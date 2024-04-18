Steve Kirsch has somehow achieved prime status as a health freedom hero, despite being a pathological liar and grifter.

He constantly makes cavalier challenges, offering large bounties to people who can prove him wrong.

When people do prove him wrong, he ignores them and deletes their comments.

When people publicly call him out on this, as I did recently, he resorts to defamatory lies.

Sleazy Steve blatantly lied on Twitter about the $25,000 he owed me. Knowing I wasn’t on Twitter, he felt safe in dishonestly claiming I had asked for $25,000 to debate him. That’s a lie - you can see right here I offered to debate him for free on March 19, 2024.

My offer was never accepted by Kirsch, nor was the offer of Rabbi Dovid Smith to debate Kirsch on the Sars-Cov-2 virus scam.

Shortly after offering to debate Kirsch for free, I came upon his $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge. I immediately compiled the evidence to show he was hopelessly wrong and on March 21, 2024 notified him and asked for the money.

We all know what happened next: Sleazy Steve slithered and squirmed and ultimately refused to pay me the money. He never attempted to refute my evidence, because it was irrefutable.

Instead, he just acted like the lying grub that he is, refused to admit he was wrong, and refused to give me the money he rightfully owed me.

To top it all off, Kirsch went onto Twitter and blatantly lied to his followers about what transpired.

My dislike of Steve Kirsch vastly outweighing my dislike of Twitter, I promptly joined the social media platform and set the record straight.

Calling Steve Kirsch a shameless lair is not defamation: It’s an indisputable statement of fact.

There was no reply from Kirsch.

Kirsch gets a lot of mileage from his “I’ll take on all comers” shtick, even though he has no intention of ever admitting he’s wrong or honoring his promised payouts. He claims he’ll debate anyone, but scrupulously avoids debating anyone he knows will prove him wrong.

Here are some more examples of the Slimy Kirsch in action.

It’s amazing how so many people will follow a charlatan who, instead of being grateful for their patronage, holds them in such contempt he will shamelessly deceive them.

Not only is Kirsch a liar, he’s a defamatory little coward. When he called me a “chicken” online, I immediately invited him to say it to my face.

No response from Steve, a founding member of the 2-Inch Club.

Last week, Kirsch wrote that he was in Phuket. I’m currently in Thailand too, so I once again reached out to the Fake Challenge Fairy and invited him to meet with me so he could give me my money and repeat his lies to my face.

Once again, the normally loud-mouthed Kirsch remained silent as a mouse.

You're a disgrace, Steve. A dishonest, gutless, treacherous disgrace.

Update April 19, 2024

As some readers are aware, on January 9, 2022, Kirsch wrote an article saying, yes, the Sars-Cov-2 had been isolated - while simultaneously admitting he himself had no idea if this was actually true. Steve “I’m a Really Bright Guy!” Kirsch, you see, is too dumb to read and understand the absurd ‘viral isolation’ studies for himself, so he admitted he instead relies on “expert opinions” of people he trusts. In other words, Kirsch is a gullible schmuck making bold pronouncements on topics he knows nothing about.

That’s not how you do science writing.

The very next day, Christine Massey wrote an excellent open letter to Kirsch, pointing out why the virus narrative was a lucrative, pseudoscientific sham. Christine did not challenge Kirsch to a debate; she was just trying to enlighten him.

Kirsch, arrogant dick that he is, replied within hours to Christine, challenging her to a 5 hour zoom call between myself and “his experts.”.

Koward Kirsch, in other words, was challenging a lone writer to face off against his multiple experts. Not wanting to be shouted over by Team Two-Inch for five hours straight, Christine naturally told Kirsch his challenge was ridiculous.

As he did against me, Sleazy Steve then published misleading comments about his challenge, giving the impression to his readers that Christine could also have a team and that the call did not have to last five hours, etc.

So Christine promptly called Kirsch on his bluff. She wrote to him and said, sure, if those are your terms then I’ll set about assembling a team of experts. Christine promptly assembled an A-Team comprised of Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Drs. Sam and Mark Bailey, and Dr. Stefano Scoglio, all of whom agreed to join the debate.

It was at this point Kirsch’s anal sphincter began to pucker in the realization he’d again bitten off more than he could chew.

So Sleazy Steve did what he always does when he needs to slime and squirm his way out of an embarrassing situation. He concocted a bullshit pretext to slither his way out of the debate.

Kirsch suddenly sent Christine a strange email asking her whether the measles virus exists. This was the first time he had mentioned measles to her. Christine responded that her position on measles virus was already on the public record, and reminded Kirsch to stay on topic.

Kirsch then announced in a reply email and on his blog that he was no longer willing to debate Christine and her team because she would not answer his off-topic question about measles virus.

This is the same slimy tactic Koward Kirsch deployed against me. When I notified Kirsch that I had met all the criteria for his fluvoxamine challenge, he replied “I can’t wait to have a public debate with you on your claim of $25,000.”

I promptly replied that the fluvoxamine challenge mentioned nothing about a debate. It stipulated a specific set of criteria, and I had met all those criteria. At no point has Kirsch ever disputed this.

After repeated failed attempts to collect the money that Kirsch owed me, he sent a DM saying “You didn’t meet the requirements. And since you refuse to talk about it, we’re done.”

The record shows I did indeed meet the requirements, and Kirsch was never able to establish otherwise. The only thing to talk about was how Kirsch was going to send the money he owed me.

Like Christine, I was initially prepared to debate Kirsch for free. However, after learning first-hand what a slimy, lying grub he really is, I refuse to have any further interaction - with the following two exceptions:

To collect the $25,000 he owes me; To meet him in person so he can repeat his lies and his “chicken” taunt to my face. I don’t claim to be a tough guy, but if the lying piece of shit that is Steve Kirsch ever says anything like that to my face, I’ll slap him so hard even Google won’t be able to find him.

