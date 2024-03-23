Welcome to this weekend edition of Free Steve Kirsch Memes, dedicated to our fearless defender of fluvoxamine!

For those of you who don’t know, fluvoxamine (a.k.a Luvox, Faverin, also affectionately known in these parts as Fluvoxashit) is a toxic SSRI that:

Where would the world be without people like Steve Kirsch, irresponsibly recommending garbage antidepressants that cause everything from nausea to suicide?

And where would we be without his stupid and empty challenges, that he clearly has no intention of paying when someone finally calls his bluff and proves him wrong?

So here's a weekend meme tribute to this man among men, who talks the talk but scampers like a mouse when asked to walk the walk.

A supposedly fearless man who loudly issues bold challenges, but becomes silent like a mute when asked to pay the money he owes people like yours truly.

Enjoy folks, because laughing at lunacy is probably the only value we'll ever get out of Steve Kirsch.

Oh, and the images below are not copyrighted, so feel free to share them like cake at an Italian wedding.

