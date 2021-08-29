Earlier this year, I dissected the early 'safety' and 'efficacy' data for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID pseudo-vaccine (a.k.a. BNT162b2, Tozinameran, Comirnaty). My analysis showed why the 95% efficacy claim being made for BNT162b2 was a bad joke; subsequent articles further discussed the numerous highly suspicious anomalies present in the trial design, con…