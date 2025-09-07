To say I was appalled by some of the responses to my most recent article would be an understatement.

According to Substack, the post has received a lot of traffic, but a mere 26 likes over the 4 days it has been online. Evidently, a lot of people didn't like what I had to say.

A few intensely hateful white supremacists even made a point of explicitly telling me so.

Before I address their claims, which include the whack-a-doodle-doo Great Replacement Theory, a couple of points are in order.

The first is that I'm Caucasian, which officially makes me white. However, my heritage is Italian and my actual skin tone is olive, which means during the racist Australia of the 1970s and 1980s, I may as well have had the same skin color as Kitt from Knight Rider.

Because what white supremacists (racists) really mean when they say "white" is "Anglo":

White superiority theory, according to some genius from Alabama on white supremacist website Stormfront.org.

By the way, most Jews are actually white Europeans, but don’t tell that to the white supremacists. It would break their twisted little hearts.

The other pertinent point is that no-one could ever accuse me of being afraid to go against the grain. I have no qualms about embracing an unpopular belief when my research reveals it has a solid foundation in fact.

I’ve pointed out COVID was a psy-op, viruses do not exist, vaccines are a scam, the Trump 'Assassination Attempt' was an egregious hoax, RFK Jr was a two-faced imposter, and I’ve called Israel the most racist nation on the planet.

That was all fine and dandy, but when I dared suggest we all learn to get along irrespective of race, I had apparently gone one step too far.

I had the temerity to say that we citizens should all unite, instead of bickering and fighting with each other on such idiotic grounds as race and gender. I further declared we should then direct our fighting energies towards the parasitic ‘leaders’ who are really making our lives difficult.

How dare I say that!

Even if it is plain commonsense.

When I pointed out that Indian-Australians are human beings too, and most in my experience have been - shock, horror, gasp - nice people and great workmates, it seems I had gone waaay too far.

Some anonymous coward angrily informed me “this IS NOT FRIKN MUMBAI”.

Wow, thanks for letting me know! There I was, wondering why everyone here spoke English and called the place “Melbourne”!

Morons, morons, everywhere.

A number of angry readers thought they were telling me something new when they launched into long diatribes about “the Jews” and what is known as the “Great Replacement Theory”.

These idiots went on and on. And on. In the comments and in emails. At no point did they address the actual topic of my article, which is that the recent ‘March for Australia’ was a patently obvious psychological operation. Instead, they ranted incessantly and incoherently about a plot by TheJews™ to ReplaceWhites™.

They were the online equivalent of persistent hecklers at a comedy show: Morbidly fascinating at first, but eventually crossing that line where the comedian becomes exasperated and even the most polite members of the audience start thinking, "would you just shut the f**k up?!?"

Feed their Insecurities: The White Supremacist Theory of White Replacement

The Great Replacement Theory holds that whites are intentionally being “replaced” by other races. It further holds that this intentional replacement is being orchestrated by “the Jews”.

As I’ve stated before, there is indeed a disproportionate presence of “Chosen Ones” among the globalist set. They have their fingerprints all over numerous NWO schemes and scams, and it’s abundantly clear the current president of the United States is nothing if not a Zionist bitchboy.

That said, the Grand Replacement Theory is bollocks.

The internet is ablaze with memes featuring incriminating quotes allegedly muttered by Jewish figures, and they all seem to have one thing in common:

They are unverifiable.

The most prominent among these seemingly smoking-gun oratories is the alleged speech given by a “Rabbi Emmanuel Rabinovich” before a “special meeting of the Emergency Council of European Rabbis” in Budapest, Hungary, January 12, 1952.

The entire speech can be viewed here, but the portion most often reprinted by white supremacists reads:

“Forbid the Whites to mate with Whites. The White Women must cohabit with members of the dark races, the White Men with black women. Thus the White Race will disappear, for the mixing of the dark with the White means the end of the White Man, and our most dangerous enemy will become only a memory. We shall embark upon an era of ten thousand years of peace and plenty, the Pax Judaica, and our race will rule undisputed over the world. Our superior intelligence will easily enable us to retain mastery over a world of dark peoples.”

This, claim the “Hitler is My Bro!” crowd, is smoking-gun proof that Jewish conspirators seek to eliminate whites and replace them with darker people who are supposedly dumber and dopier and therefore easier to control.

A most interesting theory in a world where white people tripped over themselves to get injected with the patently fraudulent clot shots, while Africa had the lowest uptake of any continent.

A most interesting theory in a world where Indian farmers were aggressively targeted during COVID. India’s fields have been sites of “green revolution” experimentation since the 1960s, which has worsened water scarcity, reduced crop genetic diversity, damaged biodiversity, and eroded and depleted soil. The pressure on Indian farmers has led to spiraling debts and a frightening prevalence of suicides.

Ah, yes, what better way to increase the numbers of dark peoples than by marginalizing the people who feed them?

The Rabbi Rabinovich speech is at stark odds with reality, and there’s a reason:

It is almost certainly a hoax.

There is no video or audio footage of mystery man Rabinovich delivering the speech. No-one who was present when this speech was allegedly delivered has ever come forward.

So how do we know it even took place?

For that, we have to rely on the word of late white supremacist author Eustace Mullins, who just happens to be the sole source of the Rabbi Rabinovich speech. He first wrote about it in a 1952 issue of the Women’s Voice, which contained this footnote:

Reprinted from page 129 of The Hoaxers .

So, to believe Mullins, the speech was transcribed by an unnamed person and handed to an unnamed Bulgarian diplomat, who after speaking to an unnamed acquaintance of Mullins in Germany, defected to the US and met with Mullins. He gave the speech to Mullins and “urged” him to spread it far and wide. Despite allegedly having fled to safety, the unnamed diplomat remains anonymous to this day.

Sounds legit.

Even if we were to accept this tale, it is still obvious the speech is a fake.

It begins with, “Greetings, my children”. That would be an odd way to greet a gathering of adult laypeople; to say this to a council of rabbis would be unthinkable. As one commentator noted, “referring to rabbis of the same rank as you as ‘my children’ … is going to cause not a few arguments to break out and people to leave the room in disgust.”

Then there’s the matter of January 12, 1952 being a Saturday. That means it was Shabbos (i.e., the Jewish Sabbath). This makes a gathering of rabbis most unlikely, given that observant Jews are commanded to perform no work on Shabbos. Rabbis might feasibly break with this important edict in the face of some urgent crisis, but bragging about replacement of white people hardly qualifies as an “emergency”.

Another sign this was not a speech by a rabbi but the concoction of a non-Jew comes when Rabinovich allegedly says “The goal for which we have striven so concertedly for three thousand years is at last within our reach” (bold emphasis added).

The problem here is the starting point for the Hebrew calendar is the year 3761 BC, which means the current year in Jewish chronology is 5785. Rabinovich, if he ever existed, would have been far more likely to remind his fellow rabbis they’d been striving for “over five and a half thousand years” or “nearly six thousand years”.

I hate to break it to all you highfalutin, Nazi-salutin’ types, but if you readily accept the Rabinovich speech as genuine, you ain’t superior to diddly squat. Quite the opposite, actually.

In the speech - supposedly delivered in 1952, remember - Rabinovich twice tells his mystery audience that WWIII will break out within 5 years. He further tells them, “I can state with assurance that the last generation of white children is now being born.”

Well, here we are some 73 years later, and despite the best efforts of the parasite class, WWIII has not yet broken out.

Some 73 years later and, despite the West’s love for drugs, booze and abortion, white children are still being born.

And no-one has banned white people from mating with white people.

So even if there was a Jewish plot to replace whites, it hasn’t worked out too well, has it?

The Kalergi Plan that Never Was

Another cracker is The Kalergi Plan aka Coudenhove-Kalergi Conspiracy, which claims Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi, creator of the Paneuropean Union, concocted a plot to mix and replace white Europeans with other races via immigration.

This one is especially hare-brained, because Coudenhove-Kalergi was mixed-race (Austrian-Japanese) and a non-Jew!

Coudenhove-Kalergi did marry a Jewish woman, but the highly tenuous connection between him and the Great Replacement phooey mainly stems from a passage in a book he wrote in 1925, in which he reflected on the future of the Jewish faith in Europe and declared, “The man of the future will be of mixed race. Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-Negroid race of the future, similar in its appearance to the ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals.”

Coudenhove-Kalergi was not outlining some evil plan to gradually eliminate the white race; he was simply making a forecast.

In Chapter 4 of his book, on the same page (p. 83 of this PDF), Coudenhove-Kalergi also writes:

“Inbreeding strengthens character but weakens the mind; crossbreeding weakens character but strengthens the mind. When inbreeding and crossbreeding come together under favorable circumstances, they produce the highest type of human being, combining the strongest character with the sharpest mind. Where inbreeding and crossbreeding meet under unfortunate circumstances, they create degenerate types with weak character and dull minds.”

He is in fact stating that “under favorable circumstances”, mixed-race unions “produce the highest type of human being, combining the strongest character with the sharpest mind.”

A quote that white supremacists conveniently neglect to cite. I guess they’re not so supreme after all.

Meet White People’s Worst Enemy: White People

In 2020, the white population in the US declined for the first time, dropping from 223.6 million in 2010 to 204.3 million.

The latest population estimates, through July 2024, showed a shift in demographics across the US, with a 4.4 percent growth in the Asian population compared to a 0.1 percent decline among the white population.

The Census Bureau has projected that by 2044, the US population will be more non-white than white.

According to the white supremacists, this is slam-dunk ‘proof’ of the Great Replacement.

But is that true? Or is there a simpler reason for the decline?

For the answer to that question, we need to go back to the basics. Yep, it’s time for Reproduction 101.

For a population to maintain its numbers, the adult men and adult women in that population have to get together, form pair bonds, and engage in an activity known by many colorful names. For our purposes today, we’ll use the term copulation.

The man and the woman copulate, and if neither has been tooling around with synthetic hormones, the latter becomes pregnant. After 9 or so months of pregnancy, the woman gives birth to … wait for this, it will blow your mind … a tiny human being!

If sufficient males and females within a population form pair bonds and make tiny human beings in this manner, that population increases.

If not enough males and females within a population form pair bonds and make tiny human beings, then that population decreases.

Hold that thought for a moment.

Population Replacement 2.1

After doing their sums, demographers are in wide agreement that the average number of children a woman must bear in order to replace herself in a population is around 2.1.

In 2023, the most recent year for which data is available, the fertility rate for Australian females was way below this, at 1.5.

That's down from 1.63 in 2022, and 1.88 in 2013.

In the US, the 2023 fertility rate dropped to an all-time low of 1.6.

The US fertility rate has generally been below replacement since 1971. Keep in mind it was in 1960 that US women were introduced to the idea that taking synthetic hormones was the ultimate in baby prevention, and it was during the 1960s that the hairy-armpit, bra-burning crowd came to the fore.

The US fertility rate has consistently been below replacement since 2007.

So the problem isn’t that TheJews™ are on a mission to ReplaceWhites™.

Nor is the problem that others are ‘replacing’ whites.

The fact of the matter is that whites are failing to replace themselves.

And don't expect the situation to change anytime soon, given that the average white woman would now rather spend a night in the woods with a human-mauling bear than a man.

Hook-up culture isn't the answer, because it rarely leads to quality pair bonds and casual sex is generally unproductive sex. When white males and females drink enough to get over their pathological fear of one another, the resultant sloppy encounters result in little aside from regret and sometimes unresolvable rape claims (it's a huge sticking point, you see, when the only two witnesses to the event were both pissed as newts).

During COVID, when I was on Telegram, I came upon a meme complaining that white women now represented some miniscule proportion of the world's population.

"Whose fault is that?" I immediately thought.

I mean, who asked Western women to embrace what would be immediately tagged as an extremist hate ideology if it targeted a demographic other than men?

Who asked them to become so sexist?

Yes, sexist. That's what it's called when you belittle, attack or discriminate against someone on the basis of their gender. It doesn't matter whether the targets of your bigotry do wee-wees with 0 or 90 degrees of knee flexion, sexism is still sexism.

Millions of Western women willingly priced themselves out of the market, doing all they could to make themselves unapproachable, unmarryable and undesirable. They now wonder why men no longer even look at them.

Just brilliant.

Yes, there are lots of women who never signed up for the hateful feminism gig, but they now inevitably have to live with its aftermath. The one in which the average guy would now probably rather spend a night in the woods with a bear than dare approach a woman.

Even if a white man and white woman get together and start copulating, their odds at success depend on a little thing called fertility, which in turn is hampered by various factors highly popular among white populations, such as drug use (illicit and prescription), excessive alcohol consumption, and a penchant for shoveling too many calories down their gobs (obesity negatively impacts fertility).

So here’s my message to white people worried about their declining numbers:

Don’t blame others. The culprits are staring back at you in your mirrors.

TheJews™ never put a gun to your head and asked you to embrace hook-up culture, drugs, binge drinking and feminism.

TheJews™ never put a gun to your head and asked you to abandon the nuclear family unit and instead embrace an empty life of consumerism and voyeurism.

You deride TheJews™ for their persecution complex, and now here you are pissing and moaning about being victims of some non-existent ‘replacement’ conspiracy!

[FACE PALM]

The truth is that white people are not having enough quality sex with quality partners.

Start talking to each other. Try being nice to each other. Try treating each other with a little respect. For a people who believe they are superior, a lot of you sure don’t seem to like each other very much.

Stop taking your gender interaction cues from angry screwballs like Andrew Tate and Clementine Ford.

And stop bombarding me with your mentally ill white supremacist bullshit. Rest assured, it achieves the exact opposite of what you’re hoping for.

Share