy, and he’s named after confectionery.

Big deal. He’s still part of the social conditioning machine.

Hip-hop: It’s Freemasonry in ill-fitting clothes.

"Marshall, he's the antichrist

He will slice and dice

Sluts, whores, men, women, and children (One more time, what's my name?)

His name is Marshall, he's the antichrist

He will slice and dice

Skanks, sluts, whores, men, women, and children"

That’s Eminem describing himself in his track “Antichrist”.

Eminem admirers think “this serves to cement his self-portrayal as a ruthless figure, challenging societal norms and expectations.”

Taking a dump on the sidewalk during peak hour challenges societal norms and expectations. It’s also a degenerate act that requires zero intelligence and creativity.

Seeing as Mutscheller brought it up, let’s look at some other examples of rap’s supposedly “rebellious” brilliance:

“Guess who's back (Yeah), straight out the gutter (Me)

With a dirty rubber, plus my homeless mother (F**k her)

Where Bruce Jenner at? I wanna f**k that ho (Where she is?)

Where is Megan Thee Stallion at? I wanna suck that toe (Mwah)”

-Bizarre, collaborating with Eminem in Antichrist. "I f**ked my cousin in his asshole, slit my mother's throat haha

Guess who Slim Shady just signed to Interscope

My little sister's birthday, she'll remember me

For a gift I had ten of my boys take her virginity"

-Bizarre, collaborating with Eminem in Amityville. “Put Molly all in her champagne

She ain't even know it

I took her home and I enjoyed that

She ain't even know it.”

-Rick Ross, singing the praises of drink-spiking and drug-assisted rape in Rocko. “I'm not a rapper, nor a rapist, nor a racist

I f**k bitches with no permission and tend to hate shit …

… Rape a pregnant bitch and tell my friends I had a threesome.”

Tyler, the Creator, declaring he’s not a rapist while simultaneously boasting about being a rapist in Tron Cat. “I'll rape ya child, they won't make the trial.”

Grammy-nominated rapper Cam’ron collaborating with Juelz Santana, promoting child rape as a means of witness obstruction in Kill ‘Em. "And if you got a daughter older than 15, I'ma rape her

Take her on the livin' room floor, right there in front of you

Then ask you seriously, whatchu wanna do?

Frustratin', isn't it? Wanna kill me, but I'ma kill you

Now watch me f**k just a little while longer, please, will you?"

-The late DMX, maintaining rap's fine tradition of exalting rape and murder in X is Coming.

I could go on, but I think I’ve more than made my point. Rap music has fallen a long way since Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five released The Message in 1982. That song lamented social decay; today’s rap music foments and celebrates it.

Rap music is not rebellion. It’s just another facet of the globalist-owned and -operated social conditioning program designed to promote degeneracy, sexual deviancy, violence and gender division.

And Mutscheller, who deems himself fit to accuse others of engaging in a “PSYOP”, is avidly praising it.

STRIKE 2.

After sharing his mental issues and dubious moral foundation with us, Mutscheller then sets about detailing why he believes the no-virus argument is likely a “PSYOP”.

Mutscheller, who tells people with dissenting opinions to “f**k off” - not once, but three times in the same headline - preciously claims no-virus proponents are “on a religious mission.”

He claims we exhibit a “cult-like obsession and behavior” and are members of a “cultish club”.

For the record, I’m an atheist. I belong to no religions or cults and consider anyone who equates these phenomena with detailed discussion of a flawed scientific paradigm to be a complete and utter peanut.

Or a bad actor.

So what, exactly, are Mutscheller’s qualifications to talk with such authority on this topic?

He has none.

He admits: “Just to be clear - I do have no opinion at all about this. Zero.”

In other words, Mutscheller has no clue as to whether viruses exist or not. Clearly, reading the papers of researchers who claim to have isolated viruses, and picking apart their countless flaws, is beyond the capabilities of a brain raised on music that brags about letting ten deviants gang-bang your little sister.

First Rule of Smart Club: Never talk with bold authority on topics you have absolutely no clue about.

So Mutscheller does what people who are unsettled by arguments they don’t understand often do: He shoots the messenger, casting nefarious aspersions on their motives. Rather precious for a guy who complains “Fickle Scared Minds Seek Distractions.”

They sure do.

No-virus, says Mutscheller, “could be a PSYOP because

It divides and therefore conquers the dissident movement

It distracts the dissidents from something much bigger

“No virus exists” is so fringe, it undermines the credibility of the dissidents in the eyes of the unsuspecting public, similar to the term “9/11” or “moon-landing” denier. If a significant dissident signs up to it, like Dr. Mike Yeadon, he will possibly ruin his credibility for the more important mRNA deliberate harm education he pioneered.”

This guy’s deep. Like a blue whale’s butthole.

First of all, conflicting viewpoints routinely cause division. That’s human nature, but it in no way justifies hiding from the truth.

Yes, lies deliberately spread to foment division should be vigorously debunked. The truth, in contrast, should be vigorously promoted and defended no matter how unpopular it is.

Yet here is Mutscheller vigorously attacking those who tell the truth about the virus sham. He is not attacking us for being wrong, because he has no idea what we’re talking about.

He’s just pissed because he has no idea what we’re talking about.

Despite knowing absolutely nothing about virology, and the science showing it to be a total fraud, Mutscheller claims it is “so fringe, it undermines the credibility of the dissidents in the eyes of the unsuspecting public, similar to the term ‘9/11’ or ‘moon-landing’ denier.”

So what he’s saying is that, even if the virus paradigm, 9/11 and the moon landing are all frauds, shut up and keep it to yourself, otherwise people will think you are strange.

This, coming from the guy who makes a big song and dance about not giving a “f**k” what other people think.

Second Rule of Smart Club: People who loudly profess not to care what others think are confirming they care deeply what others think.

Mutscheller claims calling out the untenable virus paradigm “undermines the credibility of the dissidents.”

Which “dissidents”, exactly? The ones regurgitating mainstream nonsense?

According to Mutscheller, it’s far better to be a coward obsessed with not offending other people, save for your nice elderly neighbors.

It’s not hard to work out which powerful class of parasites this irrational line of thinking will benefit.

Mutscheller claims the no-virus argument “distracts the dissidents from something much bigger.”

Really? It’s hard to think of anything bigger than a campaign that:

Successfully sent an entire planet “Lockstep” into lockdown based on a virus that simply does not exist;

Brainwashed and cajoled most of the planet into taking drugs to treat this non-existent virus that were demonstrably toxic, injurious and often deadly.

Mutscheller claims the no-virus paradigm serves as a kind of cognitive Valium for allegedly terrified dissenters. “Anything that distracts us from the terrifying, seemingly unsolvable approaching totalitarian technocracy is preferable,” he writes. “The ‘no virus exists’ is such a calming, manageable, and distracting project that makes us feel much better than helplessly staring towards totalitarianism.”

Ah yes. Every night, I sit down by the fireplace, pour myself a cognac, and soothe myself in the reassuring knowledge that a pack of sinister assholes are able to convince an entire planet to believe in non-existent viruses. It is so uplifting to know this fraudulent paradigm is used as an excuse to inject children with toxic ‘adjuvants’ that increase their risk of serious health problems. It is so deeply relaxing to know the virus paradigm was used to push ‘vaccines’ that killed millions of people. It is sooo reassuring to know I share a planet with billions of dipshit lemmings who can’t see through this evil charade.

It is absurd to claim the no-virus scam suppresses awareness of the continuing campaign to impose global totalitarian technocracy. To the contrary, the reality that you can shut down an entire planet based on something that doesn’t even exist shows just how easily-brainwashed and compliant people are. It highlights just how easily this tyranny can be ushered in.

Mutscheller’s irrational diatribe is akin to saying that describing the beating an assailant gave their victim detracts from the subsequent murder of that victim. It’s an inherently stupid claim that makes no sense whatsoever. Unless, of course, you have another agenda.

Mutscheller claims that by attacking the virus paradigm, Dr Mike Yeadon “will possibly ruin his credibility.”

In the eyes of who, exactly? A guy who thinks a music genre that promotes rape, incest, pedophilia and homicide is “rebellious art”?

You’re on safe ground, Dr Mike.

Mutscheller gives the game away when he writes:

“When Desmet, Malone and Rogan brought awareness to the mass formation psychosis, the witch-hunt of the unvaccinated stopped, and the Covid PSYOP lost most of its power.”

Wow.

Did he just portray Robert Malone as a hero of the freedom movement?

Did he just claim with a straight face that Malone - who insists Sars-Cov-2 is real and who quietly stood by while billions were injected with toxic ‘mRNA’ shots despite claiming to know all along the technology was unfit for human use - stopped “the witch-hunt of the unvaccinated” and took the wind out of the COVID psy-op?

Robert Malone, the insanely hypocritical narcissist with a pathological victim-mentality?

Robert Malone, the self-admitted DARPA and “Deep State” insider who repeatedly claims to have invented mRNA ‘vaccines’, even though he didn’t?

Robert Malone, the guy who claims he knowingly received toxic ‘mRNA’ injections in order to travel to Italy, only for his travelling companion to admit neither he nor Malone were vaxxxinated?

Robert Malone, the guy who adamantly insists viruses exist, yet can’t even begin to provide a coherent explanation of what a virus actually is?

Robert Malone, the guy that, when repeatedly asked to explain the plethora of untenable discrepancies in his ludicrous story (see here and here), simply ignores you and instead cowardly slags off at you behind the safety of a paywall?

That Robert Malone?

Yup.

STRIKE 3 … YOU’RE OUT!!

Mutscheller claims Dr Mike Yeadon is ruining his credibility, but we’re supposed to look up to an incoherent ciuco like Robert Malone as some sort of freedom savior.

Vaffanculo.

Or, as angry loons who hate their neighbors for no apparent reason would say if they could speak a language other than Dipshit:

Vaffanculo per favore, vaffanculo per favore, vaffanculo per favore!

I make no apologies if this hurts your brain, but there is about as much evidence for the existence of viruses as there is for the Tooth Fairy.

Mixing a gob of spit/blood/shit with bovine fetal serum, culture medium, antibiotics and green monkey kidney cells is not proof of a ‘virus’.

It is simply proof that science has largely degenerated into an anti-scientific shitshow.

Claiming you got really sick between 2020 and 2023 is not proof of a ‘virus’.

It’s simply proof you got sick.

I’ve been over this more times than I care to remember (see below). That you can’t or won’t get it does not mean I’m part of a psy-op or a religion or a cult. It just means you’re about as sharp as a bowling ball, and slandering me isn’t going to change that anytime soon.

