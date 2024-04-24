It never made sense.

Robert Malone, the self-proclaimed ‘inventor of mRNA vaccination,’ claimed he received two shots of the Moderna gene therapy in April 2021.

This is despite the emphatic statements of he and his wife that he knew all along mRNA technology was not yet fit for human use. Indeed, mRNA technology has a track record of abject failure that spans over 30 years.

Malone pretended he was pig-ignorant of the freely available clinical trial research and VAERS data, which had amply demonstrated the Moderna drug was unsafe and ineffective long before April 2021.

For a “highly trained” vaccine developer who loves to boast in his resume and court depositions about all the clinical trials he has been involved in, and his dozens of published papers, this is not a tenable claim.

For ‘proof’ of the Moderna drug’s efficacy, Malone pretends to be an outsider who was forced to rely on the word of Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

He also claims he took the drug because journalists were claiming it was effective in treating ‘long COVID.’ Again, the claim that a “highly trained” vaccine developer would ignore decades of first-hand observation and instead believe idiot journalists is preposterous.

Malone is no outsider. He is a self-admitted insider who has been “deep inside the belly of the beast,” as he himself describes his Deep State involvement. He has enjoyed intimate and lucrative relationships with DOD, DARPA, NIH and Fauci’s NIAID,

Malone also claimed he received the Moderna gene therapy in order to meet impending travel requirements.

Which makes the clip below an extremely interesting one. It is a snippet from a Tommy’s Podcast interview with Steven Hatfill (the full interview is available here). Hatfill is the guy who was initially blamed for the Anthrax psy-op ‘outbreak’ of 2001, then later cleared of wrongdoing by the FBI.

In November 2019, Hatfield released a fear porn tome titled Three Seconds Until Midnight which, by way of remarkable coincidence, predicted an impending influenza pandemic.

On September 13, 2021, Hatfill, Malone and a number of other speakers gave presentations to the Italian senate. This meant that Stefano and Roberto had to hop aboard a plane and travel to Italy.

This trip to Italy, remember, is over four months after Malone claimed to have received the second of his Moderna shots.

Curious then, that Hatfill recalls how he and Sly Malone had to submit to rapid antigen tests in Italy because they were both unvaccinated.

“I’m not vaccinated, I don’t have a card” says Hatfill.

“Neither did Dr Malone,” adds Hatfill with a big grin, “he didn’t have a card.”

If Malone wasn’t vaccinated and didn’t have a vaccine card, one wonders where this image came from. It’s an alleged vaccine certificate Malone posted to his website the very same day I sent him an email questioning him, among other things, about his ‘vaccination’ claim.

I’m guessing it came from the same place Bathhouse Barry’s suspicious-looking birth certificate came from.

To those of you who still look up to Malone as a health freedom ‘hero’, at what point do you intend to pull your heads from your posteriors and face up to reality?

