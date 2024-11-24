A week ago, the Ultimate Fighting Championship transformed into the Ultimate Clown Show.

It all began late last year, when some joker called Travis Kelce became the latest celebrity to sell his soul and begin endorsing the Pfizer clot shots. Kelce plays American NFL football, which is where dudes put on huge shoulder pads and run into each other while holding an egg-shaped ball. American football doesn’t have quite the same homo-erotic taint as the Australian Rules version, but it’s every bit as daft.

Kelce also dates pop star Taylor Swift, who prances around semi-naked while singing “I don’t want to live forever,” so you know he’s eminently qualified to comment on medical matters.

Kelce, who was already making $5 million per year, was widely criticized for selling out to the Pfizer cartel.

And rightly so. Anyone - I said anyone, Trump fans - who promotes and praises the poison pricks deserves to be called out in the harshest manner possible.

Some would even say they deserve to be tarred, feathered and hung in the town square from their orange genitals.

The Ultimate Dissonance Championship

MMA fans are familiar with the names Dana White and Coby Colvington, both of whom are widely disliked in fight circles.

In December last year, White and Covington joined the chorus of voices that rushed to shoot down Kelce.

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, UFC head honcho White correctly criticized the promotion of the gene therapies as something “we don't need” and called them “garbage.”

“I don't know why - unless he's a believer - why would you promote that garbage? I don't know why you would do it.”

“It's pretty f**kin' obvious we don't need it, but like I say, to each his own man. It's like people that are still wearing masks. You're basically just telling everybody ‘Hey, I'm nuts. Check me out, I'm f**king crazy.’”

Covington, meanwhile, said “Travis Kelce is one of the biggest pieces of shit of all time.”

“Oh, I'm paid off by Pfizer; guys, get two shots at the same time, that's the healthiest thing you could ever do with your life,” the UFC welterweight said while parodying Kelce and referencing the CDC recommendation to get a clot shot and a flu shot simultaneously.

“That's irresponsible. Travis Kelce is one of the biggest pieces of shit of all time the fact that he's advising people to do that,” added Colvington.

“You know he's not doing it, he's just telling people to do it because he's getting paid off and bought for by Pfizer. It's disgusting.”

To recap:

Dana White agrees the mRNA shots are garbage and can’t understand why anyone in their right mind would promote them.

Coby Colvington says promoting the clot shots renders you “one of the biggest pieces of shit of all time” and says that doing so while being paid off by Pfizer is “disgusting.”

Hold that thought, because this is where shit gets totally Clown World.

Why is the Right So In Love With One of the Biggest Pieces of Shit of All Time?

Remember Donald Trump, the guy who won the recent US presidential election?

He’s the guy whose initial inauguration fund counted Pfizer as one of its biggest donors. Pfizer and Dow Chemical gave $1 million each to fund Trump’s 2017 inauguration shindig.

Trump repaid the bribe ‘donation’ handsomely by signing off on Operation Warp Speed and spending billions of taxpayer dollars buying up Pfizer’s mRNA shots, which were then unleashed on an unsuspecting American public.

Trump also appointed pharma insiders Scott Gottlieb and Alex Azar to head the FDA and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), respectively. Gottlieb went on to join Pfizer's board of directors.

Over four years after what he dubbed the “beautiful shot” was released, after unprecedented levels of excess mortality, after unprecedented levels of adverse event reports, and after it has been established in peer-reviewed research that the clot shots cause a raft of health problems - most notably myocarditis and pericarditis - Trump is STILL vigorously praising and recommending the kill shots.

Here he is a week ago, glowing in the adulation of some vaxxx-pimping parrot from Fox News:

When the Trumpet learned distribution of the Johnson & Johnson clot shot had been paused, he was outraged.

“What the FDA did with Johnson & Johnson is so stupid,” Trump said.

“That’s the worst thing you could have done from a public relations standpoint. And it probably even affects the other vaccines a little bit,” he added.

"The Biden administration did a terrible disservice to people throughout the world by allowing the FDA and the CDC to call a 'pause' in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine," he claimed.

It’s hard to see how removing a drug that causes blood clots is a “disservice” to the world. I suspect what the genital-grabber really meant is that his kiddy-groper successor did a disservice to his stock portfolio. Trump, you see, has millions of dollars in pharma holdings. At the end of 2022, between $950,000 and $2 million in Trump's stock portfolio just happened to be dedicated to two companies that sold COVID vaxxxines:

Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

He also invested between $250,001 and $500,000 in Novartis, which also markets a clot shot.

Along with bribes washed as ‘political donations,’ this is how politicians get rich, folks. Most, including Donald “Art of the Bankrupt” Trump, have the business acumen of a wet turd. But once they get into power, they embark on a protracted spree of insider trading. They manipulate legislation and regulations to favor certain companies and industries, while loading up on stock in those same companies and industries.

In addition to making money from the COVID scam, Trump also stands to profit from the transgender agenda.

Novartis produces the gender-affirming therapies Vivelle and Vivelle Dot, while its subsidiary Sandoz also makes the puberty blocker leuprolide acetate.

Pfizer makes the feminizing therapies depo-estradiol, depo-provera and male hormone suppressant aldactone. Aldactone's active ingredient, spironolactone, is the most commonly prescribed male hormone suppressant.

Trump also invested up to $1,000 in Abbvie - a drug company that also makes leuprolide acetate.

MAGA: Make America Gender Affirmative.

When People Lose Their F**king Minds

Given their professed disdain for crazy, disgusting pieces of shit who promote the garbage clot shots, Dana White and Coby Colvington must really hate Donald Trump, right?

Nope.

Quite the opposite. Like all the other Trump fans that have completely lost their minds, they adore him!

White has long been an outspoken fan of Trump.

Just over a week ago, the latest installment of Jon Jones Avoids Tom Aspinall turned into a giant Trump rally. Yep, the Don walked into the arena of UFC 309 with Elon “I Want To Put A Chip In Your Brain” Musk, and the crowd went nuts.

Did White, who never met an F-bomb he didn’t like, go up to Trump and say, “hey, what the f**k are you doing here! You’re still pushing that f**king garbage! Why would anyone do that? Are you f**king crazy? Get the f**k outta here, you f**king murderer!! Security!!! Get this fat f**king piece of shit outta here!! And take this evil nerd brain implant motherf**ker with him!!”

Nope. Trump and Musk were his guests of honor.

As for Colvington, he is also an outspoken Trump groupie.

Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up.

White (left) with Trump at UFC 309.

Coby Colvington, who says people who take money from Pfizer and promote the clot shots are disgusting pieces of shit, meets his hero - a guy who takes money from Pfizer and promotes the clot shots.

White, Trump, Musk and Kid Rock.

That guy to the far right of the picture above is a bloke called Kid Rock. He has spoken out about the Hollywood pedophile ring, yet has no qualms about endorsing a guy who gave a top Federal post in 2017 to Alexander Acosta - the very same attorney who gifted Jeffrey Epstein a dream sentence and granted his co-conspirators future immunity from prosecution.

Trump Delusion Syndrome

When you point out such unflattering facts about Trump, his die-hard supporters can't refute them because, well, they’re irrefutable facts. They’re on the public record.

So instead they make ridiculous excuses.

“Oh, Donald and his family were threatened by reptilian, shape-shifting aliens. He had no choice!”

When you point out that a guy allegedly under the influence of extraterrestrial reptiles isn’t a good choice for president, they quickly change tack.

They start calling you names and making completely unfounded accusations: You're a psy-op, you're a lefty, you're a fucktard, na na ne na na.

Just brilliant.

Then, something amazing happens. Trumpies, who argue like third-graders, undergo a most remarkable transformation. They suddenly became remarkably gifted and highly qualified psychiatrists, able to diagnose people they've never met!

It's at this point they accuse you of suffering a condition known as "Trump Derangement Syndrome" or "TDS".

Right on.

I mean, you can always be sure you're getting a first-rate medical diagnosis when your wannabe clinician is wearing a MAGA hat, right?

Wrong.

I looked up both Trump Derangement Syndrome and TDS in the Bible of psychiatric diagnoses, a hefty tome known as the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, and guess what?

It's not in there.

So then I jumped onto PubMed, which currently contains 37 million research citations.

Guess how many of those 37 million citations contain the term "Trump Derangement Syndrome"?

Stugatz.

Trump Derangement Syndrome, it goes without saying, is not a legitimate, recognized psychological disorder. It's a complete wank invented by Trump followers to fend off discomforting criticism of their hero, the same way the left resorts to slurs like "denier" and "conspiracy theorist" to smear critics of Big Pharma, Big Government and GloboPedo.

Well Trumpeteers, three can play that game. If we're going to concoct mental diagnoses on a whim simply to dismiss those whose views we disagree with, I've come up with the following diagnosis for Trump fans:

Deluded Peanut Who Loves Vaxxx-Pushing Pathological Lying Orange Megalomaniac Sex Offender Syndrome, or DPWLVPPLOMSOS for short.

Okay, it’s a little wordy.

Wait … how about Trump Delusion Syndrome, or TDS for short?

There you go. A diagnosis that has a lot more truth to it than the non-existent “Derangement Syndrome” that Trumpies use to slur people who are telling the plain truth.

Because Trump fans are nothing if not hopelessly deluded.

These are the same geniuses who really believe a guy who couldn’t be more of a globalist puppet if he tried is somehow going to save them from the globalists.

They really do adore a guy who proudly boasts of sexual assault, who talks like he wants to boink his own daughter and told his niece she was “stacked”, who screws around with dodgey porn stars then pays them money not to tell anyone, who has nominated people embroiled in underage sex scandals to both of his administrations.

They believe this terminal sleazeball is somehow going to restore ‘Christian’ values to America.

Instead of getting angry that this megalomaniac is still recommending injections that were designed with the express purpose of maiming and killing them and their kids, they carry on like he is the world’s savior and loudly cheer him when he walks into a stadium.

Come to think of it, die-hard Trump fans are not just deluded. They’re f**king nuts.

