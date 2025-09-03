Last Sunday, cities and towns around this here sunburned country held a number of “March for Australia” rallies.

The rallies seemingly emerged out of nowhere (as all good psy-ops do), and no-one actually knows who was responsible for them.

The official March for Australia website won’t tell us who was behind the rallies. The only person pictured on the “About” page is a sinister hooded person, face blacked out and holding a torn, burnt Australian flag at a pro-Palestine rally.

My money is on Captain Hoodie being a government-sponsored provocateur, but the impression we’re supposed to get is that it’s an evil immigrant who hates everything Australia stands for.

So much so, that he chooses to live here.

One of the alleged organizers of the Sydney March for Australia rally appeared in the media, but was identified only as “Bec Freedom”.

Sounds legit.

Right on cue, audio “emerged” of this likely lass calling for violence akin to the 2005 Cronulla Riots.

“We need violence, I’m sorry, but we need f**king violence,” she said in a conveniently “leaked” X Spaces discussion.

Another red flag: The mainstream media kept reporting on the impending marches, a luxury rarely afforded to organizers of rallies against child abuse and corruption.

Predictably, at least to battle-hardened observers of psy-oppery, the media further reported about “links” between the March for Australia and neo-Nazis.

Police, we were told, were on “high alert” for these neo-Nazis who, by way of remarkable coincidence, always manage to evade police detection and apprehension at these events just long enough to show up, put on a display for the cameras, and appear in the evening news.

A Victorian cop on “high alert” warmly greets one of the neo-Nazis that gate-crashed the Melbourne “Let Women Speak” rally in March 2023.

Sure enough, the Hitler Fan Club showed up to the Melbourne March for Australia on Sunday. Sure enough, despite the police being on “high alert” and being fully aware of their identities and methods, they succeeded in causing the predicted violent clashes with counter-protesters.

I could smell something foul the very minute I heard about these impending rallies.

Others, however, got sucked in.

People who should know better, like Senator Ralph Babet (the son of immigrants), threw their support behind the March for Australia. The official line from the sucker demographic was that the march wasn’t racist. Nope, it was really about calling for an end to mass immigration in order to relieve this country’s housing crisis.

Sure thing.

It’s true that Australia is experiencing unprecedented levels of immigration, and the country is nowhere near building new dwellings fast enough to accommodate them all.

So we either need to start building more houses, or dramatically slowing down the rate of immigration, because looking for a place to rent in Australia is about as much fun as setting your gonads on fire.

I could pretty much guarantee you that if we touched down in Chiang Mai tomorrow morning, I could secure a decent condo for you by the end of the day.

Here in Australia?

Fuhgettaboutit. I wouldn’t promise anything by the end of next year.

When it becomes near-impossible to rent or buy a place in the country you were born in, something is seriously amiss.

I should point out that, when you import more people than you can house, the ethnicity of the new arrivals doesn’t change the fact that locals are going to miss out. A housing shortage is a housing shortage, irrespective of whether the new arrivals have the skin tone of a melanistic panther or a polar bear.

So if the March for Australia wasn’t about race, but instead about the housing crisis, the ethnicity of the arrivals would be irrelevant. But that’s not how the March for Australia website sees it:

“For years, Australia’s unity and shared values have been eroded by policies and movements that divide us.”

True, and for that you can thank our predominantly Anglo-Australian politicians and the globalist parasites they kiss up to.

But again, that’s not how the faceless characters behind March for Australia see it. Nope, everything wrong with Australia is the fault of immigrants.

“Our streets have seen growing displays of anti-Australian hatred, foreign conflicts, and disintegrating trust, whilst mass migration has torn at the bonds that held our communities together.”

Nothing there about the housing crisis, by the way.

Hmmm.

I hate to break this to everyone who got sucked in by this charade, but March for Australia is a racist endeavor.

I’m not one to pull the race card flippantly, but there are times in life where you have to call a spade a spade.

March for Australia does not look at all like a bonafide grassroots movement. It looks far more like a psy-op designed to further embed the globalist divide-and-conquer agenda. That agenda ensures we keep fighting among ourselves on such stupid grounds as race and gender, instead of turning our angst towards GloboPedo and its puppets who are really making our lives a misery.

Australia, stop falling for this crap.

Everyone in Australia is an immigrant. Even the aborigines came here by boat, although, fair play to them, they did roll up here ~50,000 years prior to the next lot.

But They Don’t Assimilate, Mate!

Perhaps the most common catch cry about immigrants - never the white ones, only the ones with a bit of color in their skin - is that “they don’t assimilate”.

What does that mean, exactly?

That instead of coming here and opening a Thai or Indian restaurant, these new arrivals should open yet another McDonald’s franchise?

That they shouldn’t do exactly what Australians often do when they travel and live overseas, which is congregate with their fellow expats?

The reality is that migrants come here in search of new opportunities and a better life. You’d probably migrate too if your country was mired in poverty and opportunities to improve your station in life were hard to come by.

Migrants start businesses that employ locals, intermarry, and eventually absorb into the local culture. They have children, who go to school here and score higher in English than their peers.

Yes, they tend to “stick together” when they first arrive. What the hell are they supposed to do? They are in a strange country, don’t know any of the locals, some of whom often give them a less-than-warm reception.

They are doing what migrant communities all around the world have done during previous waves of migration. Look at the Italian- and Irish-American communities for lucid examples of immigrant populations that faced significant challenges, stuck together, then slowly diffused into the surrounding population, with much success.

When I was a lad, Italian- and Greek-Australians were constantly accused of not “assimilating”.

“You wogs all hang around each other,” I was told.

“So do you Australians. Your point?”

Never mind that most of my school-friends were Anglo-Australian. One still remains a very close friend to this day.

Never mind that I was born in Australia, so had just as much right to be here as they did.

Yes, my social circle featured lots of Italians. No shit. My parents, siblings, cousins, and relatives were Italian. You try being Italian and having a small social circle. The two variables are historically incompatible.

So we kept soldiering on, like that kid in the old Band-Aid commercials.

Funnily enough, everyone reckons I looked like him when I was a youngster.

It wasn’t always an easy path, but eventually the animosity died down. In fact, Australia has now reached the point where a remix of a Southern-Italian folk song can become a hit song and fill nightclub dance floors!

Anglo-Australians - well, most of them - came to realize that Southern European people were, well, people. We didn’t act like devil worshippers, bite the heads off bats, or urinate on memorials to fallen soldiers.

It was an Anglo bloke called Ozzy Osbourne who did that stuff.

The real cracker is that many of those that called us “wogs” and “dagos” now act like they accepted us all along. I won’t repeat the words I muttered years ago when I heard none other than Pauline Hanson cite Italians and Greeks as examples of hard-working immigrants who did a sterling job of assimilation. I can only imagine what this xenophobic loon was saying about us in the 1970s and 1980s.

Note to racists: Don’t try to play us off against the current objects of your disaffection, be they Arabic or Indian. We know they’re going through exactly what “your kind” (stupid bigots) made us go through all those years ago.

The Vietnamese had a rough path here, too, but they persevered. Compared to war and massacre, snipes from racist morons were eminently survivable.

Now I see the Indians having to go through the same nonsense: Being accused of “not assimilating”, when they are in fact enterprising folks who make great workmates. I know, because I’ve worked with Indians in numerous jobs and, along with Vietnamese folks, they’ve been the easiest to get along with. They work hard, focus on the job, and come Monday you don’t have to suffer through graphic depictions of sloppy, drunken weekend antics - something I can hardly say for many of the Anglo- and European-Australians I’ve worked with.

After coming back from an overseas trip in 2022, I worked a customer service job at a business with a crew of vehicle detailers, all Indian lads. One day, a customer came back in with a truck he’d rented, unsure how to operate some of the essential functions, including the rig’s massive tailgate. One of the lads, Aman - an eminently nice guy - went over to the truck with the guy and proceeded to bring him up to speed.

The customer had a light complexion and looked and sounded very Anglo-Australian.

Aman had a dark complexion, a turban, and looked and sounded very Indian.

They disappeared to the truck for a while. When they came back inside the building, the customer pointed to Aman and loudly declared to all present:

“Give this guy a promotion! He’s a bloody legend! For the life of me I couldn’t work out how to use the bloody thing, he showed me how in no time!”

It was a beautiful thing. This absolutely Aussie-as-all-get-out guy, standing there next to turban-adorned Aman, the two of them smiling from ear-to-ear and looking like old mates.

That is the kind of Australia I want to live in. Not an Australia where neo-Nazis, faceless characters pretending to be patriots, the mainstream media, and the police all participate in what reeks of a divisive psy-op.

“If People Come Here, They Should Obey Our Laws!”

Too right they should. Might be an idea to remind the locals about rule of law, too.

At 30 June 2024, the proportion of Australia's population born outside Australia was 31.5%.

As at 30 June 2024, prisoners born overseas accounted for 14% of the incarcerated population.

So people born overseas are actually underrepresented in our prison population.

The most common countries of birth for prisoners born overseas were:

-New Zealand (2%)

-United Kingdom (1%)

-Vietnam (1%)

Note that the top 2 countries contributing to our prison population are fellow Commonwealth countries (while they both round out to 1%, the number for UK is slightly higher than Vietnam).

So it looks to me like a lot of people born in Australia are refusing to 'assimilate'…

I could tell them to go back to where they came from, but they’re already there. Just like I was when people used to say that to me.

Anyhow, have some butter chicken and a Coopers,

ciao,

Anthony.

