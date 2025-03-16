The Don sure has a knack for attracting sexual deviants into his inner circle.

The latest addition to Trump’s collection of friends/advisors/nominees to be embroiled in sexual predation scandals is evangelist Robert Preston Morris.

The 63 year old pastor and former televangelist founded Gateway, a ‘megachurch’ based in Southlake, Texas, back in 2000.

Morris served on a 25-person "evangelical executive advisory board" to Trump's successful 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Morris hosted Trump at Gateway Church in June 2020. Trump held a so-called “Roundtable on Transition to Greatness” there that was attended by then-US Attorney General William Barr and other prominent Republicans.

Addressing the crowd at the event, Trump described Morris and another Gateway pastor, Steve Dulin, as “great people. Great people with a great reputation. I have to say that. Great reputation.”

Whenever Trump uses the word “great” to describe someone, assume the worst.

Morris now faces five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office said in a March 12 press release.

“In December 1982, Morris was a traveling evangelist visiting in Hominy with the family of the alleged victim, who was 12 at the time. The indictment alleges Morris’ sexual misconduct began that Christmas and continued over the next four years.”

“There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “This case is all the more despicable because the alleged perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for justice to be done.”

Robert Morris.

Trump and Morris.

As the press release notes, “Every person arrested, charged, or indicted is presumed innocent unless and until convicted of a crime in a court of law.”

However, Morris has admitted to having “inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady” in the 1980s after Cindy Clemishire, now 54, accused him of molesting her when she was 12 years old.

Morris’ statement did not mention the name or age of the girl. However, Clemishire said Morris began abusing her on Christmas Day in 1982 when she was 12 years old. She said the abuse continued until 1987, when she told her parents.

In his statement, Morris claimed the “situation” was “brought to light” in 1987, at which point he began receiving counseling.

Morris claimed he and his wife met with the victim and her family in 1989.

“I asked their forgiveness, and they graciously forgave me,” he said.

Clemishire said that though her family forgave him, they never supported Morris returning to the ministry.

Haunted by the abuse, Clemishire contacted Morris around 20 years later and said she wanted restitution.

“Twenty-three years after you began destroying my life, I am still dealing with the pain and damage you caused,” Clemishire, 35 at the time, wrote to Morris on September 20, 2005.

“I want some type of restitution. Pray about it and call me.”

Morris responded two weeks later.

“Debbie and I really do care for you and we sincerely want God’s best for you,” he wrote, referring to his wife, Debbie Morris, according to the emails. Robert Morris wrote that he’d long ago confessed his sins to Clemishire’s father and believed that he’d “obtained your forgiveness as well as your family’s.”

Morris ended his reply with a legal warning.

“My attorney advises that if I pay you any money under a threat of exposure, you could be criminally prosecuted and Debbie and I do not want that,” he wrote. “If you need more information, have your attorney contact mine.”

Morris’ email was the final exchange in a series of messages that year between Clemishire, Morris and a former Gateway elder, Clemishire said.

“Men that have over 100 counts of child molestation go to prison,” Clemishire wrote to Morris in one of the messages. “Men who pastor churches that have over 100 counts of child molestation go to prison and pay punitive damages. You have not had to do either.”

In June 2024, Gateway Church said Morris underwent a two-year “restoration process” after a “moral failure” in his twenties.

“Since the resolution of the 35-year-old matter, there have been no other moral failures,” claimed Gateway, in an internal statement not intended for ‘pro-active’ distribution.

Six former staff members told The Dallas News that Gateway had a “narcissistic” culture, where criticism was silenced and staffers were left with lasting trauma.

On August 21, 2024, in the wake of Morris’ resignation, Gateway shared that its executive pastor Kemtal Glasgow, who oversaw all of the church’s campuses, was “no longer employed at Gateway.” The church announced Glasgow’s removal in an unlisted video on YouTube.

Once again, Glasgow’s departure was ascribed to a “moral failure.”

When asked for clarification by The Dallas News, Gateway spokesperson Lawrence Swicegood’s emailed response was not especially helpful. “It recently came to light that Kemtal Glasgow had a moral failure so we’ve asked him to step down as a pastor at Gateway and devote time to his marriage and family.” The statement claimed Glasgow’s departure was unrelated to Morris’ resignation.

The Dallas News further reports that, since June 2024, at least 11 North Texas pastors have resigned or been removed from their posts at various evangelical churches. In once instance, the church in question says it immediately reported the matter to police upon being confronted by the alleged victim (the local police department confirmed it had received a complaint and was investigating).

In most other cases, however, the pastors simply left or were asked to leave the churches due to what were benignly described as instances of “moral failure”, “inappropriate” conduct or “emotional affairs”.

This is no doubt the tip of the iceberg. Religious figures using their position to exploit members of the congregation - especially underage members - sounds like something a so-called Christian like Trump should be setting his sights on.

Unfortunately, Trump is a sleazy puppet who would rather focus his energies on deporting non-violent pro-Palestine activists in order to please his Zionist masters.

Trump and His Deviant Buddies

In 2002, Trump boasted of his fifteen-year friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

That was an understatement.

According to Trump sycophants, the Don distanced himself from Epstein after discovering his predilection for minors - even though the infamous comment above strongly suggests Trump knew about those predilections all along.

Trump and Epstein did have a falling out in 2004, but it wasn’t because the former suddenly discovered the latter’s penchant for underage girls. In 2004, Trump and Epstein each became hellbent on purchasing a Florida estate seized during the bankruptcy of nursing home magnate Abe Gosman. Their Titanic egos fueled a bidding war which Trump ultimately ‘won’. Being the self-aggrandizing blow-hard he is, Trump reportedly couldn’t help but gloat to Epstein afterwards.

In June 2008, Epstein plead guilty to two felony prostitution charges and his name added to the sex offender registry, which did not stop the likes of Bill Gates and Prince Andrew from consorting with him after his release from custody.

We now know of the sweetheart deal which allowed Epstein to serve a brief prison term in country club-style conditions, even attending his office during the day. In June-July 2009, during the so-called “work release” portion of his sentence, Epstein had already recommenced trafficking minors, according to a lawsuit of Katyln Doe, filed August 20, 2019.

The sordid deal was allegedly agreed to in October 2007, when one of Epstein’s lawyers and Florida US Attorney Alex Acosta met at the West Palm Beach Marriott. Instead of far more serious human trafficking and rape charges, the deal allowed Epstein to plead guilty to two felony prostitution charges. Stunningly - and unlawfully - the victims would also not be notified of the agreement and all grand jury subpoenas would be voided.

What’s more, the secret arrangement included a promise of immunity from future prosecution for all of Epstein’s co-conspirators.

Trump fans who’ve clearly read too many Q-tard posts on Telegram are fond of claiming the Don has waged a heroic battle against human trafficking and pedophilia.

What rubbish.

In 2017, after becoming president thanks in no small part to his Zionist controllers, Trump appointed none other than Alexander Acosta to the position of US Secretary of Labor.

What did Acosta do right after scoring the plum Federal gig? He declared he was going to slash 80 per cent of funding to the International Labour Affairs Bureau - the government agency that combats child sex trafficking.

Trump had no problem with this whatsoever. The plan failed only because of public backlash, which triggered Acosta’s resignation.

To claim Trump was unaware of Acosta's role in the initial Epstein cover-up is absurd, because he was interviewed during the investigation leading up to Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

The Gaetz of Hell

Then there’s Matt Gaetz, who Trump picked for attorney general despite being fully aware the Florida congressman was the subject of a two-year Department of Justice investigation over sex-trafficking allegations. They included allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old minor.

On December 2024, two days after Gaetz resigned from Congress, the US Senate House Ethics Committee released a report stating it found substantial evidence of the following:

From at least 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz regularly paid women for sex.

In 2017, Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl.

From 2017 to 2019, Gaetz used or possessed illegal drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, on multiple occasions.

Gaetz accepted gifts, including transportation and lodging in connection with a 2018 trip to the Bahamas, in excess of permissible amounts.

In 2018, Gaetz arranged for his Chief of Staff to assist a woman with whom he engaged in sexual activity in obtaining a passport, falsely indicating to the US Department of State that she was a constituent.

Gaetz knowingly and willfully sought to impede and obstruct the Committee’s investigation of his conduct.

Gaetz violated House Rules, state and federal laws, and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, acceptance of impermissible gifts, the provision of special favors and privileges, and obstruction of Congress.

The Committee did not find sufficient evidence to conclude Gaetz violated the federal sex trafficking statute. Although Gaetz did cause the transportation of women across state lines for purposes of commercial sex, the Committee did not find evidence any of those women were under 18 at the time of travel, nor did it find sufficient evidence to conclude the commercial sex acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion.

So while the Committee did not find Gaetz engaged in trafficking of a minor, it basically concluded he was a corrupt, sleazy degenerate who was not averse to sex with minors.

Not the kind of guy any reasonable, decent person would want holding the highest legal office in America.

Incredibly, as the controversy over Gaetz’s nomination raged, Donald Trump Jr said the furor from “the Washington establishment” showed his father’s unconventional cabinet picks were just the kind of change-makers that American voters had elected him to usher in.

Is that true, Trump voters? Did you really want Trump to fill his cabinet with people who did drugs, frequented prostitutes, and molested teenagers?

Meet Your New Defense Secretary, a Malfunctioning Alcoholic

In October 2017, the Monterey Police Department was notified by a Kaiser Permanente nurse that a patient had presented requesting a sexual assault exam. The married woman subsequently alleged to police she was raped at the Monterey Hyatt by one Peter Hegseth after they attended a Republican women's conference.

Hegseth was a Fox News contributor at the time, and a key note speaker at the conference.

Most disturbingly, he is now the United States Secretary of Defense.

According to the police report, the nurse said the woman, identified as Jane Doe, “believes something may have been slipped into her drink, as she cannot remember most of the night's events.”

Hegseth admitted a sexual encounter occurred, but claimed it was consensual. Hegseth told police he was “buzzed” on the evening in question but not intoxicated.

Hegseth said he remembered being led from the bar by someone, but did not know who. When asked by police to describe this person’s clothing, he described Jane Doe’s dress.

When police relayed to Hegseth that a Hyatt staff member was dispatched after complaints of a loud altercation near the hotel pool between him and Jane Doe, he said he did not remember being chastised for being too loud and did not remember an argument by the pool.

All of which suggests Hegseth was not merely “buzzed” but pissed as a newt. Timothy Parlatore, Hegseth’s lawyer, confirmed this suspicion and inadvertently contradicted Hegseth’s statement when he told The Washington Post his client was “visibly intoxicated” that evening.

Police interviewed two other women who were at the conference, both of whom stated Hegseth had placed a hand on their thighs and invited them to his hotel room. One told officers that she sought Jane Doe’s help to ward off Hegseth’s advances.

No criminal charges were laid, leading Hegseth to boast “The matter was fully investigated and I was completely cleared.”

Parlatore told the media police concluded Jane Doe had “been the aggressor in the encounter” and also claimed “police found the allegations to be false”.

Both Hegseth and Parlatore were talking rubbish.

Hegseth was never cleared of anything, and at no point did the police conclude Jane Doe was the “aggressor” and that the allegations were false. The police in fact recommended the case be forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for review. The DA told Associated Press her office declined to file charges because they didn’t have “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.”

As a friend of the woman stated in a memo to Trump transition officials, she believed no charges were brought because the woman “could not recall all the details” and it became a “he said, she said” situation.

That’s a far cry from, “hey man, you’re totally cleared, it was all her fault!”

Prior to the matter becoming public, Hegseth agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to the woman because he feared revelation of the matter “would result in his immediate termination from Fox,” according to a statement from Parlatore.

In December 2024, the New Yorker publicised a previously undisclosed whistle-blower report on Hegseth’s tenure as the president of Concerned Veterans for America, from 2013 until 2016. The report describes him as being repeatedly intoxicated while acting in his official capacity - to the point of needing to be carried out of the organization’s events. The detailed seven-page report - compiled by multiple former CVA employees and sent to the organization’s senior management in February, 2015 - states that, at one point, Hegseth had to be restrained while drunk from joining the dancers on the stage of a Louisiana strip club, where he had brought his team.

The report also says Hegseth, married at the time, and other members of his management team sexually pursued the organization’s female staffers. It asserts that, under Hegseth’s leadership, the organization became a hostile workplace that ignored serious accusations of impropriety, including an allegation by a female employee that another of Hegseth’s staff had attempted to sexually assault her at the Louisiana strip club. In a separate complaint, a different former employee described Hegseth being at an Ohio bar in the early hours of May 29, 2015, drunkenly chanting “Kill All Muslims! Kill All Muslims!”

In January, 2016, Hegseth resigned from CVU, "under pressure".

By 2017, Hegseth was a co-host at Fox, where his drunken antics again raised the ire of co-workers. Last year, current and former Fox employees who spoke with NBC News said they often smelled alcohol on him before he went on air. They’d also heard him talk about being hungover as he was getting ready or on set.

One current and two former Fox employees said they felt like they needed to “babysit” Hegseth because of his drinking and late nights. “We’d have to call him to make sure he didn’t oversleep because we knew he’d be out partying the night before,” one of them said. Another said, “Morning TV is stressful, and more times than not Pete made it even more stressful.”

Three current employees said his drinking remained a concern up until Trump announced him as his choice to run the Pentagon, at which point Hegseth left Fox.

“He’s such a charming guy, but he just acted like the rules didn’t apply to him,” one of the former employees said.

Team Trump predictably responded to all the allegations by ridiculing them. A Trump spokesman said:

“President Trump is nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration. Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again.”

Entrusting national security to someone with a reputation for getting sloshed in strip bars, whose defense against rape claims is to insist he’s such an easily-led little lamb he can be led by the hand from functions by women he doesn’t know, is nothing short of astounding. No sane person would let a bloke like this run a tap, let alone the US Department of Defense.

Bobby the Bastard

When you put a dirty old man on TRT, even small land animals aren’t safe. RFK Junior’s philandering is the stuff of legend. He never met an infidelity or sexting opportunity he didn’t like.

Eliza Cooney, who worked for Kennedy and his then wife as a live-in nanny at the family’s home in Mount Kisco, New York, said Kennedy touched her leg at a business meeting and later appeared shirtless in her bedroom before asking her to rub lotion on his back.

This happened in 1998, she said. A few months later, Kennedy blocked Cooney in the kitchen “and began groping her”, Vanity Fair reported.

“My back was to the door of the pantry, and he came up behind me,” Cooney said.

“I was frozen. Shocked.”

The assault was interrupted, Cooney said, when a male worker entered the kitchen.

The married Bobster would have been around 44 years old at the time.

Kennedy never denied the accusation.

When asked about the sexual assault allegation on the Breaking Points podcast, Kennedy said:

“Listen, I have said this from the beginning. I am not a church boy. I am not running like that.”

“I said in my … I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if, if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world.”

“So, you know, Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories. And, I’m not, you know, going to comment on the details of any of them. But it’s, you know, I am who I am.”

Asked if he was denying that he assaulted Cooney, Kennedy said:

“I’m not going to comment on it.”

Like Attracts Like

Trump - a man whose own sleazy predilections are the stuff of Stormy renown - is clearly unperturbed by sex scandals, even underage ones. In fact, they seem to be an attractive resume feature when he assesses potential nominees for top government jobs.

