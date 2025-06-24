Last week, I discussed Benjamin “King” Azoulay, a ‘manosphere’ character with a flair for the especially ridiculous.

The dual Israeli-American citizen, who sells ‘success’ courses, variously claims he retired at the grand old age of 24 after selling patents for $150 million dollars or working in the FBI counter-terrorism unit for a decade (the story changes depending on where he’s telling it, but one thing is certain: none of it is true).

In the mold of ‘alpha’ pioneers like Andrew Tate and Wes Watson, Azoulay puffs cigars, poses in front of exotic cars, shows off his steroid-enhanced cleavage at every opportunity, and basically talks a truck load of bollocks.

He claims that, at the same time he was born, one of his two kidnapped uncles was murdered by Pablo Escobar’s sicarios. He claims they unloaded 2,000 bullets into his uncle (not a typo). He further claims that as a child he was befriended by an elderly Chinese restaurant owner, who taught him kung fu every night after closing time. He then went to study the ancient fighting art under the tutelage of Shaolin Monks, which means he would have had to travel to the Shaolin Temple in Henan province, China. He claims the monks taught him to toughen his skull by banging it against a wall, which allegedly causes “micro fractions” (I think he’s trying to say microfractures) that heal and thicken the bone, resulting in an inconcussible head of steel.

Except that Azoulay did get knocked out once, “by thirty guys”, leading him to source an Uzi at 13 years of age and seek revenge. He didn’t find the guys who leveled him, so the inner rage mounted, resulting in him later beating up “six guys”. This must have been the warm-up for the time he beat up “thirty guys”. While doing a Steven Segal on the six guys, he was befriended by a mob boss. This mobster was so impressed by young Ben’s fighting skills that he offered the youngster a job as his bodyguard, which the future King readily accepted. And so, if we’re to believe Benny, at 15 years of age he was working both for the mafia and the FBI.

At first glance, it seems all that head-banging in pursuit of “micro fractions” has left Benny with some major CTE. The more likely explanation is that Benny and his globo-assigned handlers, understandably convinced that people will believe anything, created this montage of hogwash by cherry-picking scenes from movies like Karate Kid, Kickboxer and Scarface.

Azoulay sometimes mentions in his interviews that he’s been to jail, but he never says what for.

Well, the reason has now been made public.

WARNING: What follows is rather disturbing and may be distressing to some readers.

Benjamin “Not My King” Azoulay

On July 13, 2008, Benjamin Azoulay of Sherman Oaks, California was arrested and charged under penal code § 261(a)(3) - “Rape of intoxicated person”.

This doesn’t even begin to identify the brutality of what took place.

The story was broken today by YouTuber Jon Bravo, who specializes in exposing fake alpha males, and it’s a dark one.

On the same date as his arrest, then 18-year-old Azoulay and his brother Dylan met three young girls at a party. They lured the girls away from that party to the Azoulay family home in Sherman Oaks, where they claimed there was another “party”. On the way to the house, Ben and Dylan purchased alcohol at a liquor store using fake ID. They then gave the alcohol, along with marijuana, to the girls, all of whom were underage.

Upon arriving at the Azoulay home, the girls were introduced to Maor Vered, a friend of the Azoulays, and at least two other males.

At the urging of Ben, Dylan and Maor, one of the girls, “H”, drank copious amounts of alcohol and smoked marijuana.

At the time, H was fifteen years old and a virgin.

After being plied with alcohol and marijuana by the sleazy trio, H became “extremely intoxicated”.

She was then brutally assaulted by all three of these pezzi di merda.

First was Ben, who, according to a lawsuit filing, not only repeatedly raped but beat H.

Dylan and Maor looked on, making no effort to intervene. H tried to fight off Ben, but was overpowered.

According to the court document, Ben then “passed” H to his brother Dylan, who also raped her. She was then “flipped” onto her stomach and again violated by both brothers. One or both sodomized her.

They then dumped her on a couch in the backyard, where she was further violated by Maor Vered.

While all this was going on, Rachel and David Azoulay, proud parents of the vile Ben and Dylan, returned home to the sound of young female voices but thought nothing of it and went to bed. A half-hour later, Rachel Azoulay heard a girl screaming. She got up, went outside and saw her sons, three other males, and three extremely intoxicated young girls. According to the court filing, Rachel witnessed Maor take H, “who she knew to be drunk and underage,” out of the backyard through a side gate but did nothing to intervene.

Ben Azoulay, Dylan Azoulay, and Maor Vered were subsequently arrested.

Dylan initially denied raping H, claiming he didn’t need to because he was such a stud that he could have any girl he wanted. He even told the cops that at the age of 14, he had sex more than 40 times.

It seems, just like brother Ben, Dylan is homozygous for the Full of Shit gene.

Convicted rapist, Dylan Azoulay.

At 18:48 in this extended interview with himself, Ben Azoulay claims “I uh I got arrested and I got arrested for something that they said that I did and I didn't do it.”

But according to the court documents above, he admitted his guilt in open court. He was tried as an adult and convicted of violating California penal code § 288a(b)(2) -“oral copulation with a minor”.

Dylan Azouly was tried and convicted as a juvenile of violating penal code § 261(a)(3) - “Rape of an intoxicated person”.

Maor Vered somehow escaped conviction.

H later launched a lawsuit against the Azoulays, which was subsequently dismissed at the request of H’s attorney. The reason why is not stated, but one possible explanation is that the matter was settled out of court.

So this Benjamin “King” Azoulay, this shameless ‘alpha’ grifter and egregious bullshitter, this proud shill for IDF perpetrators of rape and genocide (who project their crimes onto others), this Masonic symbol-flashing disgrazia, is a convicted perpetrator of sexual assault.

Something he failed to mention when pimping his courses on how to be a successful ‘man’ to impressionable young males.

This asshole is pimping himself all over the Internet as a heroic macho man, while his victim continues to live with the trauma he, his brother, and their shitbag buddy imposed on her.

Like all good psy-op participants, Benjamin Azoulay makes sure to flash those Masonic symbols.

The so-called ‘manosphere’ is the globalists’ controlled opposition to their feminism psy-op. It is populated with highly dysfunctional characters that no intelligent, mature and aware person would ever take seriously.

The impressionable folks who do take these alfalfa males seriously are subjected to a social conditioning agenda that not only further promotes antagonism between the genders, but also encourages sexual fluidity and sex with minors. It comes packaged in a kaleidoscope of exotic cars, cigars, steroid-enhanced musculature, tattoos and larger-than-life back stories involving Romanian mafias, white prison gangs, and 30-man bar fights.

Far from epitomizing the strong silent type, the Internet ‘alphas’ are a bunch of flamboyant, loudmouthed wankers.

And worse.

The Tate brothers, after a protracted bout of self-snitching, were charged with sexual assault and sex trafficking. What exactly materializes from those charges remains to be seen.

Now we learn that Ben Azoulay, the man who would be “King”, is a convicted sex offender.

Ben Azoulay is the kind of porqueria that is being presented to young minds as a role model.

Dopamine-firing razzle-dazzle always gets top billing, because it’s what captures people’s imaginations. Bugattis, big mouths, tren-enhanced pecs, flamboyant outfits, silicone-enhanced bimbos, Miami mansions … this is what people are constantly, relentlessly encouraged to aspire to these days.

No-one cares about the guy who risked third degree burns to drag his neighbors out of their burning house. He might get a brief mention in a small column deep in the newspaper, but he’s forgotten the next day.

Almost no-one knows about guys like Norwegian seaman Knut Rogne, a heroic man with balls of steel if ever there was one. On March 14, 1992, in the midst of appalling weather, a helicopter transporting workers from Shell’s Cormorant Alpha platform crashed into the North Sea shortly after take-off. Eleven people died, while six survived the crash and the freezing waters. The sea was so rough the standby vessel could not launch its fast rescue craft. Next on scene was the Norwegian supply vessel Edda Fram, upon which crew member Rogne was not prepared to stand by and watch people die. He dived into enormous 50-foot waves in a repeated attempt to rescue survivors, with only a rope tied round him.

Rogne managed to drag two men abroad the Edda Fram. One survived; the other, sadly, had swallowed copious amounts of water and later died. At the subsequent Fatal Accident Inquiry, the entire court stood to applaud Rogne’s incredible courage.

But I doubt anyone reading this has ever heard of Knut Rogne. But we all know who Andrew Tate, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Diddy are. A lot of youngsters know who Wes Watson and Ben Azoulay are. This is the degeneracy that mainstream and social media - owned by all the usual suspects - constantly presents to us as heroes and idols. And not by accident.

