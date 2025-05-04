I’ll never forget when the depop shots were first released. The unthinking masses clamored to offer themselves (and their children) up at the globalist altar, in order to protect themselves from a re-badged seasonal flu with a death rate measured in fractions of a percent.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the unthinking masses actually debated the relative merits of the various poison darts. “This one is okay for people under 65, but not those older”, they opined of the AstraZeneca poison, as if they actually had a clue what they were talking about.

The general consensus was that the Pfizer vaxxx was the pick of the bunch, the crème de la crème, the Rolls Royce of injectable COVID protection.

It was like listening to people excitedly discuss a turd as if it were a filet mignon.

And so the unthinking masses lined up to get injected with a highly toxic substance that was not a vaccine but a gene therapy, whose clinical trial had observed a higher death rate in the drug group versus control, and was produced by a criminal enterprise that made the Latin American cartels look amateur hour.

El Cártel de Pfizer

Pfizer, you see, is a serial corporate felon with a rap sheet for dishonesty offences dating back to the 1950s. While illegal drug barons come and go, getting locked up or gunned down, Pfizer keeps on poisoning people with relative impunity, making billions upon billions of dollars in the process.

In 2009, Pfizer really outdid itself, copping a massive $2.3 billion in criminal and civil penalties - the largest health care fraud settlement in US history at the time.

The case revolved around the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products, particularly the anti-inflammatory drug Bextra. Before pulling it from the market in 2005, Pfizer promoted Bextra for uses and dosages the FDA specifically declined to approve due to safety concerns.

While the combined $2.3 billion civil and criminal penalty has since been eclipsed by GlaxoSmithKline’s $3 billion settlement in 2012, the $1.3 billion criminal portion of Pfizer’s 2009 settlement remains the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the United States for any matter.

So did receiving the largest criminal fine in US history finally set Pfizer on the straight and narrow?

Yeah, right.

Since 2009, the inherently dishonest Pfizer has continued to rack up dozens of multi-million dollar penalties for its fraudulent behavior. Some examples include:

August 2012: Pfizer was fined $45 million, including a $15 million penalty for bribing government officials in Eurasia in order to secure lucrative contracts. Pfizer admitted that between 1997 and 2006, it paid more than $2 million of bribes to government officials in Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan and Russia, and that it made more than $7 million in profits as a result of the bribes.

February 2013: Pfizer paid $288 million to settle multi-district litigation alleging its smoking cessation drug Chantix was linked to depression and suicidal behavior.

November 2014: Nevada Attorney General reached a $9.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that Pfizer and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals unlawfully promoted postmenopausal hormone therapy medications and misled Nevada consumers and physicians about the safety and efficacy of these drugs.

November 2021: Pfizer agreed to pay $345 million to resolve multi-district litigation alleging it colluded with Mylan to block generic versions of EpiPen, used to treat allergic reaction emergencies.

July 2024: $50 million penalty for inflating the price of EpiPens.

In April 2024, Pfizer UK was accused of “bringing discredit” on the already dodgey-AF pharmaceutical industry after a series of 2020 social media posts pimping its then-unlicensed Covid vaxxxine.

The complaint centered on a social media post on X by Dr Berkeley Phillips, the medical director of Pfizer UK. He shared a post from an employee of Pfizer in the US which repeated the blatant lie: “Our vaccine candidate is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, and 94 per cent effective in people over 65 years old.”

Four other Pfizer employees, including one “senior” colleague, published the same message.

The UK pharmaceutical watchdog, the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA), ruled this message contained “limited” information about the vaccine’s efficacy, no safety information and no reference to adverse events.

It went on to say the social media post resulted in an “unlicensed medicine being proactively disseminated on Twitter to health professions and members of the public in the UK”.

A Pfizer UK spokesman said that the company “fully recognises and accepts the issues highlighted by this PMCPA ruling”, adding that it is “deeply sorry”.

Just like it was deeply sorry for the hundreds of previous dishonesty offences it committed, and keeps committing.

It was the sixth time Pfizer had been reprimanded by the UK regulator over its promotion of the COVID-19 vaxxxine. For the most recent series of breaches, Pfizer was charged “administrative costs” of £34,800, a paltry sum.

Ben Kingsley, head of legal affairs at UsForThem, said: “It’s astonishing how many times Pfizer’s senior executives have been found guilty of serious regulatory offences – in this case including the most serious offence of all under the UK Code of Practice.

“Yet the consequences for Pfizer and the individuals concerned continue to be derisory. This hopeless system of regulation for a multi-billion dollar life and death industry has become a sham, in dire need of reform.”

Pfizer keeps breaking the law and paying billions in fines because it can afford to. Civil and criminal penalties are simply a business expense to Pfizer and its ilk.

When is a Druggie Not a Druggie?

If you said to the unthinking masses, “here, have some drugs produced and trafficked by Colombia and Mexico’s bloodiest cartels,” many would no doubt be aghast.

“We can’t do that!” they’d reply. “Drugs are BAD!”

Right.

But when told to take a drug based on a technology with a three-decade track record of failure, produced by a criminal enterprise with a seven-decade rap sheet of fraud offences, these very same people replied:

“Uhkay!”

The Ultimate Depop Championship Comes to Florida

A recent study, just released in preprint form, compares the twelve-month all-cause mortality rates after COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ with the PfizerBioNTech and mRNA-1273 gene therapies among Florida adults.

Three of the four authors hailed from the Florida Department of Health, including the state’s current Surgeon General, Joe Ladapo.

Using Florida’s state-level public health databases, they compiled a matched cohort of 1,470,100 non-institutionalized adult Florida residents receiving at least two doses, less than six weeks apart, of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 mRNA drugs between December 18, 2020, and August 31, 2021.

To minimize baseline differences between BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 recipients, a matched cohort was formed, with a 1:1 ratio and exact matching according to 5-year age groups, sex, race, ethnicity, vaccination site, calendar month of vaccination with second dose, and census tract of residential address.

BNT162b2 recipients had significantly higher odds of all-cause mortality compared to mRNA-1273 recipients (odds ratio: 1.38), with an excess of of 229.2 deaths per 100,000 persons.

Similarly, BNT162b2 recipients had significantly higher odds of cardiovascular mortality compared to mRNA-1273 recipients (OR: 1.54), with an excess of 86.3 deaths per 100,000 persons.

The risk of COVID-19 mortality (which, as we know, was determined subjectively or by testing positive to garbage PCR tests), was higher in BNT162b2 recipients compared to mRNA-1273 recipients (OR: 1.88), with an excess of 26.0 deaths per 100,000 persons.

Non-COVID-19 mortality risk was also higher in BNT162b2 recipients (OR: 1.36), with an excess of 203.3 deaths per 100,000 persons.

When stratifying by age group, the increase in mortality risk was highest in adults 60 years and older. Because all toxic shots suck in older folks, no matter what label is on the package.

This was not the first study to compare the Pfizer and Moderna drugs, and observe worse outcomes for the trendy, New York chic poison compared to the Murderna-NIH Fauci Ouchie poison.

Previous UDC Bouts

A series of studies have previously been published comparing BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaxxxines in US veterans.

Dickerman 2018 found similar COVID and non-COVID mortality rates among 440,000 matched US veterans over a median follow-up of 126 days.

Another study by the same group involving 433,000 veterans with a median follow-up of 223 days found worse outcomes for recipients of BNT162b2. Compared with recipients of the mRNA-1273 vaccine, Pfizer receipients had an excess per 10,000 persons of 10.9 events of ischemic stroke, 14.8 events of myocardial infarction, 11.3 events of other thromboembolic events, and 17.1 events of kidney injury. All-cause or cause-specific mortality was not reported.

The third study involved 1.8 million US veterans with a mean follow-up of 192 days. Overall mortality was not reported, but “SARS-CoV-2-related mortality” was higher in BNT162b2 recipients versus mRNA-1273 recipients (213 versus 168 deaths, respectively).

None of the studies discussed above included an unvaxxxinated comparison group. The Florida Department of Health researchers wrote this was because they wanted to eliminate a potential “healthy vaccinee” confounding effect, but methinks the real reason is because no government-funded and -employed research group wants to find the vaxxxines their funder and employer allowed to market are all toxic, deadly junk.

In Summary

It should be obvious that this article is not in any way meant to praise the Moderna gene therapy; it too was a poisonous fraud (see below).

The message of this article is that, next time the government goes into lunatic mode and tells you you absolutely must take a new drug based on a technology that is so bad it has repeatedly failed to get past Phase II research, don’t be the kind of gullible peanut that unthinkingly complies.

And definitely don’t be the kind of moron that declares a Pfizer turd is better than a Moderna turd.

That’s so stupid, it makes stupid jealous.

Anyhow, have a panna cotta.

Ciao,

Anthony.

