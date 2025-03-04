Serious question to fans of RFK Jr and Trump:

To what extreme do these lying, globalist-controlled puppets have to go before you'll finally stop making excuses and accept that they are lying, globalist-controlled puppets?

Do they literally, physically have to mount you from behind and start doing the backdoor boogaloo before you'll finally admit you're being shafted?

Or will you still concoct absurd rationalizations?

"Oh, you don't know how politics works! RFK and Donald are just physically violating me to trick the globalists! When the time is right, which hopefully will be around the time I get the stitches removed from my keester and released from hospital, they'll do something revolutionary! You know, like remove mandates on COVID vaxxxines that have already been injected into the majority of the population and are now experiencing very low demand anyway! Just you wait and see! Give it time! Trust the plan!"

RFK Jr's latest foray into laughing in the face of his perennially gullible believers came in a March 2 op-ed published by Murdoch-founded crock mill, Fox News.

Fox News being mainstream media for conservatives who claim to hate mainstream media.

Conservatives being people who adore orange sleazebags who post genocide-endorsing videos featuring bearded transsexuals.

But I digress.

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a measles outbreak in America, that has allegedly claimed the life of one (1) child. We know this is true because the government and mainstream media said so, and we all know what a sterling track record the government and MSM have when it comes to telling the truth.

Especially on matters related to ‘viruses’.

Anyways, in his Fox crock-ed, Bobby Jr tells us that, “as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I am deeply concerned about the recent measles outbreak. This situation has escalated rapidly, with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reporting 146 confirmed cases since late January 2025”.

“Tragically,” continues the Bobster, “this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade.”

Did he say measles-related? Is that like how, during the Great Scamdemic, dying from a gunshot blast was COVID-related?

What exactly does it mean when an ex-drug addict and serial sleazeball declares a child’s death was ‘related’ to a virus that has never been shown to exist? A virus that when one skeptic offered the hefty sum of €100,000 to anyone who could prove its existence, none of the world’s countless virologists or microbiologists stepped up to the challenge?

“Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness with certain health risks, especially to unvaccinated individuals,” writes Bobby the Bastard (hyperlink in original).

You’ll notice that as proof of his audacious claim that unvaccinated individuals are at especially heightened risk of contracting a virus that doesn’t exist, Bobby hyperlinks - not to a scientific publication - but to another Fox News article.

Very scientific.

To add to the absurdities, that Fox News article doesn’t even mention unvaccinated people.

Remind me again why anyone listens to this globo-muppet?

“Prior to the introduction of the vaccine in the 1960s,” writes Bobby el Bastardo, “virtually every child in the United States contracted measles. For example, in the United States, from 1953 to 1962, on average there were 530,217 confirmed cases and 440 deaths, a case fatality rate of 1 in 1,205 cases” (hyperlink in original).

Finally, Booboo Jr links to a scientific publication, in the form of a 2007 JAMA paper. Well, it looks like a scientific publication, until you check the author affiliations and discover all 7 authors hail from the hopelessly corrupt, industry-funded CDC. Furthermore, five of them belong to a CDC committee called The Vaccine-Preventable Disease Table Working Group.

Which means it’s not really a scientific paper, but a propaganda piece.

The authors disingenuously cite the annual average measles case and death rate between 1953-1962, then compare it with the number of measles cases in 2006 and deaths in 2004. Of course, the earlier averages are far higher than the rates observed in the mid-2000s.

The authors list the measles vaccine dates as "1963, 1967, 1968" - the implication being that the introduction of the vaccines saw a massive and sudden drop in the rate of measles cases and deaths.

Which is absolute nonsense.

Here’s what really happened:

You can clearly see that measles mortality was on a rapid downhill trajectory long before the ‘vaccines’ were introduced. The real decline in the condition labelled as measles was due largely to improvements in nutrition, sanitation and hygiene.

As a counter to this contention, outfits like the CDC have pointed to graphs like this, which magnify the period encompassing the 1960s:

At first glance, the graph seems compelling. The measles vaccine was licensed, and presto, a sudden and immediate drop in measles incidence occurs!

It almost sounds too good to be true.

I’m here to tell you it is too good to be true.

It’s garbage.

The first thing to remember about the graph above is that it depicts a temporal association. Just because two things occurred around the same time does not mean one caused the other. I could argue that the Equal Pay Act of 1963, the introduction of ZIP codes or Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech caused the subsequent decline in measles, and the unavoidable reality is that I’d have every bit as much placebo-controlled evidence to support my stance as vaccine proponents do theirs.

Namely, zero.

If you’ve ever gone hunting for randomized clinical trials in which a vaccine was compared to a truly inert placebo, you’ll know they’re rarer than drug-free rock stars.

Vaccines are a unique class of drug in that they are not subjected to the same standard of evidence required of other drugs.

In order to gain regulatory approval for drugs such as statins and antidepressants, drug companies have to spend much time and money conducting double-blind RCTs and then re-framing and even outright falsifying the results until they can present at least two phase 3 studies purporting to show efficacy.

Vaccines, in contrast, are simply assumed to work. Who needs a placebo when everyone already ‘knows’ Vaccines Save Lives™, right? As a result of this highly convenient, self-serving farce, the ‘placebos’ in most vaccine trials are typically other vaccines.

In an attempt to counter this unflattering reality, the hopelessly dishonest and globalist-funded ‘fact check’ outfit PolitiFact pointed to a grand total of three (3) trials it claimed featured a saline placebo. Laughably, one trial did not feature a saline placebo, while in another the majority of ‘placebo’ participants also took vaccines.

Idiots.

That left an Israeli RCT in which kids given saline placebo were compared to four groups of youngsters receiving vaccines containing what were allegedly different strains of the measles ‘virus’.

If the post-1963 trajectory of the above graph was genuine and due to the measles vaccine, then the placebo kids should have fared the worst.

Well, that’s not what happened.

To the contrary, they fared the best of all five groups. By far.

Febrile reactions of > 37.5C after inoculation were highest in the Enders Edmonston strain vaccine group (86.4%) and lowest in the placebo group (51.2%).

The incidence of rash (a symptom of measles) was greatest in the groups inoculated with Enders Edmonston and Beckenham vaccines (36.4% and 36.9%). In the group given the Schwarz and Moraten vaccines, the incidence was 28.4% and 20.2%, respectively.

In the placebo group, rash was recorded in only 11.9 % of the subjects.

The placebo-injected kids also had the lowest rate of rhinitis, cough, conjunctivitis, pharyngitis/tonsillitis, and the second-lowest incidence of diarrhea.

One child in each of the vaccine groups had to be hospitalized with complications after inoculation, compared to none in the control group. The four hospital admissions were associated with diarrhoea (2 cases), bronchitis (1 case) and convulsions (1 case).

Whichever way you look at it, the kids who received saline placebo fared best in this study.

These clinical observations were recorded 6-14 days after inoculation.

Too short a period, you say?

Then I direct your attention to the Danish MMR trial, a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trial involving over 6,500 healthy infants aged 5 to 7 months recruited between April 2019 and October 2021.

The study was published recently, in June 2023, yet I’m betting most of you have never heard of it.

There’s a reason for that.

The infants were randomly allocated 1:1 either to intramuscular vaccination with the ‘live attenuated’ M-M-R VaxPro vaccine or placebo at age 5-7 months.

The placebo injection consisted of the same “solvent” as M-M-R VaxPro. Product info for M-M-R VaxPro confirms this ‘solvent’ is sterile water.

So, unlike most of the garbage passing for ‘clinical trials’ in the vaccine arena (no blinding, no inert placebo, often conducted on Third World children by unscrupulous drug companies and clearly biased researchers), this study really did have an inert placebo injection.

The follow-up period spanned from the date of randomization to age 12 months.

Thankfully, no deaths occurred in either group during the trial.

The primary outcome was hospitalization for any infection (because the pro-vaccine crowd really love to push the BS envelope, they have previously claimed measles vaccination can improve ‘general’ immunity and boost overall health. Yes, these people have no shame).

The results showed no difference in the rate of hospitalizations for infection between the MMR vaccine and placebo groups (hazard ratio 1.03).

Infants in the MMR vaccine group experienced 92 hospitalizations lasting 12 or more hours, versus 73 in the placebo group (mean 0.03 and 0.02 events per infant, respectively), resulting in a crude hazard ratio of 1.25 and an adjusted hazard ratio of 1.24.

The MMR group also showed a 1.23 hazard ratio for re-hospitalizations more than 7 days after the previous discharge.

The study did not present separate data for measles, a rare condition in Denmark. However, overall protection against infections resulting from MMR vaccination was not observed. The data in fact suggests vaccinated kids are at higher risk of longer hospital stays and re-admissions.

The Danish authors also conducted a meta-analysis of previous measles vaccine trials. As is par for the course, these trials were of dubious quality and control.

They found a conclusive, significant harmful effect of the high titre measles vaccine on mortality (risk ratio = 1.22). The effect was most pronounced for girls (RR = 1.45).

The standard titre measles vaccine showed no mortality advantage whatsoever. Nor did it have any effect on measles morbidity.

As noted, the quality of these previous trials was poor. Most of the control groups had in fact received vaccines; in some of the studies, kids with multiple measles vaccine doses were compared to those with a single dose. It’s worth remembering this, and sketchy temporal associations, are the kind of garbage data used to justify a global campaign to turn kids into pharma pin cushions.

The Vaccines Save Lives™ Scam

I will reiterate: Whatever caused that post-1963 US decline in measles mortality, it was not the measles vaccine. There exists nothing resembling reliable, tightly-controlled scientific evidence showing the measles/MMR porqueria can save even a single life from any cause, let alone cause large and sudden declines in mortality.

Three alternative possibilities come to mind:

The graph is a fabrication. Given the hopelessly dishonest nature of governments and the drug companies they collude with, this is a distinct possibility. Before the anti-skeptic crowd gets its panties in a twist and starts wanking on about tin foil hats, I’ll remind you that people who highlight government and pharma dishonesty are not conspiracy theorists, but history buffs. The measles mortality figures plummeted after introduction of the vaccines because the vaccines caused people to instead die of other causes. People were still dying at the same rate from ‘measles’, but doctors were classifying it as something else (“The deceased was vaccinated against measles, so he couldn’t possibly have had measles! Hmmm, what other ICD code can I use?”)

Before we further investigate these possibilities, let’s take a look at the trajectory of measles mortality and/or cases in other countries.

Here’s the UK measles mortality trajectory:

Here’s a magnified view:

Here’s the measles mortality trajectory in France:

The French trajectory magnified:

And here’s the trajectory for measles mortality in Australia:

Source: Australian Institute of Health and Welfare 2018, https://www.aihw.gov.au/getmedia/c828baef-75d9-4295-9cc9-b3d50d7153a2/aihw-phe-236_measles.pdf.aspx

The so-called ‘live, attenuated’ measles vaccine was registered in Australia in 1968. In 1970, government-funded measles vaccination commenced in all states and territories except NSW for children aged 12–23 months. In 1972, NSW joined the scam, and in 1975 the first “national vaccination schedule” included the measles shot for infants at 12 months of age.

Here’s a graph of measles notifications in Australia between January 1996 and December 2005. Note that the graph erroneously begins with “Jan 1999”, because government.

Source: Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care, https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/cda-cdi3101a13.htm

As you examine the above graph, keep in mind the following ‘milestones’ in Australian measles vaccine history:

In November 1992, a second dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine was recommended and funded for both males and females.

During 1993–1994, school-based delivery of MMR vaccine to kids aged 10–14 years was introduced. Most jurisdictions offered this in last year of primary/first year of secondary school.

In July 1998, the second MMR dose was scheduled at 4–5 years of age instead of 10–14 years.

July–December 1998 saw funding of a national Measles Control Campaign involving “one-off school-based catch-up” MMR vaccination for children aged 5–12 years.

Now, if this MMR junk worked as well as Bobby the Ex-Lawyer claims, measles rates should have begun plummeting from 1992 onwards.

As the graph above shows, the exact opposite appears to have happened.

Between 1996 and 1997 we see a series of higher peaks in measles notifications, followed by a sudden and especially pronounced upward spike in late 1997.

The measles control campaign of late 1998 is followed by a small decline, which is then obliterated by a series of sharp upward spikes beginning the following year.

Manufactured Pre-Vaccine Spikes in Measles

You’ll also notice something else curious about many of the above graphs: The introduction of measles vaccines or ‘control campaigns’ is often immediately preceded by a spike in measles cases or deaths.

Is measles somehow being tipped off about the introduction of new vaccines, and taking the opportunity to run riot in a last hurrah?

Or is something else going on?

The late Michael Verney-Elliott, whose co-produced Aids – The Unheard Voices won the 1987 UK Royal Television Society Journalism Award, explained the mechanism behind these spikes in a 1997 issue of Continuum magazine:

The vaccine scam works like this. Identify and magnify an ‘epidemic’ disease, whip up world panic, and devise a vaccine against the supposed causative agent. Administer the vaccine, preferably just before the epidemic starts to wane naturally, and then, when the cases of the disease start to diminish, claim the vaccine has worked and the pharmaceutical company who manufactures it will get the credit for saving mankind. There will be bouquets and Nobel prizes all round and every one makes a lot of money. One has only to look at the cases of the anti-poIio and anti-smallpox vaccine campaigns to see the classic modus operandi in taking credit for ending epidemics, which in the manner of all self-limiting phenomena, were already dying out before the vaccine was introduced. In the USA during the late ‘forties, there was a noticeable increase in polio cases. This prompted the authorities to pay a bounty of $25 to GP’s reporting any suspected case of polio, treating it as a notifiable disease. The numbers of cases of ‘polio’ shot up, causing a national panic. Any stiff neck or slight limp was reported. Curiously, at the same time, the official number of cases of aseptic meningitis, which shares some symptoms with polio, and previously reached some 25,000 annually nationwide, disappeared completely. A whole disease just vanished. Subsequently, when the polio epidemic had abated, the credit being given to Salk and Sabin’s polio vaccines (which frequently caused polio !) the numbers of meningitis cases returned to their previous level.” Professor Gordon Stewart explained to me that the same thing happened in India when people were paid a few rupees to report cases of smallpox during the WHO’s anti-smallpox campaign As a result, official figures for chickenpox disappeared during the campaign, but reappeared with a bang after smallpox was declared eradicated in 1980. The trick is to make sure you get in with the vaccine just before the numbers of cases of the disease start to diminish. In the case of polio, the definition of the disease was later tightened up to exclude illnesses with similar symptoms - meningitis, encephalopathies etc. - and presto, there was a dramatic drop in the official polio cases. Hooray, the vaccine worked.

The Bobster is a BSer

Bobby Dazzler has previously said he wants more research into vaccines, to determine which ones are “safe.”

Yet here he is, now talking up a vaccine whose research base is appalling. The speckling of measles/MMR vaccine trials using an inert placebo have completely failed to detect any benefit for these drugs. They in fact suggest the vaccines increase the risk of harms.

Yet El Bastardo writes “MMR vaccine is crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease.”

What an egregiously dishonest person is Bobby.

He writes:

“Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies.”

Says the guy who just egregiously lied to us about the efficacy of measles vaccines.

Get lost, Bobby.

It’s truly disturbing how many grown adults still view politics as some kind of team sport where you have to pick a side. When you point out the countless flaws of Team Epstein, Trump and RFK Jr sycophants are reduced to an especially demented form of the lesser-of-two-evils argument.

“Well, I’d much rather be sodomized by Trump and RFK Jr than have my hair sniffed by Joe Biden or cackled at by Kamala Harris!!”

News flash: They’re all liars. They are all evil puppets. You don’t have to support any of them. Stop making excuses for people acting on behalf of evil globalists to rort your tax money and ruin your country.

Oh, and in case you missed it, the measles/MMR vaccines don’t work and the measles ‘virus’ has never been shown to exist.

Anyhow, have a churro.

Addendum: My magnificent readers have alerted me to an interview Bobby Jr did with John Stossel in August last year. Stossel asks “If your kids were young now, would you give them the measles, the mumps vaccine?”

The Bobster replies with an emphatic “No.”

It’s the old “do as I say, not as I do” mentality that is pervasive among the parasite class.

