Steve Kirsch Memepool: A Tribute to our Fearless Defender of Toxic, Suicide-Inducing Antidepressant Drugs
Welcome to this weekend edition of Free Steve Kirsch Memes, dedicated to our fearless defender of fluvoxamine!
For those of you who don’t know, fluvoxamine (a.k.a Luvox, Faverin, also affectionately known in these parts as Fluvoxashit) is a toxic SSRI that:
Tripled the risk of completed suicides in Sweden when compared to other already problematic antidepressants;
In a large Canadian study, exhibited a greater association with violent suicide attempts and violent completed suicides, defined as follows: hanging, gunshot or explosion, jumping or lying in front of a moving object, vehicle collision, electrocution, and self-immolation;
Was found in a large UK study to be the most problematic and least prescribed of SSRI antidepressants;
Causes Japanese women to become aggressive and violent towards their mothers and husbands;
Was found at therapeutic levels in the bloodstream of Columbine shooter Eric Harris;
Makes already depressed patients worse, causing agitation, mania, aggression, inappropriate and unwanted physical contact, and paranoia. One elderly Israeli woman, whilst under the influence of Stevie’s favourite SSRI, started dressing like a Pattaya bar girl, saying she wanted to sell her house and divorce her husband.
Was known early on to be a “stimulant” type of antidepressant, making it a poor choice for people at risk of agitated depression. Fluvoxamine’s effects can be greatly exacerbated by caffeine (the SSRI significantly extends caffeine’s half-life), so should be avoided by people who consume coffee - which is pretty much everyone.
Gained its FDA approval in the US via the submission of a New Drug Application containing “falsified” (fraudulent) data.
Where would the world be without people like Steve Kirsch, irresponsibly recommending garbage antidepressants that cause everything from nausea to suicide?
And where would we be without his stupid and empty challenges, that he clearly has no intention of paying when someone finally calls his bluff and proves him wrong?
So here's a weekend meme tribute to this man among men, who talks the talk but scampers like a mouse when asked to walk the walk.
A supposedly fearless man who loudly issues bold challenges, but becomes silent like a mute when asked to pay the money he owes people like yours truly.
Enjoy folks, because laughing at lunacy is probably the only value we'll ever get out of Steve Kirsch.
Oh, and the images below are not copyrighted, so feel free to share them like cake at an Italian wedding.
I am proud to say I was blocked by the $Grifter$ for posting your links calling him out..
Glad to know all this. I think the FDA should start doing REAL drug investigations instead of allowing drug makers to approve them on their own. It's like medical students reading their own research papers/grants and grading them themselves.