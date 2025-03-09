A measles scare campaign is now underway, with an alleged ‘outbreak’ kicking off in the US state of Texas. How far authorities plan to take this charade remains unknown, but one thing is certain:

Everything they’re telling us is complete nonsense.

Let’s start with the biggest lie of all: The claim that measles is caused by a virus.

Would the Real Measles Virus Please Stand Up, Please Stand Up

This is what MSN would have you believe the measles ‘virus’ looks like:

This is what Fox News reckons the measles virus looks like:

And this is what USA Today and the CDC claim to be the measles virus:

So MSN’s version looks like a multicolored acupressure ball, while Fox has decided to go with a digitally-altered image of raspberries.

USA Today and the CDC, meanwhile, have concluded the masses are so brain-dead that they can get away with recycling the infamous image of what we were repeatedly told was a Sars-Cov-2 virion.

It’s been over seventy years since the measles ‘virus’ was allegedly isolated, yet these geniuses still can’t agree on what it looks like.

It’s pointless arguing which of the above images is correct, because they are all fake. They are all computer-generated images.

Just like Sars-Cov-2, there is no measles ‘virus’.

FACT: The Measles ‘Virus’ Has Never Been Isolated, Because You Can’t Isolate Something That Doesn’t Exist

In November 2011, German biologist Stefan Lanka offered the hefty sum of 100,000 Euros to anyone who could prove the existence of the measles virus.

The existence of such a virus is presented as a given, which means Lanka should have been flooded with takers.

However, there was only one response to Stefan’s challenge. Tellingly, the response came, not from one of the world’s countless virologists or microbiologists, but from a cocksure German medical student called David Bardens.

Bardens compiled a list of six studies he thought confirmed the existence of a measles ‘virus’. Lanka correctly pointed out the studies did no such thing.

Bardens then took Lanka to court, where the ‘expert’ witness was … a virologist.

Not surprisingly, Bardens won.

Lanka, however, appealed. This time, the appeals court decided in Lanka’s favor.

Documented liars like Steve Kirsch are fond of claiming Lanka only won because of a legal ‘technicality’.*

People like Kirsch are nowhere near as intelligent as they like to think they are, and often do not understand they’ve been installed in positions of high public visibility for reasons other than intelligence and scientific aptitude.

They also do not understand the studies presented by Bardens. In fact, odds are they haven’t even read past the initial abstract summaries.

Because when you read the actual studies in full, it quickly becomes apparent to anyone with a modicum of scientific aptitude that the measles charade is an egregious fraud.

As I’ve already explained in painstaking detail, none of the six studies Bardens served up even begin to prove the existence of a measles virus.

In fact, the seminal 1954 ‘isolation’ paper by Enders and Peebles almost undermined the entire virus charade. They admit in the paper that “an uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells” also demonstrated the infamous ‘cytopathic effect’!

The “cytopathic effect” is the unproven claim that cellular damage and death in a supposedly infected and utterly non-isolated culture is proof a ‘virus’ is present.

Yet here it was, occurring in a sample from a healthy, measles-free patient. Rather than acknowledge their hypothesis had been falsified and admit the cell culture isolation charade was voodoo-level nonsense, Enders and Peebles simply declared that this unexpected 'cytopathic effect' was due to an unknown "agent". They presented zero evidence for the existence of this alleged agent, and made no attempt to ascertain its characteristics or function. They simply claimed it was in there, and then quickly moved on like nothing ever happened.

Their paper, in other words, was a farce.

Because we live on Planet Clown World, Enders and Peeble were not laughed out of science. Instead, the same year year they published their absurd paper, John F. Enders was awarded a Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.

The world of virology learned a valuable lesson: Never perform true control procedures during the cell culture isolation gig, because it could undermine the entire ruse.

Plus who’s ever going to win a Nobel Prize by being an honest, ethical person?

I will reiterate: There is no measles virus. It’s existence has never been demonstrated by anything resembling non-ridiculous methods.

While there is no measles ‘virus’, there is a condition called measles characterized by a number of symptoms - most notably a spotty, pervasive skin rash.

The incidence of measles declined markedly throughout the 20th Century, long before measles ‘vaccines’ were introduced. The measles vaccine simply jumped aboard a downward trend, and has erroneously been credited with eradicating a disease whose incidence had already diminished by 98%.

I recently discussed why the temporal argument is untenable - with plenty of picture-speaks-a-thousand-words evidence - in this article:

The Fake 'Child Defense' Anti-Vaxxer Strikes Again: RFK Jr Now Recommends Vaccination Against Measles

The Clinical Trials - Or Near Complete Lack of Them

With most pharmaceuticals, drug manufacturers are required to submit the results of at least two Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials purporting to show efficacy in order to gain FDA new drug approval.

Vaccines, however, have attained the status of a mythical religious deity. Their efficacy does not have to be proved in the above manner, because it is simply taken on faith that they work.

As with those who question religious deities, derision and slander awaits anyone who strays from the flock and points out there is no proof for the existence of viruses and a dearth of placebo-controlled RCT evidence for vaccines. Skeptics will be derided as “anti-vaxxers” (note how the very act of opposing something with no scientific foundation becomes cause for ridicule).

Those who shun these often toxic concoctions will even be blamed for outbreaks of diseases caused by non-existent viruses.

None of which changes the inescapable fact that vaccines are a scam with no evidence base to justify their use.

I have been able to locate a mere two (2) trials in which vaccines supposedly containing the measles ‘virus’ were compared to an inert placebo.

The first was an Israeli RCT published in 1968, in which kids given saline placebo were compared to four groups of youngsters receiving vaccines containing what were allegedly different strains of the measles ‘virus’.

The kids given the saline placebo enjoyed the best outcomes, by far.

Febrile reactions of > 37.5C after inoculation were highest in the Enders Edmonston strain vaccine group (86.4%) and lowest in the placebo group (51.2%).

The incidence of rash - a symptom of measles - ranged from 20.2% to 36.9% among the vaccinated children.

In the placebo group, rash was recorded in only 11.9 % of the subjects.

The placebo-injected kids also had the lowest rate of rhinitis, cough, conjunctivitis, and pharyngitis/tonsillitis.

One child in each of the vaccine groups had to be hospitalized with complications after inoculation. None of the placebo-injected kids required hospitalization.

The second placebo-controlled project was the Danish MMR trial, published in June 2023. Over 6,500 healthy infants were randomly assigned either to the M-M-R VaxPro vaccine or sterile water placebo at age 5-7 months.

M-M-R VaxPro allegedly contains strains of the non-existent measles, mumps and rubella viruses (rather than administer separate vaccines for these conditions, it is now US practice to inject a trifecta of this porqueria all at once).

The follow-up period spanned from the date of randomization to age 12 months.

No deaths occurred in either group during the trial.

There was no difference in the rate of hospitalizations for infection between the MMR vaccine and placebo groups (hazard ratio 1.03).

Infants in the MMR vaccine group, however, were more likely to require hospitalizations lasting 12 or more hours (adjusted hazard ratio of 1.24).

The MMR group also showed a 1.23 hazard ratio for re-hospitalizations more than 7 days after the previous discharge.

Hardly what anyone would call a superior result for the vaccine.

The Danish authors also conducted a meta-analysis of previous measles vaccine trials, which were of dubious quality and control.

They found a conclusive, significant harmful effect of the high titre measles vaccine on mortality (risk ratio = 1.22). The effect was most pronounced for girls (RR = 1.45).

The standard titre measles vaccine showed no mortality advantage whatsoever. Nor did it have any effect on measles morbidity.

This is why you never hear vaccine shills boasting about the mass of placebo-controlled evidence supporting these concoctions.

There is none.

Which is why they must instead resort to the time-honored lie that vaccines were responsible for the eradication of diseases like measles. Claiming that two things occurred around the same time, and therefore one caused the other, is charlatanism. Association does not equate to causation. It may constitute grounds for further investigation, but to claim the association in and of itself is proof of causation is pure quackery.

To top it all off, the pathologically dishonest vaccine shills don’t tell you that 98% of the temporal decline in measles cases/mortality occurred before the vaccine was even licensed.

The Latest ‘Outbreak’ Scam

On March 2, globalist puppet and installed Pied Piper of the anti-vaccine movement, RFK Jr, claimed the first “measles-related” death had occurred during a recent ‘outbreak’ in Texas.

He had previously claimed two people had died, while health officials − including the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency Bobby Jr heads − insisted only one person had died. The White House and health officials wouldn’t answer questions about the discrepancy, not even from their minions in the mainstream media.

The second measles-linked death was officially announced two days ago. A person in New Mexico allegedly tested positive for the measles virus after death, the state Health Department said. “The official cause of death is still being investigated,” says NBC.

Looks like Booboo Jr misread the script (Bobby’s note to self: “Must refrain from sexting married journalists while reading psy-op instructions!”).

We know it’s a script because all the usual telltale signs are present: The trademark Masonic numerology, the conflicting data as the various participants fumble their way into formation and, of course, the plethora of outright lies.

“In 2024, CDC reported 285 cases of the measles nationwide across 33 states,” said MSN, when reporting on the first of the 2 allegedly measles-related deaths this year.

The death in Texas was declared by Bobby Jr and reported worldwide by the mainstream misinformation apparatus as The First Measles-Related Death in the US Since 2015™.

This is a lie, and the fact the CDC is doing nothing to correct this falsehood indicates it is an intentional part of the ruse, an attempt to magnify the perceived gravity of the ‘outbreak’.

The CDC’s own data states clearly that measles was the underlying cause of death for a 37 year old male in Yuba County, California in 2019 - not 2015.

Granted, the CDC Wonder database is a monstrosity that will indeed leave you to wonder why a government agency receiving billions in taxpayer funds and pharma money can’t construct a more user-friendly platform (I had to run two separate searches to tease out all the information shown above, because when I asked for cause of death, date, location, age, sex, etc all at once, the database just wouldn’t play along).

Nevertheless, reporters at CBS News were also able to navigate the database sufficiently to retrieve the 2019 death record. This is the only mainstream media mention I’ve come across so far of the 2019 death. Other media outlets have instead vigorously pushed the lie that the allegedly measles-related Texas fatality was the first in a decade, and the CDC has done nothing to publicly correct the record.

The Measles Diagnosis Scam

We’re constantly being told that unvaccinated people are responsible for measles ‘outbreaks’ - including this latest farce.

How can failure to be injected with a drug that doesn’t work increase one’s risk to a disease that same drug supposedly prevents?

Easy.

The trick to blaming the unvaccinated for alleged ‘measles’ outbreaks is to rig the system.

Here’s how they do it, straight from the CDC website.

Under “Case definition for case classification”, we learn a "Confirmed" measles case consists of acute febrile rash illness along with a positive result from one of various dubious testing methods - but only if the rash and symptoms are "Not explained by MMR vaccination during the previous 6–45 days."

In other words, if you get measles within 45 days of getting an MMR shot, it conveniently fails to achieve "confirmed case" status.

What about those pesky cases showing up in vaccinated individuals after the 45-day threshold?

Simple.

Don’t bother testing them. Seriously.

"To maximize the specificity of laboratory testing," states the Centers for Deceitful Codswallop, "it is important to restrict case investigation and laboratory testing to patients most likely to have measles (i.e., those who meet the clinical case definition or those who have risk factors for measles, such as being unvaccinated or reporting recent history of international travel)." (Bold emphasis added)

In plain English: “Try to avoid testing vaccinated individuals for measles.”

Unless they are among the tiny portion of Americans who recently visited a foreign country. Even during the first quarter of 2024 - which set a “record” for the number of Americans travelling internationally - only 15.9 million Americans did so. That’s less than 5% of the US population.

Things get downright comical when the CDC evil clowns write:

“[I]t is important to rapidly determine whether clinical symptoms in recently vaccinated persons are caused by a measles infection or by a vaccine reaction. Patients presenting with vaccine reactions may also have cough, coryza, or conjunctivitis, and therefore meet the measles clinical case definition. In the absence of a known measles risk factor (e.g., international travel, domestic travel to a region with ongoing measles transmission, or known contact with a measles case), further testing for measles infection is usually not necessary and the symptoms can likely be attributed to a vaccine reaction.” (Bold emphasis added)

In plain English:

“The measles vaccine can give you measles. In terms of drug efficacy, that’s a massive FAIL. But because we make a lot of money from this vaccine scam, we instead call measles caused by these garbage drugs a ‘vaccine reaction’. And people buy it. Even the ones who have been to university and studied medicine! God bless America, the World and, most of all, human stupidity!!”

“Measles cases,” says the CDC, “should be reported promptly (within 24 hours) by the state health department to the CDC.”

Among the information the CDC wants in these reports is “Vaccination status (including postexposure prophylaxis).” They want to know if the patient has been vaccinated against measles, the number of vaccine doses they received, and if the symptoms occurred after vaccination.

Hmmm, do you think giving that information to the hopelessly corrupt and dishonest CDC might influence their diagnosis, given that they’ve already made it clear they consider “being unvaccinated” a risk factor for measles?

In Summary

The Great COVID Con has resulted in a significant increase in ‘anti-vaxx’ sentiment. This not acceptable to the anti-facts crowd, whose pharma masters make megatons of money each year pimping vaccines.

What we are currently witnessing is, at the very least, an attempt to rouse up some pro-vaccine sentiment via a measles scare campaign.

The campaign centers on blaming people who have never received a drug that doesn’t work for the spread of a virus that has never been shown to exist.

To support this lunacy, a set of diagnostic criteria has been set in place by the corrupt, pharma-friendly CDC to minimize measles diagnoses in vaccinated individuals, while maximizing such diagnoses among unvaccinated individuals.

This is not medicine or science - it’s outright fraud.

Be warned, be safe.

*There was no ‘technicality’. From the outset, Lanka was quite clear in his demand: He asked for a study in which not only was the measles virus isolated, but its size measured and reported. That’s hardly an unreasonable demand; if you’ve physically isolated something, then you should have no difficulty measuring it.

Of course, the virus ‘isolation’ charade doesn’t isolate anything. To the contrary, a bunch of other ingredients are added to a sample of spit or snot that itself contains a multitude of ingredients apart from an alleged ‘virus’.

Judges are not medical experts. In a case like Bardens vs Lanka, their job is to decide whether the terms of a contract were met or breached. Bardens failed dismally to meet those terms, because none of the studies claiming to have isolated the virus presented measurements of the alleged virions. The appeals court recognized this, and ruled accordingly.

The reality is that Bardens’ initial court victory should never have happened. It was an aberration, one in which the court ruled in a manner completely oblivious to Lanka’s terms.

