Jeffrey Epstein’s main financial patron, billionaire Leslie Wexner, was co-founder of an outfit dubbed Mega Group which "unites several well-known businessmen with a penchant for pro-Israel and ethno-philanthropy (i.e., philanthropy benefiting a single ethnic or ethno-religious group)."

A 1998 Wall Street Journal article describes the Mega Group as “a loosely organized club of 20 of the nation’s wealthiest and most influential Jewish businessmen” focused on “philanthropy and Jewishness.”

With 1998 membership rates at $30,000 a year, regular Jewish folks need not apply.

As Whitney Webb has detailed, several of its most prominent members have ties to organized crime. Mega Group members have also been key players in the pro-Israel lobby in the US. For instance, Mega Group member Max Fisher founded the National Jewish Coalition, now known as the Republican Jewish Coalition — the main pro-Israel neoconservative political lobbying group whose chief patrons, Sheldon Adelson and Bernard Marcus, are among Donald Trump’s top donors.

For all you poor sods who think Trump is all about Making America Great Again, I strongly recommend the following video which shows he's just a puppet whose main job is Maintaining America as a Globalist Asset.

The video runs for just under 20 minutes - it’s well worth watching if you want a clearer picture of who Trump really is and who pulls his puppet strings.

As the video explains, in 1990 Trump was an astronomical $4 billion in debt thanks to his poor business decisions. These included an especially misguided foray into the casino business.

According to Trump, he avoided bankruptcy due to a Herculean phone session in which he personally called each and every one of the 72 banks he was in hock to, using his stupendous "Art of the Deal" powers of persuasion.

The real story is very different. The key entity that pulled Trump off his runaway debt train before it crashed and exploded into Destination F**ked was none other than ....

… Rothschild & Co.

It doesn't get much more globalist than the Rothschilds, and Trump is forever indebted to them.

When asked why they bailed him out, Rothschild's man-on-the-case, Wilbur Ross Jr, explained “The Trump name is still very much an asset.”

Just like Epstein appears to have been very much a Mossad asset.

The Banksta’s Paradise video also features the aforementioned Sheldon Adelson, who pulled a lot of strings and pumped a lot of money into ensuring Trump got elected in 2016.

The video shows Adelson telling his fellow Zionists, “The uniform I wore in the military unfortunately was not an Israeli uniform, it was an American uniform although my wife was in the IDF and one of my daughter's was in the IDF ... all we care about is being good Zionists, being good citizens of Israel." (Bold emphasis added).

The video also shows none other than Steve Bannon, gushing at a Zionist Organization of America dinner, "that victory would not have come without one other person besides Donald Trump, Sheldon Adelson. It is not about resources, it's about counsel, guidance and wisdom ... Sheldon Adelson had Donald Trump's back."

Can’t argue with that: Wealthy Zionists appear to have a very firm mount on Trump’s posterior.

The question is, how can anyone still believe Trump is all about ‘Making America Great Again’ when he is funded, ‘counseled’ and controlled by people whose primary allegiance is indisputably to a foreign power?

Pick your preferred globalist-controlled Muppet.

