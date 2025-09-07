Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Good piece, but I will suggest that the moneyed psychopaths promote the "movements" We see. They groom Us in schools, on TV, on the net... I will agree that they are likely not Jewish, though.

The moneyed psychopaths want the Jews to be Their scapegoat. And so, many a lie is told about how "It's the Jews!" But I'm placing very high probability that the hidden hand, that grooms Humanity in so many ways, is Roman.

Rome never died. It just ducked behind the curtain and directs the play We see from the wings.

What a Play! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/what-a-play

The white folk love to shriek, “Stop talk about race! We are all one! They are trying to divide us! We must unite! Racism is old news! Race doesn’t exist! We are all human” when it suits them.

Ahem. Anti-racist educators have been pointing out the invention (construction) of race for political and economic control purposes since time immemorial. Who counts as “white” chops and changes faster than your fellow bigot’s underpants. As Antonio notes re Italians.

The Great Replacement Theory only makes sense if you believe in race. The same people who tell us to stop harping on about race, and that we must “unite”, are totally cool to resurrect this nonsensical notion when it suits them. That makes no sense.

Also, I’m skeptical of sunscreen (and of being indoors 90% of the time, and sunglasses and so on) so of course I’m skeptical that most working class white peoples were ever truly white like Count Dracula to begin with.

90% of people (men and women) worked out in the fields pre-1800’s so I presume everyone was at least somewhat tanned…except the white folk living in monasteries, castles, manors and palaces. But those are the ones that have been painted over and over by the artists, so we rewrite history as if super pasty white skin colour was actually real and not a function of lording over slaves and serfs to do your bidding while being completely unable to fend for yourself.

So what is this “whiteness” they are trying to preserve, exactly?

Oh. White genes, you say? What white genes?? Have you been hanging out with the eugenicists lately?

White women who want to pump out babies like nobody’s business have plenty of options. If that’s what they want to do, go for it! Being a baby-making machine may reduce your entire existence to wiping bottoms and sweeping the floor and the financial dependence may mean you get stuck with an abusive guy, but hey, that’s your choice, you have options now. (Btw, white women, go talk to Indian women what it’s like to live in a society where your sole purpose is as a baby making machine - we have lots of tips! Actually? If it sounds like a terrible idea, then, white women, go help your Indian and Afghani and Uzbeki women break free of the shackles of patriarchy too…then they might reproduce less and that will balance the low reproductive rate of white people! Problem solved!).

White men who want to pump out babies should stop taking advice from Tate for sure, and start asking women what they really want, be kind, show up, be consistent, present, accountable, respectful, collaborative. But these are not the qualities taught to men growing up. Men are taught to be tough, independent, competitive, unemotional, uncaring, and emotionally stunted, which bodes terribly for relationships. And then they complain they can’t get laid. It’s not just the macho male dudebros, it’s the insufferable New Age hippy sensitive therapised woke dudes who cry at the drop of a hat but still wield power, evade accountability, don’t listen to *her* feelings and needs and act in the same uncooperative, uncaring manner as the alpha bros. Why have a baby if you can’t be bothered caring for it - or her?

Creating a beautiful little human is not for the faint of heart. It takes two - or a village, which we frankly do not have especially in white society - and it takes commitment, extra extra nurturance, sleeplessness, frustration, patience, a LOT of attention to detail and the baby, foregoing leisure and hobbies, risking lifelong complications, pain, and sometimes going stark raving mad at the crying…and if only one party is bearing all these costs then it is just going to look like a less and less attractive prospect. Especially in a country where there is choice.

Of course, you could just take that choice away - and ban women from getting educated, having a job, a bank account, owning property etc - and that might also solve the problem. (*sarcasm)

