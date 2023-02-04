Jimmy "Livin' La Vida Low-Carb" Moore: Another Diet 'Guru' Exposed as a Sex Predator
Many of my long-time readers will remember a grifter by the name of Jimmy Moore, one of the numerous low-carb charlatans that rose to prominence in the post-Atkins era. Moore was the quintissential diet huckster, combining bombastic self-promotion, grossly misrepresented research…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.