Only demented feminists would deny that men are being discriminated against. For all the talk of "White Male Privilege," the reality is that the social and economic climate for males of all creeds and colors is in decline.

Globally, around twice as many males die from suicide than females, with up to a four-fold greater risk for males in the Western (predominantly white) world.

Women's health issues enjoy far higher publicity and financing. For example, despite a similar number of sufferers, US government funding for breast cancer research is around 2.3 times that for prostate cancer.

We've known about the male education crisis for some time, but little seems to have been done about it. Even that great bastion of One World Wokeness, the UN, admits that "boys are at greater risk of repeating grades, failing to progress and complete their education, and not learning while in school. Globally, 128 million boys are out of school. That’s more than half of the global out-of-school youth population and more than the 122 million girls who are also out of school."

While the globalists concoct fake virus scares, men are suffering from a very real epidemic: Loneliness.

Nearly a third of men under 30 aren't having sex, nearly triple the number who were going without a decade ago. For women under 30, that rise was less than 10 percent.

Recent Pew Research data found that 63% of men under 30 describe themselves as single, compared with only 34% of women in the same age group.

Even among males who are not depressed nor suicidal, who have completed school and found lucrative employ, are married and/or enjoying regular sex, many are nonetheless getting sick and fucking tired of being portrayed as serial sex predators and the root of all the world's problems for no other reason than they were born with a penis.

They're getting increasingly annoyed by the blatant gender double-standard at play. When Spanish football president Luis Ribales forcibly kissed a female player at a medal ceremony, the world went bonkers with rage. He received front-page scorn and lost his job, an outcome no decent guy with daughters would object to.

But, as I recently wrote, when 33 year old female sleazeball and pop star Katy Perry did the exact same thing to a teenage male American Idol contestant, nothing happened. She ignored his protestations and raised her arms in victory. The show's producers even used the footage in its promotional material. People kept buying her records and screaming their lungs out at her concerts. South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas even recently bribed asked her to play in Adelaide, using taxpayer-funded concessions as an incentive. She agreed, and Adelaide people were so excited at the prospect of seeing a grown woman who gropes teenage boys that four shows were booked.

The current anti-male insanity is vividly encapsulated in a 2021 incident at a school in Victoria, the Australian state then under the control of CCP-aligned tyrant Dan "Satan" Andrews. Students at Brauer College in Warrnambool were presented with a video about showing respect towards women. The male students were then told "to stand in solidarity” at a school assembly and apologize to the female gender on behalf of the male gender.

A parent whose 12 year old son was forced to partake in this heinous woke display, said he wasn't sure why he was being humiliated for something he hadn't done. "He now has this misconception that all boys are now looked at as predators," she said.

This was a textbook classic case of gender discrimination a.k.a sexism - the very thing feminists have supposedly been campaigning against for the last six decades.

Misandry is a thing, and it's having serious negative repercussions on the male species. Feminists may not care - in fact, many seem to revel in the suffering of males - but males and the non-demented females who care about them sure as heck do.

In the Western world, women are being exalted as special for no other reason than they are women, while men are increasingly being made to feel not just dispensable, but inherently evil. Pampered First World females with well-paying jobs who have never known hardship, who live longer than their male counterparts, who can shack up with a guy for a mere two years then bail with at least half of his preexisting wealth, are complaining that they are being oppressed by The Patriarchy™.

Cue the Phony Savior

So who suddenly appears out of nowhere, in a shiny Bugatti, to 'rescue' men from this quagmire of hypocrisy, discrimination and disillusion?

Enter Andrew Tate, an incredibly obnoxious, sleazy, perennially angry, motor-mouthed narcissist who ditched a moderately-successful kickboxing career that had run its course in order to "pimp" teenage girls on the pornographic OnlyFans platform.

After allegedly building a fortune corrupting young teens and proudly scamming men, Tate figured he'd make even more money by establishing a tertiary education institution. And so was born "Hustler's University," where the ultimate qualification was a PHD.

No, not a Doctor of Philosophy, but a "Pimping Hoes Degree."

For real.

Can’t find a job? It’s because you’re lacking the qualification employers are really looking for - the Andrew Tate “Pimping Hoes Degree”! Rated 5 out of 5 by people with shit for brains.

Tate follows a time-honored formula: Take a sprinkling of defiant truth and commonsense bound to resonate with a large and marginalized audience, and use this as the Trojan Horse to smuggle a deeper agenda under people’s defenses.

And be sure to monetize it.

Tate is absolutely correct when he says men should not feel ashamed of being men. He is correct to point out that masculinity is not toxic, that men should take pride in protecting and providing. He is totally justified in criticizing woke culture, which is behavioral control disguised as social awareness.

Unfortunately, he is hopelessly wrong on pretty much everything else.

Andrew Tate has been incessantly described as a "misogynist" who hates women, which adds to the divisive anti-male propaganda designed to further drive a wedge between the genders. The globalists know that to stop people waking up, uniting, and kicking their Satanic, pedophillic asses to the curb, they need to keep us divided and fighting with each other, instead of rising up against them. Hence the constant air of drama, tension and hostility between men and women, blacks and whites, left versus right, Jews versus Muslims versus everyone.

As an added bonus, not only do the globalists get to create discord between the sexes, but the resultant hordes of lonely people are easier to control. They're also not having babies, which furthers the depopulation agenda.

The coordinated media attacks on Andrew Tate for his “misogyny” are all part of the theatrical production. They are a deliberate distraction.

The reality is that Andrew Tate is as much a misandrist as he is a misogynist. He is a misanthrope - he hates everyone.

Here he is, admitting as much:

“I hate everyone equally,” says the guy who’s here to save men. “I hate everyone, I don’t care if you’re black, white, straight, gay, man, woman, I hate you anyway.”

I will repeat: Tate is a maladjusted misanthrope. Irrespective of whether you pee standing up or sitting down, him and his brother don’t give a shit about you. They care about no-one but themselves.

Like Donald Trump, Andrew Tate is a false hero. A guy who says he's here to help you, when what he really wants is to help himself to your money.

A guy loved by conservatives, when in reality he's a massive libtard. He promotes pornography, promiscuity, and sex between grown adults and impressionable teenagers.

He promotes adultery - a major cause of relationship disharmony and divorce - as a male prerogative.

He does everything in his power to help further the destruction of the nuclear family unit - which has been a key goal of the globalist social engineering program since at least the late 1960s, when the feral "women's liberation" movement burst onto the scene.

Is Andrew Tate a Psy-Op?

He sure acts like one. By accident or design, he's doing a great job of furthering the globalist anti-family and sexual deviancy agendas.

In Andrew Tate's infantile worldview, a woman becomes too old once she hits 25. Heaven forbid anyone suggests he date a thirty-year old because, according to Tate, that’s “used-up pussy.”

Tate portrays teenage girls as the ultimate prize because of their "low body counts," the implication being that all women over 25 are worn-out skanks while today's teens are all a bunch of pristine virgins.

Sure thing, Bottom G.

Note the simplistic, dehumanizing categorizing employed by Tate, where individual traits are ignored and conclusions about a person's sexual behaviors are instead based on demographic characteristics like age.

According to Tate, it’s better to stay away from adult women and instead cycle through a constant string of barely legal teenage girls. Or boys, as the case may be.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan looking positively camp at London's Supperclub in 2012.

He repeatedly boasts of "fucking" teenagers, a process that looks to me like intellectual grooming. Sure, there’s nothing wrong with dating a sixteen year old - if you’re seventeen. But when you’re in your thirties?

As someone held in high esteem by impressionable men, do you think 37 year old Tate’s glorification of casual sex with teenagers helps or hurts the UN-backed agenda to warm people up to the idea of abolishing age of consent laws?

Anyone portending to be anti-establishment or to hold conservative values that even begins to admire this clown should give themselves a swift uppercut. They should then run head-first into a brick wall.

Rest 30 seconds, then repeat. Perform as many sets as necessary until reality sets in.

Wake Up and Smell the Con

Andrew Tate's alleged sincerity isn't helped by his constant use of Masonic numerology and symbolism.

As the highest and most elusive level that can be obtained by Freemasons, the number 33 holds a special significance in the cult of Masonry.

Here's Tate bragging about owning 33 supercars to fellow globalist shill, Greta Thunberg.

Small dick energy and Empty Head Syndrome collaborating.

This was right before Tate was initially 'arrested' in Romania on sex trafficking charges.

By way of remarkable coincidence, the monitoring mechanism for the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings is the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, the pseudonym of which just happens to be ... GRETA.

They're laughing in our faces, folks.

And here's a recent article explaining how Romanian authorities just returned 9 supercars to Tate (3 x 3 = 9). No mention of the other 24 he allegedly owns - I guess the CIA needed them back to use in other psy-ops. But the Masonic numerology is still there, because the remaining cars are allegedly worth - wait for it - 3.3 million pounds.

Is Tate a knowing participant in this charade? Or is he a useful idiot whose handlers targeted because of his easily-exploited anger, narcissism and ephebophile issues?

I can't say - I'm not there when they write the script for these idiotic charades.

The very fact he blew up out of nowhere is suspicious in itself. The Internet is a pretty crowded space, and even the marketplace for talentless deviants is intensely populated. Yet Tate somehow managed to not just stand out, but become the most talked about ‘influencer’ on the planet.

In keeping with the predictable script, he was banned from globalist-compliant social media platforms like Twitter, only for the globalist-owned mainstream media to award him a tsunami of attention. He was interviewed by the likes BBC and Piers Morgan.

He enjoyed an endless string of interviews by popular YouTube channels, supposed conservatives and alt-right figures, including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Patrick Bet-David, and former NYC mobster Michael Franzese.

All of which served to popularize the supposedly 'cancelled' Tate even further.

His BBC interview with Lucy Williamson was a complete farce. It was made to look hostile and combative, with Williamson even refusing to shake Tate's hand after the interview.

That was a nice touch, a clever addition to the script. Well done Tate and BBC, you fooled a lot of people.

For all her supposed ferocity, Williamson never once mentioned all the clips in which thirty-something Tate admits having sex with teenage girls. She didn't mention the clips where Tate literally admits to being a criminal, openly boasts about using the "loverboy" method to lure young girls into his webcam porn business, and publicly divides his alleged harem into "top bitches, middle bitches, bottom bitches.”

She didn't grill him on any of that. Instead, when Tate asked her for proof he was a misogynist, the best she could proffer was that his videos featured supercars and cigars.

!?!

With all the resources of the BBC behind her, Williamson couldn't even begin to do what scores of shoestring-budget YouTubers have done.

The interview, of course, made Tate look the triumphant victor and boosted his status even higher. He came out looking like the champion of downtrodden men who embarrassed an obnoxious woke reporter from Big Media.

Either Williamson is a truly pathetic journalist, or the whole thing was a pre-orchestrated ruse. I'm guessing after the cameras were turned off, Tate, Williamson and everyone else present enjoyed a drink and a hearty laugh together.

"I Got Catfished by an Ugly Sixteen Year Old ... But I Banged Her Anyway!"

Money can't buy class, and old mate Andrew is living proof.

In this video, our hero to millions describes a time he agreed to meet a girl he met on the Internet, despite knowing she was only sixteen (“who gives a fuck,” says Tate). He was twenty-one at the time. When they met face-to-face, says Tate, he realized he'd been “catfished.”

“I was s-o-o disappointed,” says Tate. “She went from a 10, to a 5!”

So what did Tate, the manly man who fears no woman, do? Did he tell the girl, "no offense, but this isn't what I was expecting"? Did the serial liar make up a white lie ("hey, I just got a call from my brother, my pet hamster is having a seizure, I need to get home immediately!")

Nope, he did none of that.

Instead, he had sex with her. "I had to bang her" exclaims the guy who gives advice to other men on how to be 'high value.' “But like, I was so disappointed.”

To quell his disappointment, he claims he looked at her far more attractive Facebook photo on his phone while having sex with her.

What a fucking idiot. Seriously.

Andrew and Tristan Tate: A Prosecutor’s Dream

Upon his release after his most recent arrest, Tate greeted reporters with a livid, expletive-laden rant about the sheer injustice of his situation. Boy, did he sound pissed.

If he is part of a psy-op, the palpable rage Tate exhibited was either magnificent acting or genuine anguish after being unloaded and abandoned by his handlers, a la Epstein and Diddy.

Free tip for Tate: In future, to avoid arrest, don't go online loudly and repeatedly boasting about doing the things you now claim you never did.

Don't brag about being a "pimp" and "mafia-associated criminal," like you did here:

Don't publicly laugh and boast about luring women from other countries to work in your pornographic webcam business, seizing their passports to make sure they don’t “run away” - like you and your brother did in the video below. If prosecutors can convince the judge or jury that coercion or deceit existed during this process - and it sure sounds like it did - then guess what?

You're guilty of "human trafficking," Einstein (Epstein?)

Don't laugh and loudly brag about scamming unsuspecting men (“Milking them dry!”) of up to a million dollars each by pretending to be a webcam girl, you idiot.

“I had these guys selling their houses, life savings, loans, all of it, to me!” blurts the genius who is to himself what Sammy Gravano was to John Gotti.

By the way, take another look at that mahvellously campy shot of Andrew and Tristan Tate above, then ask yourself why they might be so good at sexting other men.

Things that make you go hmmmm.

And to all you Tate simps who insist he doesn’t do this stuff anymore, listen carefully when asked at 3:00 if he feels bad about what he did.

“Fuck no. I couldn’t give a solitary fuck,” says an utterly unrepentant Tate.

“I don’t give a fuck,” he repeats, raising his voice.

Andrew's Fetish For Teenage Girls

If Tate doesn’t want people calling him a pdf-file, then instead of sending them legal threats, maybe he should stop grooming and dating young teens.

“You know how you said I look like I’m in a teenage girl’s bedroom?” Tate asks an interviewer. “To some people that would be an insult, but to me I find that quite flattering, to be honest.”

Tate was booted off Big Brother UK in 2016 after producers became aware he was being investigated for rape and assault. Around the same time, a video surfaced showing him verbally abusing and beating a girl with a belt, which the media originally claimed was the reason for his sudden departure.

The worrying footage was all just a bit of harmless rough sex between him and a girl he dated 10 years ago, said Tate. Unfortunately for him, there are people who can count backwards. Those who did the math realized the girl in question - who Tate lured from Slovenia - must have been around 14 or 15 years old at the time. Depending on how long his online grooming 'courting' process took, she may have been even younger when Tate first targeted her.

Not a good look, Andrew.

I could go on and on, but I think I’ve made my point. If anyone still has any positive sentiment for this guy, they need to pull up a mirror and have a good, long chat with themselves ASAP.

I’ll repeat: The problem isn’t that Tate is a misogynist - it’s that he’s a misanthropic lowlife. A degenerate, unrepentant scammer.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Humanity has a fetish for idolizing the very worst it has to offer. Snap out of it, people.

No-one in their right mind would accuse Iron Mike Tyson of being a beta male. Here’s what he said when asked about the behavior of Tate and other dysfunctional influencers who are tapping into male disillusionment:

“… it’s just confrontational, and confrontation sells and [they’re] not going to stop this confrontation … so [they] can continue to make money off of people’s pain.”

Ciao,

Anthony Colpo, BSc, MPBS*

(Bachelor of Sicilian cannoli and Master of Provalone, Bruschetta and Sambuca obtained at Prosciutto University).

