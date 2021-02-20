Deaths from COVID-19 Vaccines are Increasing, & the CDC is Whitewashing It
The COVID-19 Vaccine story gets murkier and murkier by the day. To document all the chicanery, lies and conflicts of interest surrounding this issue would constitute a full time job for an army of researchers.
Today, I'm going to focus on the highly influential - and terribly dishonest - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The death toll f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.