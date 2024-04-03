Around mid-2021, as the vaxxxination campaign gathered speed, one name began appearing with unusual frequency in media interviews, social media posts, web articles and ‘alt’ documentaries:

Robert Malone.

Invariably, Malone was introduced as the inventor of mRNA vaccines, a claim he himself repeats everywhere he can. He also claimed to have received two shots of the Moderna vaxxxine, and to have subsequently suffered side effects.

Right from the outset, Malone’s story was highly suspicious.

First of all, no-one has invented an mRNA ‘vaccine.’ There is no such thing. Until the world collectively lost its mind in early 2020, a vaccine was roundly known as a drug supposedly containing a dead (inactivated) or weakened (attenuated) form of whatever pathogen it was supposedly offering protection against. Apart from the Chinese Sinopharm, SinoVac and ill-fated Indian Covaxin shots, none of the main ‘COVID’ vaxxxines fell into this category.

All the other vaxxxines are in fact gene therapies; none contain a live or attenuated form of the mythical Sars-Cov-2.

The AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Novavax, and Sputnik shots are viral vector drugs using an array of alleged viruses to transport a gene allegedly encoding for the spike protein of the ‘Sars-Cov-2’ virus.

I’m using words like “supposedly” and “allegedly” liberally because my research (as opposed to other people’s propaganda) tells me vaccination is a load of bollocks, and that ‘Sars-Cov-2’ has never been isolated by anything remotely resembling sound science (explained here and here). So who knows what’s really in all this porqueria.

This leaves the ugly baby of which Malone claims to be the sole parent: mRNA technology. The Pfizer and Moderna drugs supposedly contain messenger RNA that supposedly contain lab-inserted instructions for your cells to produce the spike protein of the fantasmagorical Sars-Cov-2 virus.

No-one has ever satisfactorily explained why the traditional method of vaccination - which we are told ad nauseum was a life-saving advance that conquered diseases the way the Romans conquered new territories - had to be suddenly abandoned in favour of a technology with a 30-year track record of abysmal failure.

Turning your body into a ‘spike-protein’ manufacturing plant has nothing in common with traditional vaccination. It’s a truly Bizarre New World method for producing alleged antibodies to an alleged virus.

Check out Merriam-Webster’s definition of "vaccine" as of January 18, 2021:

As the body count from the vaxxxines began climbing, and people started questioning the legitimacy of these Bizarroworld concoctions, Merriam-Webster began adding, and adding, and then adding some more to its definition. By the end of November 2021, their definition of "vaccine" had transformed from the single sentence above into this monstrosity:

Holy guacamole, Batman.

According to Merriam-Webster, a vaccine is also now a preparation used to stimulate our immune response against non-infectious substances, agents or diseases.

In other words, they’ve thrown open the door to allow just about anything to be classified as a ‘vaccine.’

Oh, and let’s see how Merriam-Webster defines “invent”:

I’ve highlighted the word “useful” for a reason; no-one in their right mind would be clamoring for recognition as the inventor of a “safe and effective” vehicle that, instead of saving lives, quickly garnered a reputation for causing more deaths than the collective tally of all other vehicles ever made.

Yet at every opportunity, Robert Malone wants us to know he is the man behind synthetic mRNA - a technology whose rollout was promptly followed by a global death toll now on its way to matching the body count of megalomaniacs like Genghis Khan and Chairman Mao.

As more and more people realize the Safe & Effective™ vaxxxines were in fact Unsafe & Ineffective, being recognized as the inventor of their underlying technology probably isn’t going to make you a lot of friends.

It will, however, make you a lot of money.

Especially as mRNA technology, despite its horrendous record, is now being earmarked for a host of other uses, such as cancer vaxxxines (to ‘prevent’ the turbo cancers caused by ‘COVID’ vaxxines, no doubt).

Malone might be missing out on some serious royalties, and he sure ain’t happy about it.

Robert and Jill Malone: A Case Study in Anger and Embitterment

Malone’s claim that he invented the mRNA (non)vaccines has been the subject of much debate and numerous deep dives.

Those who’ve examined the history of mRNA technology agree Malone played a pivotal role in the creation of mRNA technology, noting the seminal 1989 and 1990 papers he co-authored on the topic.

However, performing experiments with cell culture or mice that suggest mRNA technology may one day lead to viable gene therapies is not the same as actually creating an effective, real world therapy. It’s like saying the guy who invented the wheel also invented Ferrari and McLaren.

Everyone who’s researched the history of today’s mRNA technology has concluded it is the work of numerous researchers, whose collective efforts have brought us to where we are presently (namely, a world in which the majority of people have been injected with toxic and sometimes lethal gene therapies).

In July 2021, Logically writer Ernie Piper actually got Malone to admit it. “I didn't invent these vaccines,” he told Piper in an interview. “I invented the vaccine platform and the concept. I did not invent these specific vaccines.”

Despite this, Malone is really, really pissed that he isn’t given more credit for his role in creating this deadly technology. So too is his wife Jill, who in a 2021 letter to the world angrily railed against just about everyone Malone ever worked alongside during his mRNA exploits.

The couple has since removed this letter from the web, but an archived copy dated June 18, 2021 can be viewed here. Sometime after this, the letter was removed.

Twice in that rant, Jill Malone claims mRNA technology is now “saving the world.”

Note that June 18, 2021 is exactly one week after Malone appeared alongside his buddy and documented liar Steve Kirsch on Brett Weinstein’s Darkhorse Podcast, supposedly to ‘expose’ the vaxxxines. Kirsch, self-aggrandizing blow-hard that he is, claims this was the interview that “launched the anti-vax movement."

The reality is all three were late to the party; some of us began calling out the clot shots a month after they’d been released. That’s how little time it took for those who were paying attention to notice the rapidly increasing body count.

Hosting a rant stating mRNA is “saving the world” while simultaneously claiming on a widely-viewed podcast it’s hurting people is somewhat incongruent, which I suspect is why the letter was quietly removed.

Did Malone Really Receive the Moderna Vaxxxine?

During his early appearances, Malone often claimed he himself had received two doses of the Moderna gene therapy and that he subsequently suffered side effects.

It’s a claim that initially won him “I’ve been there, man!” credibility points.

It’s also an inherent absurdity.

As people began to weigh his claim of being an early pioneer of repeatedly failed mRNA technology against his claim of willingly being injected with that same failed technology, Malone quietly stopped repeating it.

As one of the earliest mRNA researchers, Malone knows full well this technology has been plagued by repeated setbacks and failures, and that prior to the fraudulent “emergency use authorizations” no mRNA drug had ever made it past Phase 2 trials.

Not one.

The technology was simply too problematic and dangerous to enter large-scale Phase 3 testing.

I’m not putting words in Malone’s mouth here - he’s admitted this himself. At 1.14 of the video below, he tells an audience of the mRNA hoopla, “I have trouble reconciling the words that we’re hearing with my knowledge of the current state of the technology.”

“I know intimately, at the bench, year after year after year, with multiple different technologies, these technologies are not capable of the task that is being asserted.”

Here’s wife Jill from a current page at Malone’s namesake website, singing a very different tune to the one she sang in her embittered 2021 rant where she claimed mRNA vaxxxines were “saving the world”:

She now states clearly that hubby Rob observed toxicity issues with mRNA’s ‘carrier’ lipid nanoparticles that “were never resolved.”

So why was she claiming back in 2021 that this same technology was “saving the world” if her and hubby knew all along it was still toxic?

Whatever the reason for her Fauci-like flipflopping, we’re supposed to believe Malone - fully aware how flawed this technology was - willingly allowed himself to be injected with it? Not just once, but twice?

Excuse my Italian, but vaffanculo.

Malone told Atlantic reporter Tom Bartlett he contracted ‘COVID-19’ in February 2020 (a true early adopter it seems, for the first reported US case of ‘COVID’ was January 20, 2020). He claimed he got the Moderna vaccine in 2021 in the hope that it would alleviate his long-haul symptoms, despite the fact any halfwit knows ‘vaccines’ are supposed to be a preventive measure and not a restorative therapy.

He told Bartlett he had a cough and was dealing with hypertension and reduced stamina, among other maladies. “My body will never be the same,” he said.

For a guy claiming permanently reduced stamina, Malone sure manages to power through a grueling schedule of media appearances with ease.

Robert Malone: Abused, Refused and Shut Out of the Mainstream. Not.

Jill Malone claims her husband’s story is “a long and tortous journey of repeated financial, and psychological abuse.” (sic) (Bold emphasis added)

Between 1986-1988, she says, Malone was a graduate student at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and the Salk Institute. It was there he did his thesis work on RNA structure and DNA/RNA gene transfer under one Dr Inder Verma.

To say Verma has a checkered past would be an understatement. Salk placed Verma on leave in June 2018 after numerous women came forward to accuse the married researcher of sexual harassment over a period spanning from 1976 to 2016. Shortly afterwards, Virma resigned.

The allegations covered a litany of uninvited and wholly unacceptable behaviour: Forcibly kissing women, grabbing their breasts, pinching their buttocks, propositioning them, inappropriately commenting on their physical attributes, and following them into the darkroom. Despite the seriousness of the allegations, the deviant-friendly World Economic Forum still proudly lists Verma as one if its “people.”

World Economic Forum: Predators Welcome.

Jill Malone says her husband suffered “severe” abuse under the tutelage of Verma. Not the touchy-feely kind, but the psychological kind allegedly involving playing underlings off against each other, and threatening to "kill" Malone's career if he didn’t comply with Verma's demands to "include him on patent disclosures, etc."

Look, I’m not here to diminish the very real problem of workplace bullying. I’ll further acknowledge that my traditional Southern Italian approach to the issue - which is to confront the perpetrators and admonish them to self-fornicate or to shove their job up their poop chute - may not be the ideal strategy for all others in similar circumstances.

But as I read through Jill’s repeated claims of abuse, threats, harassment, of her husband being “disempowered” and being "a pawn in a battle much larger than himself" and even of being diagnosed "with severe PTSD from the abuse," my eyes started to roll like a top-of-the-line set of Fulcrum road wheels.

Jill Malone even claims a UCSD mental health professional "told Robert that his (PTSD) levels were the same as someone coming back from Vietnam."

Malone himself even told Bartlett that what happened to him was “intellectual rape.”

It should be noted that Malone was born in 1959, which meant at the time all this was going on he was a grown-ass man in his late twenties.

"In our 45 years together," Jill claims, "I have never witnessed anywhere the level of abuse that Robert endured. I can’t describe how much Dr. Verma’s abuse affected Robert."

It seems Jill lives a very sheltered life. I know people who were repeatedly molested by their parents. I know of a woman in Adelaide who was commercially prostituted at a young age by her own father. One of my childhood friends spiraled into depression and ultimately fatal drug use after he came home to find the body of his sister, who’d taken her own life. She and her younger sister, it turns out, had been repeatedly molested by their grub of a father, who died of natural causes at an old age and never faced justice for what he did (last I heard, the younger sister was working as a prostitute - a far cry from the innocent kid I remember at primary school).

Damnit, my eyes have started watering as I write this. There are people out there who’ve endured unspeakable evil, but we’re supposed to feel sorry for Robert Malone, the self-aggrandizing media darling who lives on a sprawling 50-acre horse farm in Virginia. As Bartlett noted, “Malone is not exactly living on the streets: In addition to being a medical doctor, he has served as a vaccine consultant for pharmaceutical companies.”

It was from this countryside farm Malone complained to a New York Times reporter in early 2022 that, thanks to a constant stream of appearances on shows like the Joe Rogan Experience, Fox News, One America News, Candace, America First With Sebastian Gorka and The Joe Pags Show, “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months.”

Damn first world problems.

Online estimates put Malone’s personal worth anywhere between 1.4 and fourteen million dollars. Not particularly helpful, but it’s clear he’s not short of a quid - nor friends in high places.

Malone was a co-founder, director and, along with wife Jill, a major shareholder of Atheric Pharmaceutical, a start-up formed in 2016 to assist the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases find repurposed drugs to treat the ‘Zika virus.’

According to his bio at OMICS International, in August 2014 “colleagues at the Department of Defense/Defense Threat Reduction Agency asked Dr. Malone to step in and help NewLink manage the Ebola project and develop the contracts necessary to move the ‘orphan’ PHAC/rVSV ZEBOV vaccine forward quickly.”

Malone “got the project on track, recruited our client Focus Clinical Trials to team with USAMRIID/WRAIR to develop the immunoassays, put WHO leadership in touch with Pentagon leadership to expedite the initial WRAIR clinical trials, recruited the government of Norway to help fund the clinical research, used social media (LinkedIn) to recruit Merck Vaccines to join the project, recruited a management team, and lead the development of the BARDA and DTRA contracts - yielding over 200M$ in resources.” (sic)

“Dr. Malone” we are further told, “was CEO and co-founder of RW Malone MD, LLC, a very successful consulting and development firm focused on clinical trials and USG medical countermeasure proposal capture and management.”

For a guy doing the big talk about government corruption, the next passage is quite revealing:

“Dr. Malone has an extraordinary funding record. In the past five years, he has been involved in ten billion dollars of successful government contracts and awards.” (Bold emphasis added)

I don’t know about you, but the picture I’m getting here is not of some poor, hard-done-by bloke who has been locked out of the mainstream. Jill Malone claims “Robert has never been able to secure funding from NIH” for his work on mRNA, but he’s sure enjoyed a massive chunk of government funding for his other escapades!

When someone has the US Military, Pentagon, World Health Organization and government leaders on speed dial, something tells me they’re not the ostracized black sheep they’d have us believe.

Ditto when they’ve got seemingly unlimited funds to launch frivolous lawsuits at just about anything that moves. For a guy who incessantly whines about being bullied, Malone has little compunction about weaponizing the legal system to harass and intimidate his critics.

Stay tuned for more on that.

Before I sign off for today, a quick word about the concept of controlled opposition. It’s clear many readers have already wised up to our millionaire ‘heroes’ of the health movement. A handful, however, seem to be struggling with the contradiction of these vocal health ‘freedom fighters’ not being what they seem.

These readers need to remember that, on a contentious issue like mass-injection with toxic gene therapies, there will always be opposition. Even the most relentless propaganda campaign will fail to fool at least some people.

So if there is going to be opposition, better for the powers that be to co-opt it and ensure it is Opposition Lite - a watered down version that gives hope to the plebs, but ultimately leads to nothing of substance except reinforcement of the highly useful virus narrative and praise for mRNA technology.

Kirsch, Malone, McCullough and Weinstein have all enthusiastically parroted the virus narrative. Malone, McCullough and Weinstein have all praised mRNA technology. I’ll leave it to doubters to absorb that information, consider how almost no progress has been made in bringing any perpetrators to justice, and to ask themselves why the most prominent ‘anti-vaxxers’ scrupulously avoid any acknowledgement of the fact that ‘COVID’ is a pre-orchestrated genocide campaign, the wheels of which were put in motion many, many years ago.

See the video below for more details:

Dr Rima Laibow exposes "The Great Culling" in 2009. From Season 1, Episode 5 of Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura.

