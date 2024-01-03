A New Year is upon us, so I would like to wish all my dear readers a safe, happy, prosperous and scamdemic-free 2024.

Along with countdowns, streamers and tactfully fending off amorous drunks, a long-held New Year's tradition is the making of resolutions.

If there was a top 10 of New Year resolutions, "I'm going to go on a diet and lose weight" and "I pro…