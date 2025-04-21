Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
6d

I enjoyed & I echo every part of this evisceration of a long-lived lie.

When I wrote a somewhat similar piece, stepping through each & every category of claim that’s made about these phantom pathogens, for the existence of which there’s no scientific evidence, I thought it important as well as persuasive to point out that the pinnacle claim is for CONTAGION.

Virologists claim that people made sick by a particular “virus” can “give it to” another person and this spreading from person to person is called transmission or contagion.

Here’s the thing: when looked for carefully using proper controls, CONTAGION HAS NEVER BEEN OBSERVED. In the case of common colds and of influenza, this utter failure to show transmission of symptoms from one person to another has NEVER been shown, despite literally MORE THAN A CENTURY of trying.

Contagion / transmission of claimed “viral illnesses” is simply a LIE.

Often, people won’t entertain even a thought experiment. It’s as if they dare not risk it, in case they have to concede that they’ve been successfully lied to all their lives. I know, i understand. It’s humiliating to contemplate this.

But it’s going to be a whole lot worse than humiliating if you continue to give houseroom to this pack of lies. I cannot overemphasise how vital it is that you do run the thought experiment (& look at the evidence for multiple lies over several decades).

Others refuse to accept the possibility that they’ve been lied to, demanding to know “But why would they do that?”, as if it’s my job to provide not only the evidence that your neighbour has been interfering with your child but I’m supposed to give you the motive, too? It’s not enough for you to conclude for yourself, based on the evidence of this horrible crime, that the perpetrator needs locking up, regardless of whatever self serving BS they might concoct?

In this case, though, I DO have an explanation. It’s very malevolent. This HUGE LIE, that invisible “viral” pathogens cause illnesses which spread, was created and is maintained for a number of reasons, all of which have been on show in recent years.

1. It’s a means to terrorise & seize control over the lives of their population.

2. CRUCIALLY, it provides for the most valuable LIE of all, that these contagious illnesses can be prevented with “VACCINES - an injected preparation that protects you”. The virus lie enables the vaccine lie. Why is that important? You’re most vulnerable to deliberate, intentional toxicity if someone can use a hollow needle to inject anything the perpetrators choose into your body, thus bypassing every primary defence your body comes equipped with. This is the heart of the matter. The virus lie enables control and that includes coercing the vaccine lie, whereby you can be injured or even killed in an extraordinarily well-controlled manner.

Think this cannot be true? Ok, riddle me this one. Why, of all the categories of products of the pharmaceutical industry, ONLY vaccines cannot be questioned let alone challenged? Why is it that even non-medics cannot question vaccines for long before their regulatory body comes down on you like a ton of bricks?

You can question or challenge any other category of product of this industry, such as lipid lowering agents, by class or by individual product, and nothing like the same ferocious, career ending response simply doesn’t happen. Why is this?

You know why this is. The perpetrators ALWAYS intended to use the virus lie to enable the vaccine lie, because they hate us & want us sick or dead. This is entirely consistent with numerous other actions we observe towards us by the self-appointed, Useless Eliters (as I call them). These are the people who deprived you of your liberty, of your ability to earn a living, to care for your relatives, to be unable any longer to trust any medical professional or government official. This is the same people who clearly intend to shut you up in a “15 minute city”, to force you to carry biometric, digital ID, to deprive you of the use of the anonymity of cash, to steal your savings, to damage the food supply chains. Need I go on? It’s the same people, who think they’re better than you, that they’re smarter than you and that someone died & left them in charge of you.

It’s all lies, because that’s all these entitled creeps know how to operate. Faced with a sufficient number of people willing to point at and call out their lies and they will run scared. Do it now. Before they do us in. Which they are planning, right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
7d

Isolation of the deadly "virus" via the sewage🧻🧻🧻🚽🚽🚽, yeah right. I'm going with the, it's ALL codswallop.Great article A.C, hell is going to be awfully cramped, good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
