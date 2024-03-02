World's Biggest Study on COVID 'Vaccine' Side Effects Has Been Published.
'Anti-Vaxxers' and 'Conspiracy Theorists' vs People Who Believe Anything. Guess Who Wins (Again)?
The world's biggest study on COVID ‘vaccine’ side effects has recently been published online. Before I discuss the eye-opening findings, I thought it would be instructive to take a quick trip down memory lane and revisit the peak years of COVID insanity. The days when pro-vaxxxers, with all the fervor of religious extremists who think 'AIDS' is a divine…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.