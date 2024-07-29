I find hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance fascinating. We’re currently getting a major serving of it from Trump sycophants. It’s a surreal experience to watch people tear into the Democrats over their malfeasance and deviancy, yet happily look the other way when Trump exhibits the same behavior.

When confronted with information about his many failings, his supporters suddenly develop a glaring set of double standards. Hardline conservatives suddenly develop a heartwarming level of tolerance when it comes to the Don.

Don’t tell these poor sods that Trump was actually a Democrat until he realized - or was advised - that switching sides would boost his chances of becoming President.

Nepotism - or Incest?

Howard Stern is one of those annoying, tasteless, talentless grubs whose popularity I will never understand. His penchant for cringe and sleaze was on full display when he sat down with Trump in 2004.

In the 2004 interview, Stern says to Trump, “by the way, your daughter … Can I say this? A piece of ass!”

At this point, most protective fathers would be telling Stern to watch his mouth - or else.

Trump meekly replies “yeah.”

“Boy, I would back up the [inaudible] truck,” says Stern.

Trump jokes that Stern is the last person he’d introduce to his daughter. The shock jock responds, “I wouldn’t foul her that bad, c’mon,” to which Trump responds with a brief chuckle.

Trump defenders might object he was caught unaware by Stern’s comments, but that doesn’t wash given the Don’s penchant for cutting interviews short when the conversation heads in awkward direction. For instance, when asked by a BBC reporter why he didn’t fire mob-connected felon Felix Sater from his employ, Trump cut the interview short, got up and walked out.

Trump will cut off an interviewer asking a pertinent question about Sater, but when Howard Stern makes sleazy remarks about his daughter, the Don meekly chuckles along.

Trump evidently wasn’t slighted by the shock jock’s sleazy comments, because in October 2006 he was back on Stern’s show. The then 52 year-old Stern, who clearly harbors an unhealthy obsession with Ivanka, again raved about the 20-something and asks Trump, “did your daughter get breast implants?”

[PROTECTIVE DAD RESPONSE: “None of your f**king business. Next question please, and it better have nothing to do with my daughter.”]

Trump’s response: “No. No she didn’t, I mean I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why, is she looking a little more fat?”

Stern: “She looks more voluptuous than ever.”

[PROTECTIVE DAD RESPONSE: “Listen creep, you say one more word about my daughter and I’ll level you.”]

Trump’s response: "She's actually always been very voluptuous.”

It would seem Stern isn’t the only one harboring an unhealthy obsession with Ivanka.

Daddy Don has a habit of making weird remarks about Ivanka.

"If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her,” Trump told The View hosts in a March 2006 episode.

“That’s so weird!” remarks one of the hosts. Trump, clearly lacking his own moral compass, asks, “Is that terrible?”

“Who are you, Woody Allen?” asks Joy Behar. Everyone laughs, including Trump, who remarks "That’s very good."

After Trump’s creepy comment on The View, his PR team hastily issued a statement saying he was “absolutely joking.”

However, in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, Trump was at it again. When asked about Ivanka, then 69-year old Daddy Don again expressed his pride in all the wrong ways:

"Yeah, she's really something, and what a beauty, that one," he told the magazine. "If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father..."

Yeah, you’d be getting your Dirty Old Man on and trying to bed her.

During a February 2013, interview on The Wendy Williams Show, Trump and Ivanka were asked asking them what favorite things they had in common. Ivanka said, "Either real estate or golf." When it was dirty old Don's turn, he grinned and said, "Well, I was going to say sex, but I can't relate that to her."

In Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, Miles Taylor writes:

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that prompted ]one-time chief of staff John Kelly] to remind the president Ivanka was his daughter."

Body language often belies our words. So while the Trump faithful no doubt get frothy-mouthed at any suggestion he secretly lusts after his own daughter, his actions suggest otherwise. Look at how he struggles to keep his hands off her hips at the 2016 RNC:

In November 2016, Washington Post columnist Richard Cohen wrote in an advance version of his syndicated column that Trump once asked “Is it wrong to be more sexually attracted to your own daughter than your wife?”

The following text was included in the draft titled "Our Next President, The Godfather" sent to outlets syndicating the column:

"Jared Kushner, our Tom Hagen, who married Trump's stunning daughter Ivanka - 'Can I ask you something?' Trump asked someone I know, about his then-13-year-old kid, 'Is it wrong to be more sexually attracted to your own daughter than your wife? - has lately lost some of this Boy Scout aura. It turns out Kushner's admission to Harvard was preceded by his father's $2.5 million pledge."

Outlets received another version of the column later in the day, with the incestuous Trump quote removed. None of the sites that syndicate Cohen’s column appear to have published the quote in the draft.

The Washington Post wouldn't say exactly why it removed the quote, but I'm guessing it was the possible legal repercussions emanating from a quote they had no visual or audio evidence for. Until someone comes forward to own the quote, it will remain a piece of unverified hearsay.

What we can say with certainty is that Trump sounds and acts like a weirdo. It’s simply not healthy and not appropriate to repeatedly talk about your own daughter the way he does.

Female Trump Supporters: When Fish Support the Shark

Women who support Trump really crack me up.

"You have to treat 'em like s---," Trump says of women.

Any female candidate who spoke about men the way Trump speaks about females would promptly get the big middle finger from most male voters. Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard tried this on and it didn’t end well for her.

After getting lots of mileage from her infamous and preconceived ‘misogyny’ rant against then-opposition leader Tony Abbott, Gillard figured she’d milk the gender cow for all it was worth, embarking on a rabid misandry spree.

It wasn’t just men that were the problem, according to Gillard; even their apparel was suspect. She gave dire warnings about men with "blue ties" and the alleged banishment of women from the centre of political life - rather precious for a woman appointed to the centre of Australian political life by a "group of blue tie wearers who knocked over the first blue tie wearer in order that she could become PM."

Turns out alienating half the Australian voter base by virtue of their having a Y chromosome is not a wise political tactic, and she was dumped soon after.

MeToo, Where are You?

Trump reportedly said of his ex-wife Marla Maples, "Nice tits, no brains."

Something tells me the Don doesn’t marry women for their brains.

In a 2005 interview, Trump talked about how he wanted to have more kids with newlywed wife Melania.

"Cause I like kids," explained Trump. "I mean, I won't do anything to take care of them. I'll supply funds and she'll take care of the kids. It's not like I'm gonna be walking the kids down Central Park."

Little wonder the couple’s body language not only suggests a lack of intimacy between the two, but an active revulsion on the part of Melania. Pretty much what you would expect from a sham marriage of convenience.

Trump - who let's face it, ain't and never was no Adonis - claimed women threw themselves at him: "They'll walk up, and they'll flip their top, and they'll flip their panties."

Then there was his infamous comment, caught on a hot mic on 2005: “They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy.”

Trump went off his orange rocker after a lawyer wanted to pause a deposition so she could breast-feed her infant. When you’re a moron, you don’t understand that breast feeding is nature’s preferred mode of infant nutrition.

If your daughter ever brought home a guy like Trump, you’d drag him out the back, beat the snot out of him, then send him packing with a stern warning not to ever come near her again.

But the right loves him. Christians adore him.

“God saved him from a bullet!” they gush.

What about Corey Comparatore? Your God allegedly saved a fat sleazeball, but let a guy trying to save his family die?

Yeah, that makes sense.

The truth, of course, is God didn’t save anyone that day. The entire assassination attempt was an egregious - and regrettably effective - hoax. The goal, it seems, was to either boost the popularity of the globalists’ new favorite pick for the puppetship presidency, or to pull another shady election shitshow to create more division and maybe even martial law.

Interestingly, a few days ago Trump told a crowd in Florida to vote and that if he wins, they “won’t have to vote anymore.”

“And again, Christians, get out and vote!” he said to a cheering audience. “Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! I’m a Christian. I love you. Get out. You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

This, remember, is the same guy who - despite later denials - is on record as saying “MASSIVE” election fraud “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

For Trump to be able to impose such tyranny would require him to be leader. Meaning it might be 2028 before we see another election controversy and “termination of all rules, regulations” and even “the Constitution.” Just in time for Agenda 2030.

Is this what Trump means when he says “you won’t have to vote again” in four years?

I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think it’s safe to say we’re in for some interesting times ahead.

Whatever the outcome, Trump is not your savior. He’s a false idol and a degenerate.

He’s part of a show designed to trick you into thinking the two-party system provides you with a bonafide choice, that voting for one side of the same coin will somehow bring meaningful change.

It never does.

