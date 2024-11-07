Before I begin, congratulations to the Mega Group, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and all the other Zionist lobby groups for again steering one of their two leading presidential candidates into the White House.

That's quite the track record you have there.

As for the rest of the world ... people sure have short memories.

They’ve forgotten all about the time in 2008, around the same time Trump decided to switch from being a keen Democrat to a pretend Republican, when Miami US attorney Alexander Acosta gifted Jeffrey Epstein immunity from federal prosecution. He did so as part of a sweetheart deal that not only was contrived without any input from the victims, but was kept hidden from them.

Under the extremely stinky deal negotiated by Acosta, an FBI investigation that had produced a 53-page draft indictment involving more than 30 potential underage victims was shut down. The billionaire only had to plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting girls who were controversially labeled "prostitutes."

Epstein ended up serving 13 months in a Florida jail during which he was allowed out six days a week to attend his plush business offices.

But it wasn't just Epstein who lucked out majorly.

The secret deal, which enraged victims when they learned of it, also granted immunity to “any potential co-conspirators’’ who were also involved in Epstein’s crimes. This effectively ensured that other wealthy members of Epstein’s rapist ring got off scot-free.

All these years later, only one other person has been prosecuted in relation to Epstein's trafficking ring. After intrepid journalists uncovered and publicized the nauseating 2008 deal, Epstein was re-arrested in 2019. After he died in custody from what authorities laughably claim was a "suicide," Ghislaine Maxwell became the only one of a very long list of individuals connected to Jeffrey Epstein to be charged and convicted.

Among those individuals with close connections to Epstein is Donald Trump. This is a matter of fact, not conjecture. Trump gushingly praised both Epstein and his penchant for young girls.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

We've all seen the footage of him at a party at Epstein's Manhattan apartment, ogling girls with his creepy host.

In 2017, after becoming US president, Donald Trump appointed none other than Alexander Acosta as Secretary of Labor.

Of all the people in the US that would love a plum Federal gig like that, Trump chose to award to it to a guy who signed off on a deal ensuring none of Epstein's co-conspirators would ever be prosecuted.

Gee, that's not at all suspicious.

The pro-trafficking shitefookery didn't end there. After securing his plush new role, Acosta declared he was going to slash 80 per cent of funding to the government agency that combats child sex trafficking. Acosta wanted to reduce the International Labour Affairs Bureau’s (ILAB) funding from $68m to $18.5m in the 2020 fiscal year.

Trump, the guy who Q-tards want you to believe stamped out child trafficking - along with executing Obama and Hillary at Guantanamo Bay - had no problem with this.

Acosta eventually resigned because of the uproar his plan caused. This may be the only time I ever agree with anything a Democrat said, but Massachusetts Democrat Katherine Clark was right on target when she said Acosta's funding cut evinced a pattern: “Like so many in this administration Mr Acosta chooses the powerful and wealthy over the vulnerable and victims of sexual assault and it is time that he finds another line of work.”

Trump and the Epstein cover-upper who he rewarded with a top government job, Alexander Acosta.

The 2024 election campaign was a farce involving a great friend of Jeffrey Epstein versus a former prosecutor (i.e. a person who lies to convict you of something you didn’t do) whose celebrity endorsements looked like a Diddy party invite list: Jay-Z, Beyonce "Pedo Chic" Knowles-Carter, Le Bron "Ain't No Party Like a Diddy Party!" James, and Katy "I Groped a Boy and I Liked It" Perry.

Other celebrities supporting Kamala Harris included Oprah Winfrey, whose good friends over the years have included Harvey Weinstein and Brazilian predator João Teixeira de Faria, or "John of God," her spiritual healer who was later jailed for 99 years after being found guilty of raping and abusing over 600 women and young girls.

Election 2024 was Team Epstein vs Team Diddy. The bloated B-grade actor who fakes assassination attempts won, much to the delight of Trumptards, who harbor the insane delusion that their shrimp-colored sociopath of choice really cares about them.

They think Trump, the same guy who allowed GloboPedo to launch biowarfare on Americans by signing Operation Warp Speed into effect, is going to save them from the globalists.

This bloated abomination is still telling people they should take the globalist kill shots.

They think Trump will bring conservative values back to America. You know, the same guy who used to be close buddies with Epstein, who rewarded dodgy attorney Acosta with a top government job, who acts and talks like he wants to bonk his own daughter, who boasted about grabbing women on the “pussy” unannounced, and who had an affair with some sleazy porn star whose mouth was apparently even looser than her punani because he had to pay her not to tell anyone (seems female porn stars can't wait to tell everyone they slept with a fat, ugly, badly-aged, toupe-wearing orange man, bless their soulless souls).

They laughably believe Trump will save the economy. Just like he did last time, by going along with the COVID scam and sending US government debt to record new highs.

Trump is not a successful entrepreneur, but an abject business failure. He has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy six (6) times.

The moment he came out from under his father’s wing and ventured out on his own, things went pear-shaped. His idiotic casino venture in Atlanta led the spiral into over half a billion dollars of debt. He came within a bee’s dick of blowing the entire fortune his father left him, bailed out at the last minute by a Rothschild-led consortium. The bankers - not you - now own him.

Trump’s image as a successful business magnate was revived - not by any real world successes - but by a TV reality show.

Trump Supporters: The Real TDS Sufferers

When you criticize Demo rats along these lines, Trump followers eagerly nod their head in robotic agreement. The moment you start reciting some unflattering but unassailable facts about Trump they can’t refute, they reflexively accuse you of suffering “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” or “TDS.”

Quite a charge from people who think America will be saved by a narcissistic sexual deviant who proudly launched biomedical warfare upon America.

Trump fans are all over Substack, declaring his win to be a glorious new era. It will be - for Trump and his handlers.

For the rest of us, it will be more of the same. Trump will lead his followers further down the path of dystopia, and his followers will make excuses and rationalizations the whole time. They desperately need a hero, a leader, someone to tell them it’s going to be okay.

The reality is that an installed puppet like Trump is not going to save you. This deranged clown show doesn’t end until the masses wake the hell up and realize this isn't about left vs right, black vs white, male vs female, but us versus them - the people versus the globalist psychopaths and all the corrupt sell-outs doing their bidding.

