On April 27, 2018, Bill Gates - who has zero health or medical qualifications - gave a lecture to the Massachusetts Medical Society on epidemic preparedness.

Kermit the Human claimed an “animated simulation” by the Institute for Disease Modeling showed “if a highly contagious and lethal airborne pathogen – like the 1918 flu – were to occur today… Nearly 33 million people worldwide would die in just six months.”

He repeated this claim, not just at his website, but in a 2018 New England Journal of Medicine article.

Now, watch the following video.

What a remarkable coincidence that, all over the US and around the world, news outlets reported on the 33rd case of ‘COVID’ in their area.

It’s especially remarkable because the likelihood of this happening by chance is zero.

Meanwhile, Australia’s ABC was reporting “The ACT has recorded 33 new local cases of COVID-19”. For those who don’t know, ACT is the Australian Capital Territory, which contains the city of Canberra - the Australian equivalent of Washington D.C. and home to the nation’s biggest welfare bludgers.

On October 3, 2021, across the pond, the New Zealand Herald was reporting “Covid-19: 33 new community cases.” These alleged cases prompted Jacinta the Terrible to announce several Waikato towns would be hit with “level 3 restrictions”.

Here’s CBS Colorado reporting that the “Average Age Of Coronavirus Patients is 33, Down From Upper 40s”.

By way of further amazing coincidence, here’s a video by WION (The World is One News) titled "Hospitalizations in the US due to COVID have increased by 33%, deaths up by 40%".

You’d almost think the entire thing was scripted!

And here’s another video by WION, in which a “33-year old bursts Coronavirus myths.”

Yep, Rome’s Andrea Napoli is a lawyer (you can always trust them) who heroically came forward to tell you COVID isn’t just for old people any more. Andrea reckons he got COVID so bad it sent him to the hospital. It weakened him so much, he says, he couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. Povero bambino! I must say, for a guy who just had a near-death experience because of a killer ‘virus’, he looks pretty damn healthy. Molte congratulazioni Andrea, you are an inspiration to 33-year old victims of non-existent viruses the world over!

On May 12, 2020, Singapore’s public broadcast service was asking “COVID-19: Why were 33 cases in Singapore later found to be false positives?”

News flash, CNA: They were all false positives. The test for ‘COVID’ was an egregious fraud.

On June 26, 2020, WCNC reported “33 states see jump in new COVID-19 cases this week”.

Sure they did.

And did you know that on December 7, 2020, “33 Million” Californians were bracing for “Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Orders In California”?

Which is interesting, because in 2020 the population of California was 39.5 million.

Things that make you go hmmmm.

One more coincidence before I sign off:

