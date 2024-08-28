To say I hold Steve Kirsch in poor regard is an understatement. I consider him an egregious liar and shameless shyster. I’ve made it abundantly clear I want nothing to do with him, save for arranging collection of the $25,000 he still owes me for successfully fulfilling one of his loudmouthed challenges.

Despite this, I received an unsolicited email from Steve Kirsch (see below) four days ago. Judging from the email, Kirsch is still butt-hurt at being outwitted and exposed by yours truly, and seems to think he’s found a way to save face.

I publicly reprinted Kirsch’s initial email and the subsequent exchange, which saw Kirsch’s newfound bravado quickly evaporate.

Kirsch didn’t like the exposure.

Yesterday, Substack emailed me to say they’d removed the post. The Substack staff member wrote:

I’m reaching out to let you know we’ve removed one of your recent posts that exposed information personally identifying an individual without their consent (private email addresses).

One of the email addresses belonged to Steve Kirsch, a known bully and liar who had no qualms about emailing me against my wishes. In textbook classic bully fashion, Kirsch is happy to shoot his mouth off and throw his weight around when he thinks he can get away with it, but when you call his bluff he suddenly becomes butt-hurt and acts the victim.

One of the other email addresses, CC’d by Kirsch, belonged to Wayne B Good, who I suspect to be Kirsch’s alter ego. Wayne B Good is also a documented liar and slander merchant who deletes embarrassing comments and questions from Kirsch’s Substack, yet has no qualms about making false statements in the comments sections of my articles. He blatantly lied about me in the comments section of my August 24 article, an act of egregious dishonesty that finally exhausted the patience I’ve repeatedly displayed towards him.

The other email address CC’d by Kirsch featured the inactive suffix treatearly.org; I can only assume that recipient hails from the website c19early.org. This site is a bastion of snake oil pseudoscience run by unnamed individuals, but evidently linked to Kirsch.

The website is dedicated to pimping alleged treatments for the rebadged cold and flu known as ‘COVID-19.’ It features a page praising the toxic and suicide-inducing SSRI drug fluvoxamine, which is not cool. I completely dismantle that page and its recklessly dishonest claims for fluvoxamine here.

Hundreds of readers who have emailed me over the years with questions or observations that I’ve reprinted in “reader mail” type segments know I am not in the habit of publicly sharing private email addresses.

However, I do not extend the same courtesy to dishonest, libelous bullies and their ilk. I believe such people should be publicly exposed and shamed.

But while happy to defame others and profit from spreading lies and misinformation, Kirsch and his ilk suddenly develop an allergic reaction to transparency.

And so they ratted on me to Substack, citing their sudden newfound love of privacy, prompting Substack to remove my entire post.

So here is the post again in its entirety, this time with the email addresses removed.

Note to Substack and to belligerent shysters pimping deadly SSRI drugs:

Kirsch sent the email to me of his own volition, without any invitation or prompting on my behalf.

Kirsch’s email contained no text whatsoever forbidding forwarding or sharing of the email, its contents, its sender, or CC’d recipients.

Kirsch made no attempt whatsoever to mark the email contents as confidential or for the viewing of the addressed recipient only.

Even if he did, the non-sensitive and public interest nature of the email contents, which pertained to a public challenge he made, would likely render the warning invalid anyhow.

Steve Kirsch is a serially dishonest tech multimillionaire who masquerades as a health freedom fighter.

He asks people to donate to his so-called Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, but perusal of the VSRF website fails to evince any sign of research. Readers who have asked what exactly the VSRF does and how it spends its money promptly have their comments removed by Kirsch and his moderator “Wayne B Good.”

He conducts what look suspiciously like stock market pump’n’dump scams.

He constantly issues bold challenges, loudly declaring he’ll pay large sums of money to anyone who can debunk him.

He claims no-one wants to debate him, but when you go to his website and accept the offer to debate him on a claim he has made, he remains silent.

Belying his self-proclaimed freedom fighter status, Kirsch is a staunch advocate of Big Gov surveillance tech and central bank digital currencies (I’ve discussed Kirsch’s love of authoritarian tech here and here).

He is a declared supporter of the globalist overpopulation and global warming scams, even defending Bill Gates’ well-known depopulation advocacy.

From a 2007 article by Kirsch titled “ How it will end .”

Kirsch’s belief that the world is overpopulated may have something to do with his staunch advocacy of the toxic SSRI antidepressant drug fluvoxamine, which has a solid track record for causing suicidal behaviour.

I didn’t take much notice of Kirsch, until his repeated pimping of fluvoxamine started raising alarm bells. No-one claiming to be a stalwart for good science - as Kirsch repeatedly claims of himself - would even begin to recommend this toxic junk.

In response to a post by the perennially arrogant Kirsch titled "Will any qualified person challenge me 1-on-1 on anything I claim to be true? I doubt it,” I stated in no uncertain terms that I would be happy to debate Kirsch on fluvoxamine.

My acceptance of Kirsch’s challenge went unanswered, as did an earlier acceptance by Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith to debate Kirsch on the virus scam.

Shortly after offering to debate Kirsch for free, I came upon his $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge.

Kirsch claimed that there were already two RCTs showing fluvoxamine to be an effective treatment for ‘COVID,’ thus meeting the FDA requirements for approval as a ‘COVID’ treatment.

There were not, and are not, two quality RCTs showing fluvoxamine to be an effective treatment for anything, including the rebadged cold and flu known as ‘COVID.’ I have explained here, here and here why anyone who claims otherwise is a pseudoscientific charlatan of the highest order.

Steve Kirsch is a pseudoscientific charlatan of the highest order. He’s also a self-aggrandizing braggart whose lavish self-appraisal of his own intelligence and scientific aptitude starkly contrasts with reality.

Kirsch’s thirst for attention and his lust for self-aggrandizement leads him to make loud challenges that are inherently flawed. The challenges are not made in good faith (i.e. to get at the truth), but to big note himself and endow him with an air of invincibility, when it reality he is an insecure lifetime member of the 2-Inch Club.

Such was the case with his $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge. It was fatally flawed because FDA approval for a New Drug Application (NDA) requires two Phase III clinical trials.

These are large-scale, randomized, double-blind clinical trials pitting the drug against a placebo for a specific condition.

In May 2022, based on a review of available scientific evidence, the US FDA chose not to issue an emergency use authorization for fluvoxamine to treat ‘COVID-19,’ saying the data was not sufficient to conclude fluvoxamine may be effective in treating non-hospitalized people with COVID-19 to prevent serious illness or hospitalization.

One of the two “RCTs” Kirsch was citing as proof the FDA was wrong was not even a RCT - it was an uncontrolled, unblinded study by a California physician by the name of David Seftel.

Upon reading the Seftel study and realizing Kirsch was as wrong as a Balenciaga advertisement, I messaged him on March 21, 2024 to notify him and ask for the money.

Sleazy Steve slithered and squirmed and refused to pay me the money - as he has done with others who have met his BS challenges.

He never proffered anything resembling a scientific rebuttal as to why I was not entitled to the money. Instead, he behaved like the lying grub that he is, refused to admit he was wrong, and refused to give me the money he rightfully owed me.

I then made a point of publicizing the fact that Steve Kirsch was a serial liar who had no intention of honoring his challenges.

This clearly bothered Steve, because he responded by defaming me.

The matter eventually died down. I never got my money, and Kirsch continued his highly lucrative role as a phony health freedom fighter.

He’s Baaaack!

This morning, I got up and, as is my custom, put the percolator on the oven to brew a nice, strong cup of wake up.

The uplifting aroma of the finest Arabica grind permeating the air, I sat down at my computer and began checking my emails.

It was at this juncture that I noticed an email titled “$25,000 bet” sent by none other than Steve Kirsch.

“What does that f**kwit want?” I wondered.

It turns out Steve is still pissed, all these months later, that I had the temerity to expose him for the charlatan that he is - and he’s still trying to work out a way to discredit me and save face.

Here’s the exchange (Kirsch’s emails are in bold type):

From: Steve Kirsch To: Me CC: [A defamatory liar] [A shameless pseudoscientist] In the termsheet of the bet, randomized includes “quasi-randomized” The paper says “ Limitations include the quasi-randomized nature of the comparison; however, if anything, one would expect confounding by indication whereby those with worse symptoms would opt for fluvoxamine over observation alone.” The Seftel trial is more powerful than randomization as pointed out in the paper. If you want to go ahead with the bet, I’ll prepare a termsheet. It’s a slam dunk win for me. Happy to take your money. It will be put to good use Thank you for your offer From: Me To: Steve Kirsch Hey Slimey Steve, would you mind explaining exactly what you are driveling about in this unsolicited, disjointed email? Anthony Colpo. From: Me To: Steve Kirsch Whatever you're trying to say, it's clear I've been living rent-free in your head lol Won't be paying a cent, let alone $25,000, in accommodation fees though LOL All those millions, and you're still an insecure little weasel. Maybe in future stop being a dishonest, attention-seeking loudmouth who has no intention of fulfilling his PR stunt challenges? Just a thought. From: Steve Kirsch To: Me I was responding to your email to me. From: Me To: Steve Kirsch First of all, Slimey Steve, I've never sent you an email. The only direct communication I've had with your sleazy, dishonest, charlatanistic self has been via direct messaging on Substack, and that was back in March when you refused to honor your $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge. Looks like Steve Kirsch doesn't know the difference between an email and a direct message! And you call yourself a tech expert lol Also, the only offer I ever made to you was to meet face-to-face so you could repeat your blatant lie that I demanded $25,000 in order to debate you and so you could repeat your 'coward' taunts to my face. I made this offer when we were both in Thailand earlier this year and you remained deafeningly silent. Because you're a lying, sleazy, cowardly grub.If your email pertains to something else, then it sounds like you are issuing some kind of new BS challenge. The only challenge I'm interested in is the $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge that I successfully met and you refused to honor because you are a dishonorable sleazebag. Now would you kindly pay me the $25,000 you owe me (the money will be put to good use), or go engage in a vigorous act of self-fornication. A. From: Me To: Steve Kirsch Dear Slimey Steve, judging by the lack of reply, you appear to have once again suffered a crippling attack of silence. This often happens when impulsive idiots like yourself bite off more than they can chew. Which leaves me to decipher your latest outburst on my own. That's OK ... any further input from a goofball like yourself would probably serve to only further cloud the matter. So ... let's break down your bizarre email of this morning (Australian time). You mention the "Seftel trial." I assume you mean the farcical, completely non- blinded "racetrack" study by David Seftel that I thoroughly dismantled here: https://anthonycolpo.substack.com/p/dear-steve-kirsch-you-owe-me-25000 You claim: "The Seftel trial is more powerful than randomization as pointed out in the paper." As pointed out in whose paper??? Oh, Seftel's paper!!! A guy is claiming, against everything we know about clinical research, that HIS method of biased, unblinded research conduct is better than the randomized, controlled, double-blind method! Yep, Seftel's study was completely unblinded, which opened the door wide open for him to exercise a pro-fluvoxamine bias. Also, 29 of the NON-RANDOMIZED subjects were dropped at or prior to baseline, in most instances for reasons that were not fully explained. As I already explained back in March, we see here the unexplained 'withdrawals' red flag, which can be used to conveniently omit inconvenient results in the drug group - a la the Pfizer vaxxx trial, which you have been quick to cite. Like most cherry-picking charlatans, you are happy to cite a study attribute as a flaw when it suits your purposes, and happy to ignore it when it doesn't. Now - it is clear that you are a loon who goes ahead and believes what he wants. You will continue to wank on about "quasi-randomization" and you will continue to push the ridiculous assertion that it is superior to properly-randomized, double-blind clinical trial research. But your $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge was based on the claim that there were already 2 RCTs sufficient to meet FDA approval for fluvoxamine use as a 'COVID' treatment. Except there wasn't. "FDA typically requires two phase III clinical trials for approval of a drug, but the law authorizes FDA to approve a drug based on one multicenter study in appropriate circumstances. Because the number of patients available to participate in a clinical trial involving a rare disease is often very small, FDA frequently approves orphan drugs with less extensive requirements for clinical studies." https://nap.nationalacademies.org/read/12953/chapter/7#156 Outside of your kooky little cabeza, no-one in their right mind would mistake Seftel's totally uncontrolled observational exercise as a Phase III clinical trial. Nor does his totally uncontrolled and unblinded study conducted at his office classify as a "multicenter study." Nor was 'COVID' a rare disease requiring an 'orphan drug' - as rebadged cold and flu, it was quite ubiquitous. So you still have no leg to stand on, Stinky Steve. You still owe me $25,000. Thank you for the offer, please contact me ASAP to arrange transfer of the money. It will be put to good use - as stated in my original communications on this topic, it will be given to a family member with complex regional pain syndrome, not a fun condition to suffer. Regards, Anthony Colpo.

I’ve yet to hear back from Kirsch, although I’m sure the little grub is already on Twitter dishonestly claiming I just asked $50 million dollars to debate him.

You’re an absolute tool, Steve. Please confirm your sincerity about the allegedly dire overpopulation problem by removing yourself from the gene pool at your earliest convenience. Please encourage all your wanker globalist mates to do the same, so the rest of us can finally go about our daily affairs free of tyranny and BS psy-ops.

Please note: As this is a free post, I have no issue with readers printing or saving a copy for safekeeping in case it gets removed again upon Kirsch’s request.

Share