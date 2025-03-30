A subservient Trump makes sure Daddy Netanyahu is comfortable.

How it started:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

-First Amendment to the United States Constitution, adopted December 15, 1791.

How it’s going:

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to establish the White House Faith Office.

-The White House, February 7, 2025.

This new Ministry of Faith will be headed by Televangelist Paula White, who has a history of adultery, bankruptcy, lying about her educational qualifications and, notably, being a staunchly pro-Israel, Christian Zionist.

It shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence.

-Executive order by Donald J. Trump, January 29, 2025.

This order was issued in response to overwhelmingly non-violent pro-Palestine protests in the US. These protests upset America’s owner, Israel. Which explains why only American Jews were afforded “additional measures” to ensure “the enforcement of the Nation’s civil rights laws” in Trump’s executive order; no other religious or ethnic group was even mentioned, let alone afforded extra protections.

Black, white, yellow, olive and brown lives, it seems, don’t matter.

What this all means is that, thanks to Donald J Trump and his Zionist handlers, the separation of church and state in America is now dead.

Free speech is also rapidly on its way to being a quaint relic of the past.

Since the Orange Fuhrer was reinstalled to office, at least 300 foreign students have been targeted for deportation.

Some have already been arrested and detained without any due process.

Their crime?

Expressing pro-Palestine views and/or taking part in non-violent pro-Palestine protests.

It should be noted those protests remained non-violent despite the efforts of pro-Israel provocateurs.

Here are two Zionists trying to get a rise out of pro-Palestine activists - and failing miserably:

Here’s another provocateur trying to trigger a response at a pro-Palestine gathering. However, it seems her victim card was also revoked and no-one paid her a whit of attention:

Damn those ‘violent’, ‘terrorist-supporting’ pro-Palestine activists!

How dare they peacefully ignore troublemakers in their midst!

Don’t they know that’s ‘antisemitic’?!

While the USSSA spends taxpayer funds to send goons to hunt down peaceful students with legal visas, the Mango Mussolini continues to stick his nose between the cheeks of his Zionist masters.

And his brain-dead followers continue to worship at his feet.

People sure have short memories. And small minds.

Because so many can’t see who the real terrorists are here.

Israel is a terrorist state, on every single count.

Its leader, people seem to forget, is the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Under the pretext of combating Hamas, Israel murders innocent men, women and children on a daily basis.

No-one wants to talk about the highly inconvenient fact that Israel created Hamas.

No-one in the mainstream wants to talk about how Israel has lied through its teeth about what happened on October 7.

No-one wants to admit how ridiculous it is to claim that Hamas militants, while allegedly breaching one of the world’s most secure borders and raiding a country with a visible military presence everywhere, took time out from their attack to engage in “mass, systematic rapes.”

Anyone with a functioning dick should have known right away this was complete and utter bullshit, but unfortunately a functioning doodad is no guarantee of a functioning brain. When you’re in extreme fight or flight mode and being filled with bullet holes is a very real possibility, and your epinephrine and cortisol levels are off the charts, the last thing you’re thinking about is getting your rocks off.

Israel lied about the rapes. Which is why, when a UN commission investigating war crimes on both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict set out to investigate the rape claims, Israel refused to cooperate.

Israel lied about the babies it claimed were beheaded and burned by Hamas.

The spineless mainstream media doesn’t want to discuss how the IDF intentionally killed its own soldiers on October 7.

They don’t want to talk about Israel’s Hannibal Directive, that officially endorses this behavior.

By the way, the official numbers of ‘friendly fire’ deaths (intentional murders) are likely a gross underestimate, because the IDF let slip it killed its own personnel on October 7 "in immense and complex quantity”. Using the kind of non-logic one would expect of murderous psychopaths, the IDF declared: “It would not be morally sound to investigate these incidents.”

The real reason Israel is being so obstructive is because investigation of its lurid, fantastical claims would help confirm that pretty much everything we’ve been told about October 7 is garbage.

Mainstream media reports put the number of Palestinians killed by the IDF since October 7 at around 50,000 - with just over half of identified victims being women, children or older folks.

A recent paper by London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine researchers puts the death toll even higher. They estimated 64,260 deaths in the Gaza strip between October 7, 2023 and June 30, 2024 due to traumatic injury.

Now - remind me how many people have been murdered by pro-Palestine student activists in the US?

What was that?

Bugger all?

Things that make you go @#$%!

Gaza is now home to the largest number of amputee children in modern history - each day in Gaza, ten children are losing one or both of their legs.

And we’re supposed to believe this is okay, because the psychopathic terrorist state that is Israel constantly feeds us the tale that Hamas uses children as human shields.

Given the near-complete lack of evidence to support this claim, we can safely assume it is total bullshit - like most of what Israel says. It is a fabrication to provide Israel with a pretext for continuing its genocide in Gaza.

In countries like the US and Australia, we’ve been carpet-bombed with guilt over things that happened hundreds of years ago, and statues of dead white men are being torn down in the name of correcting racial injustices.

Meanwhile, the biggest pack of racists on the planet are systematically murdering Palestinians - and we’re supposed to support them.

!?

We might have iPhones and ‘smart’ TVs and stuff, but the sad reality is so much of humanity is still at hopelessly dumb, easily-manipulated, barbarian level. If you’re still a Trump supporter, that’s you.

