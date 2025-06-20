Why should feminists get all the attention? Why should they be the only purveyors of sexism to receive coverage on platforms owned by ThePatriarchy™, all while complaining they are being oppressed by ThePatriarchy™?

That’s just not cricket. Or netball.

So the Davos Diddlers called a special pleniary session with key ‘stakeholders’ (ultra wealthy sexual deviants), and unanimously agreed to right this egregious wrong. Having successfully installed a bunch of angry lesbians as spokespeople for the world’s heterosexual females, it was now time to install a bunch of maladjusted men to represent the interests of heterosexual males.

Next thing you know, Andrew Tate was blowing up out of nowhere to became the most talked about ‘influencer’ on the planet. Just a coincidence, I’m sure.

Tate was marketed primarily to a younger audience, although he occasionally found favor with middle-aged “conservative woman” podcasters and disenfranchised old men whose lives had been reduced to soliciting prostitutes in Thailand.

On the bigger podcasts, Andrew largely refrained from unleashing his inner delinquent and instead said things that resonated with a lot of men. Feminism was bad. Men should not be ashamed of being men. Males instead should take pride in being providers and protectors. Stop letting society make you feel bad about being born with a penis and hold your head up high, dammit.

Sing alleluia!

Or maybe not.

On smaller podcasts, and the braggadocio sessions Andrew Tate held with brother Tristan on their own platform, the two couldn’t help themselves. They ran their mouths like it was an Olympic marathon.

Andrew boasted of making millions of dollars running a webcam business on the OnlyFans platform. This so-called liberator of men raucously laughed as he revealed how he didn’t just sell subscriptions, but got behind the keyboard, pretended to be a girl, and sweet-typed some of the male customers into handing over hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tristan boasted of recruiting girls from overseas, and confiscating their passports on arrival because otherwise “they will run away”.

Andrew and his brother were self-admitted scammers and sex traffickers.

Not cool.

Far from being an ideal male role model, Tate was the epitome of what you did not want your son to become. The creepy thirty-something repeatedly boasted about sex with teens and dismissed women 30 and older as “used-up pussy.”

Whether Andrew Tate really gets off on sex with teenage girls - at least biological ones - is questionable. He and his brother have dropped repeated clues via cryptic posts and videos that make you wonder if he in fact prefers wieners to “pussy”.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. There is however, a lot wrong with pretending to be something you’re not.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan looking positively alpha-camp at London's Supperclub in 2012.

Tate softened his audience up with seemingly commonsense soundbites, then presented them with hypothetical scenarios in which “f**king” a “legitimate 10” transsexual was less “gay” than boinking an actual woman who rated a “1 out of 10” and looked like “Hulk Hogan”. Never mind that no-one anywhere has ever seen a genuine female who looks like Hulk Hogan. And since when do hyper-hetero males look at a chica with a salchicha, and find that person so sexually attractive they award them the highest possible rating on the juvenile 1-10 scale?

None of this makes sense, unless the goal is to lure people in and gradually make them amenable to a deeper globalist agenda of not just promoting antagonism between the genders, but blurring sexual boundaries.

To let people in the know what was really going on, Tate flashed Masonic symbols and numerology every chance he got. The magic Freemason number is 33, and Tate signaled it at every opportunity. He boasted of his 33 supercars to globalist poster girl Greta Thunberg, right before he was arrested in Romania due to an investigation involving an European anti-trafficking organization whose pseudonym was … GRETA.

C’mon peeps, wake up.

When Tate got his cars back, it seems 24 had to be returned to the CIA to be used in other psy-ops, like Project Wes Watson. But not to worry, because the remaining 9 (3 x 3) cars were still worth £3.3 million.

The Top G always be flashing those Masonic gang symbols.

Thankfully, Tate’s popularity is waning. Problem is, when people start losing their lucrative fanbase, they start doing desperate things to maintain relevance. Like vigorously promoting crypto coins after they’ve gone on record saying crypto is “gambling” and that only celebrities who are “dickheads” would do such a thing.

Tate quietly reneged on these comments, and proceeded to back various meme coins that invariably plummeted in value. He then launched his very own crypto called Daddy Tate.

Tate’s crypto coin dropped like a stone upon release, and continues to perform like a sinking ship.

When podcaster Coffeezilla emailed Tate to query him about his Steve Kirsch-like promotion of meme coins like $ROOST, $VENOM and $DADDY, the Always Angry One didn’t oblige with a forthright reply. Knowing he was about to be the subject of an unflattering expose, he instead began acting far more like a mean schoolgirl than an alpha male.

Tate shared a screenshot of the email from Coffeezilla and promised his followers, “For every person who emails Coffeezilla and calls him ‘gay,’ I’ll buy $DADDY.”

You can’t make this stuff up.

Coffeezilla then shared screenshots showing Tate’s “War Room” members spamming him with emails calling him “gay” and a “faggot”.

The irony.

He also posted footage of the angry, expletive-laden rant in which Tate asserted he didn’t give a “f**k” about Coffeezilla’s video, even though it was crystal clear he gave so many “f**ks” a B-double would struggle to carry them all.

Promoting ill-fated turdcoins, throwing hissy fits, bribing others to harass someone who called out his questionable behavior … none of this highly strung and unbecoming behavior fitted the “Top G” alpha male image Tate was supposed to exemplify.

The first response by the Tate camp was to continue their practice of trying to silence critics and alleged victims with a barrage of legal threats. Early this year, numerous online content creators were targeted in a lawsuit by the Tates after “publishing defamatory social media posts that have negatively impacted Tristan and Andrew Tate’s image.”

The unflattering truth can often do that.

Tate removed any doubt about the vexatious nature of the lawsuit when he posted a video explaining that the goal was to tie his opponents up in legal drama and drain their finances for “ten years”.

The Tates are also attempting to sue the BBC for $1 billion.

Running more lawsuits than the DOJ in an attempt to crush free speech, while being the subject of an ever-increasing number of sex crime allegations, is hardly a good look for someone heavily marketed by the pseudo-conservative crowd as an anti-woke hero.

So in an attempt to tidy up Tate’s image and keep him relevant, a recent skit took place in which he and his brother allegedly underwent drug testing. Yep, when people accused Tate of taking anabolic drugs, he and fellow influencer ‘Derek’ (last name unknown) from a channel called More Plates More Dates joined forces to set the record straight. ‘Derek’ was the YouTuber who established a facade of credibility by previously exposing the fraud that was Liver King. However, that revelation ostensibly came courtesy of leaked emails, not a pre-orchestrated PR blood testing stunt.

In his video describing the drug test, Derek tells us that a picture of Andrew, looking far more muscular than usual, “got 33 million views” (3:02). Derek repeats how the post got “33 million views” at 3:29, in case the psy-op community you didn’t hear it the first time. If you were distracted those first two times, Derek let’s you know again at 41:30: “And it got 33 million views”.

You have to admit, 33 million views is impressive. I mean, those Mossad bots must have really been working overtime.

Derek explains how his company, Marek Health, conducted the drug testing on Tate. Derek clearly does not want us to know who he really is, because even at the Marek website where he is listed as co-founder and where everyone else gives their full name, he uses only his first name. To the unsuspecting, the “MPMD” following his first name looks like a medical qualification, when in reality it stands for “More Plates More Dates”.

Whatever his surname, Derek sure loves repeating the magic number, as do the Tates:

“I coordinated through uh my company Merrick Health to get over $15,000 worth of blood and urine testing done on him and Tristan and in total I think we took 33 vials of blood each as well as urine.” (8:49) “…he literally counted you know the 33 vials” (11:28) Andrew Tate: “I see it all can you count them for me, 1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 33, 33” (11:46) Tristan Tate: “I land in Florida Derek hits Andrew up ‘hey bro you ready I'm going to send USADA testing to your house’ so they came around took 33 vials of blood from me” (33:01) Tristan Tate: “All 33 done” (34:30)

This whole charade reeks like a big steaming pile of turdcoins, because no PED testing routine ever required 33 vials of blood. A standard USADA blood test requires four (4) vials of blood to be drawn.

If you still believe the rise of the Tate brothers was an organic, non-assisted occurrence, then you really need to pull up a mirror and have a good chat with yourself, starting with the question, “why are you so dumb and gullible, for crying out loud?”

Doo Wes Diddy Diddy Dum Diddy Wes

Those of you who’ve been observing the manosphere circus will be familiar with the name Wes Watson. He’s the gruff, heavily-tattooed character who has mysteriously attracted a large viewership despite his eminently unlikable personality.

Like all these ‘alpha male’ characters, Watson is selling ‘advice’ and ‘courses’ that will supposedly endow you with manly mastery in all facets of life. Like all alpha spruikers, he comes packaged with a larger than life backstory. He did jail time and claims he was a white gang “shot-caller” at every prison he was sent to. He came out of prison not just a changed man, but a budding entrepreneur determined to help other blokes. He was so good at helping other men fulfill their potential, the story goes, he made enough money to buy a Miami mansion and a fleet of exotic cars.

Wes Watson posing in front of CIA assets, uh, I mean, his car collection.

It was all bollocks. His prison stories were ridiculed by several ex-convicts (see here, here, here, here). Those silly enough to have purchased his ‘coaching’ complained he was a scammer who didn’t provide the ‘services’ he promised. His huge Miami mansion was rented, apparently for the purpose of making videos. His ex-wife Valerie alleges he physically assaulted her during their tumultuous marriage. He even lied about his height, suggesting not alpha mastery but small man syndrome.

At a 2024 “Fresh and Fit” summit, supposedly held to help men become better men, one of the panelists just happened to be Wes Watson. He proceeded to give the audience a masterclass in mental instability when he began yelling and screaming, without any provocation whatsoever, at fellow panelist Andrew Wilson, a dad bod-equipped fellow who remained calm and jovial as Watson became increasingly unhinged. Footage of the incident quickly went viral, with one titled “Most Insecure Alpha Male Ever” attracting almost 17 million views to date.

The first thing I noticed about Watson, besides his hyper-trenbolonic attitude, was his penchant for dressing in all-white outfits. Hard men never dress like they’re auditioning for Young Talent Time, so why was this ‘alpha’ doing so?

Remember a deviant by the name of P Diddy? Remember his infamous white parties where everyone dressed in white, a ritual that mocked the seriousness of what really took place at those parties when the lights were dimmed?

A picture speaks a thousand words:

Yep, that’s Watson ‘accidentally’ running into the Diddler at a trendy Miami eatery in March 2024. Wes was very excited about this “crazy coincidence”, even though it happened after the highly publicized raids on Diddy’s LA and Miami properties and well after the initiation of multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assaults by the sleazy music mogul.

In November last year, popular YouTuber Jon Bravo claimed he’d spoken to Watson’s ex-wife Valerie, who told him that her former husband had a love for, um, getting “pegged”. For those of you not familiar with this term, I’d rather not explain it here. Let’s just say it’s not the kind of behavior you’d expect from a ‘dominant’ alpha male.

Screaming fits, purses, beating on women, getting pegged, taking selfies with some creep whose sexual assault allegations include molestation of minors … none of that sounds very alpha to me.

Now Meet the Most Ridiculous Alpha Of All

Just when you thought this alpha charade couldn’t get any more ridiculous, along comes one Benjamin “King” Azoulay. If you thought Wes Watson and Andrew Tate had a flair for the absurd, wait until you cop a load of this guy.

A year ago, our avid Zionist alpha - bespoke in a cleavage-revealing sweater - told his childhood story to Jewish-Australian admirer Justine Pogroske. The latter supposedly runs a marketing agency called Million Dollar Branders in Sydney, but when I visited her website, I felt like I’d accidentally stumbled upon the site of a very different kind of agency. If you’re looking to promote your new family-friendly brand, something tells me Justine might not be the right fit for you.

Azoulay’s story begins in the USA where he says he was born at the same time one of his two kidnapped uncles was killed by the henchmen of none other than Pablo Escobar. According to Azoulay, when his mother went to see the body, there wasn’t any body because “they came and they shot him like 2,000 bullets.”

Right.

After a pre-school teacher allegedly told Mrs Azoulay that her 3-and-a-half year old son would never amount to anything, she didn’t shift Ben to another kindergarten. Nope, outraged at this prediction, the family packed everything and went back to Israel, where the children made fun of Ben because he had light skin, blonde hair and “looked like a little girl.”

Don’t tell me Israeli children are raised in a highly intolerant culture that harbors a seething disdain for outsiders, I don’t want to hear it.

Fast forward to April 2025, and Azoulay - who has since taken a leaf from Tate’s playbook by conspicuously puffing on cigars - makes an appearance on the Wisenuts podcast. The Kingster is dressed in an all-white outfit and again making sure to show off that heavage. The video is intermittently interrupted by adverts for a law firm whose phone number ends in “333”, but I’m sure that’s just a coincidence. I mean, there’s been a lot of those in the last 5 years or so, right?

What we are treated to in that podcast is some of the most outlandish, drunken uncle bullshit you could ever wish to suffer through.

“I trained martial arts my whole life,” Azoulay tells his hosts, “I know how to fight very very well.”

How well?

“I've taken on not one, not two guys, I fought 30 guys at the same time and they couldn't take me out!”

“30 guys at the same time, they got to the point that they said ‘okay f**k you you motherf**ker,’” continues Azoulay as he flashes the Masonic sign of the horns gesture.

“It's almost like I took PCP,” says the self-proclaimed King.

It sure sounds like he’s been taking something.

Sounding like a bad montage of every drunken loudmouth ever, Azoulay raises his voice and yells, “Everybody gets beat up, everybody gets knocked the f**k out, everybody's going to sleep!”

Sure thing, Uncle Benny. Be careful not to knock your beer over.

Ask any hardened and capable doorman about the prospect of beating up 30 guys all at once. Go ahead. He’ll look at you like you just asked if it’s possible to jump over the moon. Life isn’t like a kung fu movie, where multiple attackers politely wait their turn before attacking you.

Azoulay tells Wisenuts he retired at the grand old age of 24, a claim repeated at his website which states: “Ben retired at the age of 24 after selling patents for $150 Million.”

Well, that’s clearly rubbish, because I searched Google patents for “Benjamin Azoulay” and five results came up, four of which (FR2651530A1, EP4059160C0, EP0417000A1, FR3097708B1) appear to be the work of the CEO of French wireless telecommunications company Oledcomm - definitely not the same Ben that is regaling the manosphere with BS tales of 30-man bar fights.

The remaining patent (USD979743S1), for a face mask, was filed by Safemed Ip Holdings in 2021 and assigned to a Ben Mordechai Azoulay in 2023 (and remains active in that name), long after the Kingster claims to have retired.

As for Azoulay’s claim that he “has competed in many cage fights around the world”, an Internet search for his fighting record comes up empty. The only MMA fighter who shows up on the web with that surname is a Charles Azoulay.

While his website claims Azoulay retired at 24 after selling patents that appear to be non-existent, he gave Wisenuts a different story. He retired, not after cashing out his patents but after concluding a ten-year stint working for the FBI. He did this so he could jump on social media to grace us all with his superior wisdom.

“[I]n order for me to get onto social media I had to retire from what I was doing. I was in a unit for counterterrorism for about a decade, and that is why I know the things that I know. That is why I also said if they kill me it's fine but the sh*t I've done in my life is so people at home can live the American dream,” says Azoulay.

This would mean that Azoulay joined the FBI’s counter-terrorist unit at the ripe old age of fourteen, which of course is complete bollocks.

I could go on and on, but I think this last video succinctly demonstrates just how detached this guy is from reality, and just who is really behind him:

Don’t tell me people like Azoulay are what happens when an entire nation is raised on the supremacist delusion they are superior to everyone else, a nation that was stolen from its original inhabitants, whose leaders often hailed from brutal Zionist terrorist groups, a depraved nation whose inhabitants boast of their fortitude only to madly scramble for the exits when one of their fed-up victims shows the ability to fight back, a nation whose leaders repeatedly spout the most egregious lies which are readily repeated by the Western press, I don’t want to hear it.

Conclusion

If the alpha circus was just about a bunch of steroid-enhanced drama queens mouthing off like a bunch of angry drunks, I wouldn’t have bothered with this article.

At first glance it all looks like an especially bad sitcom, but the moment you scratch the surface of the manosphere facade, you quickly become overwhelmed by the stench of psy-oppery.

These highly dysfunctional characters are part of an ongoing globalist social conditioning exercise designed to fill people’s heads with misguided nonsense. None of the true alphas I’ve known were heavily-tattooed, cigar-smoking loudmouths with flamboyant outfits showing off their rent-a-girlfriends and cars that probably weren’t really theirs.

If you’re my age, there’s a good chance your grandfather was a no-bullshit guy who migrated from another country, who worked hard and could build and fix stuff despite never having spent a day at technical college. He didn’t give two shits about nightclubs, Bugattis, Miami mansions, or transsexuals who look like Megan Fox. He didn’t get about with handbags and neck tattoos, nor did he constantly take selfies of himself. He didn’t wear plunging v-necks or unbutton his shirt halfway down to his balls to show off his steroid-enhanced pecs.

His idea of material success meant being able to provide for his family, not flashing gaudy-looking bling or posing next to exotic cars.

That’s the kind of man young males need as a role model. What they are instead getting courtesy of the globo mind conditioning machine is a bunch of misfits of questionable sanity whose contribution to the world is spouting utter BS on social media.

Anyhow, have some biscotti.

