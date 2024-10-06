Trashy is as trashy does.

I currently reside in Australia. Despite being a 'highly educated' country, people generally aren't very smart here.

Take for instance, the city of Adelaide, which at the moment is under the spell of the sleazy Katy Hudson, more commonly known as Katy Perry. The current premier of South Australia is a Labor spruiker called Peter Malinauskas. "Mali," as he is affectionately known to residents of sleepy SA, is a master of the bread and circuses game. He craftily deflects attention away from SA's crumbling health system and its spiraling crime and living costs by using financial incentives (taxpayer money) to lure big name music and sporting acts to SA.

Adelaide has long been regarded by international acts as a great place to fly over. Overseas artists will often tour the east coast cities of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, fly across the continent for a show in Perth, and then leave the country. Many of these acts don't see the value in lugging their gear to Adelaide, which is best known for boredom, churches and serial murders.

So it was with Perry, who is currently touring Australia. She originally had two shows each scheduled in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, one in Perth, and zero in Adelaide.

Never one to miss a bread and circuses bonanza, Mali flew to Melbourne recently for the AFL grand final. This is the Australian version of the Super Bowl, except with smaller players and no shoulder pads. Before the game began, Perry got up on stage and performed a set list that included "I Kissed a Girl" (pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda) and "Teenage Dreams." It turns out Perry has quite a thing for teenagers, but more on that in a moment.

The set list also included the bizarre ditty "Dark Horse," which features a genius by the name of Juicy J reciting the following:

"She eat your heart out like Jeffrey Dahmer (Woo)"

The Baphometry is strong with this one.

"Shawty heart is on steroids 'cause her love is so strong"

If “Shawty” is on the gear, she needs to find a new source, because her physical condition is … less than inspiring. I'm guessing what her heart is really on is a cocktail of cocaine, ketamine, alcohol and antidepressants. But I could be wrong.

"You may fall in love when you meet her"

Don’t hold your breath, J-dude. The A-Train isn't into trollopy ephebophiles.

Anyways, after her AFL gig, Malinauskas met with Perry and told her management that if she'd come to Adelaide, he'd do a cut-price deal on venue hire, and also let Team Perry have an especially generous chunk of the drink and food sales. In other words, the event would be run at a loss, with taxpayers funding the deficit, so that Mali could sustain his approval ratings.

And South Australians, bless their gullible souls, fell for it hook, line and sinker.

Perry is now performing not one, not two, but four shows in Adelaide. South Australians love a trashy deviant.

The South Australian media gushed about Mali making the "trek" across the Melbourne Cricket Ground to approach Perry, as if the brief walk was akin to a grueling cross-country hike. The MCG is 146 metres wide - I know politicians aren't the most athletic lot, but c'mon...

The media was also replete with pictures of ecstatic Perry fans, near orgasmic at the realization they would be able to pay AUD $200 and upwards for the privilege of watching a sleazy weirdo sing meaningless pop songs.

Woohoo!

Entertainment-starved Adelaide residents lining up to spend $200 or more per ticket to see a grown adult woman who indecently touches up teenage boys.

Some of you may think I'm being a bit harsh on the ol' K-Pee. I'm not. She's a degenerate who doesn't even begin to deserve the fame and adulation that clueless idiots bestow upon her.

Hefner, Epstein and now the Diddler

The recent arrest of definite sleazebag and alleged pedophile and rapist Sean Combs, (aka Puff Daddy, P Diddy, The Diddler), has resulted in increased scrutiny of his relationship with Justin Bieber. Re-examining past video footage, it's looking more and more like the poor kid was used and abused in sickening ways that most people could never have imagined.

It seems that, not only was the evil Diddler having his way with Justin, but other members of the self-indulgent class considered the youngster to be an open-access sexual toy.

The video footage below was taken backstage at a Bieber concert in London, 2012. Perry was 28 at the time - a grown-ass woman - while Bieber was around 18. Bieber's barely legal status was of little bother to Perry, who took it upon herself to cop a free grope of his butt.

To quote any Italian over the age of 75 watching this:

"Che puttana disgraziata!"

She Kissed a Boy, and He Did Not Like it

K-Pee, it transpires, has a thing for barely legal lads. In October 2017, Perry - around 33 years old at the time - was one of the judges watching 19 year-old Benjamin Glaze audition for American Idol. Accompanying her on the judging panel were Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

During the ice-breaking banter before Glaze's performance, Bryan - in true celebrity fashion - decided to inject a little sleaze into the proceedings. “Have you kissed a girl and liked it?” he asked, in a coy reference to Perry’s hit grooming single, “I Kissed A Girl.”

Glaze said he had not. “I have never been in a relationship and I can’t kiss a girl without being in a relationship.”

Turns out Glaze was a kid with conservative values who took physical intimately seriously.

Well, a certain judge was having none of that. Deviants never pass up an opportunity to corrupt others, so Perry called Glaze over and stuck her face toward him. Avoiding lip contact, he quickly touched his face to her cheek. Perry asked for another kiss, complaining he hadn’t even made the “smush sound.” As an unsuspecting Glaze moved toward her cheek again, Perry swung her face toward him and kissed him on the lips. “Katy!” he yelled, as he stumbled backward. “You didn’t!”

Perry raised her arms in victory.

Glaze then asked for a drink of water, delivered a lackluster audition and was rejected by the judges.

Team Sleaze 1, Innocent Kid 0.

”I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” Glaze told the New York Times, after the incident aired. “Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no,” he said. “I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

A couple of questions:

If Perry has no qualms about inappropriate contact with teens when the cameras are rolling, how does she behave in private?

And where was #MeToo? As others pointed out, if the scenario involved an older male forcefully kissing a younger female, the world would have been aghast. Witness the furor that erupted when sleazy Spanish Football President Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed a female player during a medal ceremony. He lost his job and was condemned worldwide.

But when sleazy K-Pee did the exact same thing on American Idol, the show’s producers embraced the footage, using it in televised promos and on social media.

Perry also made light of the incident, parodying it with a cartoon clip from the shady Disney enterprise.

Meanwhile, this is how MetroUK reported Perry's groping of Bieber:

To listen to MetroUK, Perry didn't inappropriately grope Bieber's ass without consent. Nope, she just gave him a "cheeky bum squeeze."

As Jaguar Wright recently pointed out, bless her defiant soul, #MeToo is a farce, a ruse. It is a distraction, another avenue to demonize the male species and an opportunity for the parasite class to pretend it is acting against sexual abuse when in fact it is a major perpetrator of that abuse.

Those who were paying attention realized #MeToo was a total crock when one of its vocal leaders, Asia Argento, was subsequently exposed for molesting an underage teen. Argento's role as MeToo mouthpiece came to an unceremonious end in August 2018 when the New York Times revealed she had been accused of sexually assaulting actor Jimmy Bennett in 2013, when he was just 17 and she was 37 (the alleged offence occurred in California, where the legal age of consent is 18). Argento settled the sexual assault accusation for the sum of $380,000.

As creepy as she looks: Meet Asia Argento, who molested an underage lad 20 years her junior, then had the temerity to lecture us about sexual assault.

K-Pee and Dr Luke

Perry has recently released another crappy album, this one titled 143, which is probably Masonic numerology for shameless skankery.

Of all the producers she could have worked with, Perry chose a nefarious character called Dr. Luke, who previously worked with her on four of her No. 1 tracks from Teenage Dream. Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, was the subject of a 2014 lawsuit filed by the musician Kesha, who alleged Gottwald drugged and raped her. A trial was averted when the matter was settled out of court last year.

The lead single from Perry’s latest album is a lame pop-feminist anthem titled Woman’s World. When questioned about the sheer absurdity of enlisting a man accused of sexual assault to co-write and co-produce this tepid declaration of girl power, Perry expressed no remorse and offered no apology, just a bunch of incoherent drivel.

“I understand that it started a lot of conversations,” K-Pee said on a recent podcast. “[Gottwald] was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with, but the reality is that it comes from me. The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis.”

Welcome to the vacuous, self-absorbed world of a shit-for-brains patient.

Hollywood Trash Unmasked

When The Masked Singer host Jenny McCarthy received an award at the 2012 American Music Awards, she decided to celebrate by committing indecent assault. The victim was Justin Bieber, who had the misfortune of presenting the award to McCarthy.

McCarthy forcefully kissed Bieber, grabbing his neck as the clearly uncomfortable youngster tried to get away. She also grabbed Bieber’s butt.

After Bieber pulled himself away from McCarthy, he exclaimed "I feel so violated right now."

McCarthy was 40 years old at the time, while Bieber was only 18.

When the predatory actress was later asked why she behaved in such a manner, she replied, “I just got to neck Justin Bieber and grab his butt."

"It was a little cougar scary," added the trashy actress, "but I took the opportunity and the window, considering I’ll never get to do it again, and kind of molested him.”

Note the complete lack of shame and remorse. To this day, she's no doubt proud she didn't waste the opportunity to indecently grope a teen idol.

Leave. The. Kid. Alone. Proud puttana, Jenny McCarthy, in action.

Beyoncé and Her ‘Pedo Chic’ Fashion Line

Ever since the Diddy scandal blew up, the names of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her husband Shawn Carter (aka Jay-Z) have been getting a lot of air time. To put it politely, there are a number of music industry insiders that would never approve a Working With Children clearance for either of the Carters.

What us outsiders can reliably state about “Queen Bey” is that, like all the other regrettable characters above, she’s got a flair for the inappropriate.

In 2008, at the age of 27, Knowles and her fashion-designer mother launched a clothing line for young girls that looked more suited to adult women who ply their trade on street corners.

The Knowles’ family business, House of Dereon, published advertisements with young “young models who look no older than my second-grade daughter,” as Michelle Malkin described them, “seductively posed and tarted up, JonBenet Ramsey–style, with bright lipstick, blush, and face powder.”

“One of the children wears sparkly, killer high heels … and another slouches, gangsta gal-style, with a neon pink boa, leopard-skin fedora and stilettos.”

“An even younger model is a toddler-aged Beyonce Mini-Me with huge hair, skinny jeans, spike-heeled leather boots, and attitude to match.”

It wasn’t just social conservatives who were shocked and disgusted. Gossip king Perez Hilton polled readers on whether the ad was appropriate, returning an overwhelming consensus of hell, no.

"What is the next ad going to look like?" asked Brooklyn-based journalist Kellee Terrell at her blog. "Babies wearing gold metallic bikinis while five-year old boys throw Monopoly money on them."

Beyoncé’s dubious clothes were available at Macy’s department stores and other “fine” establishments indifferent to the sexualization of little kids.

More recently, in September, Knowles-Carter drew criticism for appearing in a Levis ad where she undressed in front of two actors who looked like minors.

Beyoncé apologists leaped to her defense by pointing out that the two extras in the ad were 21-year-old actresses known as The Rock Star twins.

Big deal. They could have been centenarians, but in the ad they definitely look like children. Which begs the question: Of all the models that could have been hired for this ad, why did Beyoncé and the producers choose two girls who looked like little kids?

Here’s an image from the ad, so you can decide for yourself:

The shady Beyoncé, getting her kit off in front of a couple of actors hired for their ‘youthful’ looks.

The Kartrashians

No discussion of celebrity sleaze would be complete without a mention of the shameless Kardashian clan.

The Kimster, famous for a strategically leaked sex tape, has threatened at least one X user with legal action after a post linking her to the FBI investigation of the Diddler.

The X user in question, ShadowofEzra, remained defiant but the post was eventually taken down by X.

Cease-and-desist letters won’t hide the fact that Kardashian remains an ambassador for Spanish fashion brand Balenciaga, which drew outrage in 2022 for including pedophilic and occult imagery in its advertisements.

The ad campaign featured excerpts from two U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to child abuse materials, alongside such imagery as children playing with a teddy bear in bondage gear.

In other Balenciaga campaign photos, a copy of a book called Fire from the Sun by artist Michael Borremans can be seen in the background. Borremans’ book features his self-made paintings of children running around naked, looking at and holding severed and bloody body parts.

Unperturbed by such sickfuckery, the amateur porn star remains Balenciaga’s ambassador and continues to promote the brand to this day.

Other known associates of Kardashian include fashion icon Rick Owens, referred to as “The Lord of Darkness,” and Michele Lamy, both notorious for promoting Satanism and Occult themes in their ‘art campaigns’.

Kardashian also has a connection with Marina Abramovic, referred to by the media as a ‘performance artist’ but whose art has been criticized for promoting witchcraft and Satanism.

Exposed in the 2016 Wikileaks e-mail dump having connection to major politicians and celebrities, Abramovic’s activities include such disturbing acts as ‘spirit cooking’, when involves the using of real blood in creating her so-called ‘performance art’.

An email from Abramovic to the notorious Tony Podesta.

Kim Kardashian’s 40 year old sister Khloé has openly boasted about running into Justin Bieber at one of Diddy’s sex parties.

A clip of Khloé talking about the party with sister Kourtney on a 2014 episode of the E! reality show resurfaced after the Diddler’s arrest.

“So, who was with you this weekend?” Kourtney, now 45, asked Khloé.

“A bunch of my friends,” Khloé replied.

Kourtney listed “Diddy, Quincy [Brown], Justin Bieber and French Montana,” and Khloé confirmed they were all there. The clip then showed a conversation between Khloé, Kourtney and their pal Khadijah Haqq McCray at a bowling alley, where Kourtney revealed her sister was “still drunk” and “didn’t go to bed” after attending Combs’ party.

“I got on a plane at 5.30 a.m.,” Khloé shared. “Well this party … I think half the people there were butt naked.”

“You would have loved it!” she told Haqq McCray, 41.

When Kourtney pressed her about the “new crew of friends” she’d been hanging out with, Khloé got defensive. She put her hood up and told Haqq to “stop talking” about it.

In one of the earliest episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the prepubescent daughters of Olympic star Bruce Jenner strapped on stilettos and twirled around a stripper pole in their parents’ bedroom while Jenner filmed them.

Which serves as a reminder that it’s not just female A-listers who behave like shameless twats. Let's take a look at some of the high profile people with pee pees who said and did stuff that just wasn't cool.

James Corden Gets His Weird On

Something ain't quite right with former Late Show host James Corden. Here he is in 2012, interviewing Justin Bieber at the Brits awards.

The conversation gets real weird, real quick when Corden - who would have been around 34 at the time - leans in and tells the child star "you smell amazing."

"Aaaaah, thank you," replies a puzzled Bieber.

"How old are you?" asks Corden, who looks downright lovesick.

"I'm sixteen," replies Bieber, "I'll be seventeen in, like, two weeks."

"Wow," says Corden, "look at your eyes."

Bieber uncomfortably glances away, as part of him realizes he's talking to someone who sounds like he should be on a police watch list.

"Look at him, beautiful face!" gushes the creepy Corden, while making a pawing motion over Bieber's face.

When Bieber retaliates by making pawing motions over Cordon's head, the chubby host replies "don't tease me Bieber!"

What grown adult man talks that way around a 16 year old boy?

Inappropriate Crush and a Corpse Platter: Meet Neil Harris

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show in 2015, How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris expressed his attraction to Nick Jonas before he was of legal age.

Harris was 42 at the time.

The disturbing admission came during the show’s “hot seat” challenge, where Harris was asked who his “celebrity crush” is.

Harris appeared to hesitate for a moment, then referenced his husband David Burtka as he replied, “David knows it, so I guess it’s not a bad thing to say.”

“Nick Jonas,” Harris stated, raising his eyebrows at Williams as she shared her approval.

“And he was really good-looking before it was kind of allowed to think he was good-looking,” Harris continued. “Which was a bit of a problem, you kind of had to wait ’til he turned to be, y’know … 19, 20," he said, as Williams laughed along.

By any rational standard, Harris is a sick puppy. Just three months after her death in 2011, Harris and Burtka held a Halloween party with a buffet featuring “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse.” The duo thought it would be a hoot to feature a giant meat platter made to look like a bloody, mangled Amy Winehouse. I won’t post an image here, but the platter was grotesque and disgusting - and no doubt heartily enjoyed by the creepy couple and their Hollyweirdo mates.

Harris (left) and Burtka.

Andrew Tate

I’ll finish up with self-proclaimed man among men, the motor-mouthed Andrew Tate.

Tate and his brother Tristan have been hit with new charges in Romania. Among the allegations are that Tate had “repeated sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.”

Tate, in his textbook classic fashion, dismissed the new allegations as "pathetic" and accused prosecutors of being "desperate."

Whether or not that is the case, we know for a fact that Tate, now 37, is not averse to hitting on underage girls. In the video below, he says to a young teenage girl, “once you’re eighteen, if you wanna get yourself a real man, I know a guy.”

The “guy” of course, being Andrew Tate.

A-Listers are Mostly A-Holes

Humans insist on idolizing the very worst their species has to offer. They’ll throw money and adulation at deviant scum, and hang on their every word.

Apart from a few exceptions like Mel Gibson and Ricky Gervais, most celebrities are vacuous non-entities at best. More often than most people would ever guess, many are hideously evil degenerates.

Opening the 2016 Globes, with Harvey Weinstein seated upfront, Gervais told the stars applauding him to “shut up, you disgusting, pill popping, sexual deviant scum.”

He was being nice.

"So if you do win an award tonight,” he told the same scum sans Weinstein at the 2020 awards, “don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and fuck off."

Exactly. Fuck off Hollyweird, and the same to all you music industry deviants that make maggots look wholesome. I long for the day when you’re all irrelevant and incarcerated.

