The malevolents behind the COVID scam just aren't giving up. They recently tried to trigger another bout of COVID paranoia by hyping the emergence of two alleged new variants, “Pirola” and “Eris”. As with the Monkeypox farce (an ill-fated and short-lived attempt by the globalists to emulate the HIV-AIDS hysteria of the early 1980s), the Pirola-Eris ruse…