After announcing his intention to take over Gaza and turn it into a tacky Trump resort, the Mango Mussolini copped a lot of flak.

So what better way to calm the critics than to post an AI-generated video featuring the Lobster, Co-President Musk, and Benjamin the Nutty Yahoo frolicking in the future resort?

Trump posted the video on his Truth Social and Instagram accounts, although the Instagram post has already been removed amid a flood of criticism.

As of this writing, it’s still available at his Lies Truth Social platform.

The video begins with imagery of a rubble-strewn Gaza, before villagers walk through a tunnel and emerge into a Dubai-like environ with red Teslas crawling along palm tree-lined streets. A series of beach panoramas is interrupted by the sight of Musk sinking pita bread into a dip and then into his smirking gob.

While this is going on, an awful attempt at rap music exclaims:

“Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see,

No more tunnels, no more fear,

Trump Gaza is finally here.”

Just what kind of light will Trump be bringing to Gaza?

Well, right after Musk’s ugly mug fades from the screen we are treated to a couple of belly dancers doing their thing on the beach.

Only, these belly dancers have beards. Big, hairy-ass beards.

Because Trump is a Conservative Christian™, remember?

Humans: Not the sharpest tools in the shed.

After the bearded belly dancers, we see a child walking along holding a large gold balloon shaped like a giant bust of the Don.

After more Dubai-like panoramas, we see the Don touching up a belly dancer in a nightclub. This one is either a real female or shaves on a regular basis.

Then we see Musk throwing money in the air on the beach, and little kids jumping to grab it.

Creepy.

At 0:27, we are subjected to a giant gold statue of Trump, sporting a slim, young Elvis-like profile. Nowhere is the bloated gut and plodding stoop that pollutes our televisions on a daily basis.

This is followed by imagery of a Trump Gaza gift shop, adorned with rows of golden Trump trinkets.

What a wanker. Seriously.

At 0:30, we are subjected to an up-crotch shot of Trump and Netanyahu, lounging together near a pool in all their topless, flabby, man-boobed glory.

The video is not only weird, it’s an egregious insult to all Gazans. Recent estimates of the number of Palestinians killed by the IDF since October 7 range from 46,000 to 65,000 people - with over half of identified victims being women, children or older folks.

Palestine is home to the largest number of child amputees in modern history. Each day in Gaza, ten children are losing one or both of their legs.

Understandably, Plaestinians reacted with disgust when shown the video.

They aren’t the only ones. While at least 18.1K people are clearly okay with sitting presidents engaging in gaudy, grotesque, genocide-ignoring displays of thermonuclear narcissism, the post received huge backlash from others, including professed Trump supporters.

“I hate this. I love our president, but this is horrible,” one person wrote.

Another added, “The Trump Gaza video is quite possibly the most disgusting, the most shameful, the most hideous public communication by a US President in living memory.”

“The ‘Trump Gaza’ Video is the most disgusting and vile posts made by a president made in my lifetime. Absolutely gross,” posted another.

In a statement to NPR, Faye Nemer, CEO and founder of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) American Chamber of Commerce in Michigan, called the video “offensive and counterproductive to peace talks.”

Nemer, who has claimed to have voted for Trump in November elections, said he should remove the video and issue a “reconciliatory statement.”

NBC News attempted to locate the original source of the video. The earliest online post it found of the AI-generated video was on February 7, by pro-Israel X account Nazi Hunters (@huntersofnazis).

The account, which posts a mix of pro-Israeli and anti-Palestinian material, “did not respond to requests for comment, but seemed to suggest that they created the video in posts made Tuesday.”

And so it seems a bunch of racists who call themselves “Nazi Hunters” made a video glorifying Elon Musk, whose hobbies include flashing Hitler salutes in public.

Makes sense.

The Nazi Hunters found what they were looking for. And they adore him.

Honestly, if you’re still making excuses for Trump at this point, you need help from experienced cult deprogrammers.

