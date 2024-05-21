The globalists are using a number of Trojan horses to advance their agendas of population control and "global governance" (the sanitized UN term for worldwide tyranny).

Among these Trojan Horses are fake pandemics, climate change and "plant-based" eating, which is the PR-friendly term for vegetarianism and its histrionic offshoot, veganism.

The monumental irony with the climate change and plant-based diet phenomena is that believers typically consider themselves not only to be enlightened, but sticking it to the man/corporatism/fascism/etc.

The reality is they are being played like puppets by the very forces they think they're rebelling against. Individuals militantly pushing these paradigms, along with all those who became zealous Covidiots during the fake pandemic, are a modern-day embodiment of the "useful idiot."

That derogatory term came into widespread use during the Cold War era to describe non-communists that fell for communist propaganda and psychological manipulation.

Mariam-Webster defines "useful idiot" as "a naive or credulous person who can be manipulated or exploited to advance a cause or political agenda."

The Cambridge Dictionary defines a useful idiot as "a person who is easy to persuade to do, say, or believe things that help a particular group or another person politically."

Follow the Science - Not the Manipulative Propaganda

In yet another shining testament to human gullibility, millions of people have been convinced that nature's most nutrient-dense and evolutionary-correct food - meat - is in fact bad for humans. They have been further conned that avoiding this incredibly healthful food will prevent disease and extend longevity. They have even been convinced that avoiding a food hominids have been eating with great success for over 2.5 million years will somehow make us more peaceful and spiritually elevated beings.

The latter argument can easily be dismissed with a few choice names: Adolf Hitler (vegetarian and infamous megalomaniac), Harley "Durianrider" Johnstone (raw vegan and psychopath/narcissist/fraudster/stalker/cyberbully/alleged sex predator/utter scumbag), and Dan Hoyt (vegan restauranteur to the stars and serial public masturbator).

The alleged health benefits of meatless mal nutrition, in contrast, are given credence by a facade of 'science'. Most of this pseudoscience takes the form of epidemiological prospective and cross-sectional studies in which the vegetarian participants allegedly experienced superior health outcomes over time when compared to non-vegetarian subjects.

Most of this epidemiological pseudoscience emanates from two sources:

1) Loma Linda University, which is run by the Seventh-day Adventist religion, whose 'prophetess' Ellen G White espoused a vegetarian diet, and;

2) Oxford University, home to the Oxford Vegetarians, whose members' names feature on many pro-vegetarian 'studies' (Timothy Key and Paul Appleby are two prominent examples). By the way, another infamous Oxford alumni is Peter Singer, the 'bioethicist' (a term used to describe people with incredibly twisted, anti-human ethics) who has waxed much lyrical about animal welfare yet sees nothing wrong with bestiality or pedophilia.

The studies pumped out by these entities are heavily-biased, confounder-prone and easily-debunked garbage that I've dismantled numerous times over the years.

However, it's always nice to see published confirmation of what I've been saying all along.

In 2014, the International Journal of Cardiology published a systematic review and meta-analysis you almost certainly haven't heard about because it doesn't support the globalist anti-meat agenda.

Authored by UK researchers not from Oxford, it featured a pooled analysis of eight studies encompassing 183,321 participants. Six were prospective cohort studies and 2 were observational cohort studies "where it was not clear if their design was prospective or retrospective," which should give you some idea of the quality of research used to prop up "plant-based" eating. One of those studies involved Japanese monks, the other SDAs in the Netherlands. Neither featured a non-vegetarian 'control' sample within the same population; instead, these studies simply used standardized mortality rates for the surrounding population.

Adjustment for confounders was poor. Six studies adjusted for potential confounders, while the use of adjustment was not clear in the two aforementioned studies. Only two studies adjusted for BMI, and five adjusted for smoking status.

True adherence to vegetarian or non-vegetarian diets in these studies is unknown, as some involved a single questionnaire administered at the start of the study.

The results?

All-cause mortality: Three of 8 studies involved Seventh-day Adventist cohorts. All three Adventist cohorts demonstrated significant associations between vegetarian diet and reduced all-cause mortality, whereas the 4 non-Adventist studies examining all-cause death did not show any mortality reduction in vegetarians.

Ischaemic heart disease or cardiac adverse events: Two of the 3 Adventist cohorts demonstrated significant associations between vegetarian diet and reduced cardiac adverse events, whereas the non-Adventist studies each failed to show any benefit in vegetarians.

Cerebrovascular disease (stroke): One Adventist cohort showed significant reduction in cerebrovascular events while the other did not; when pooled there was no significant difference. There was no significant difference in cerebrovascular disease in any of the four non-Adventist studies.

The authors concluded: "Data from observational studies indicates that there is modest cardiovascular benefit, but no clear reduction in overall mortality associated with a vegetarian diet. This evidence of benefit is driven mainly by studies in SDA, whereas the effect of vegetarian diet in other cohorts remains unproven."

A 2016 meta-analysis of 108 cross-sectional and prospective cohort studies by Italian researchers returned a similar finding.

Among Adventist vegetarian cohorts, the pooled risk of all-cause mortality was 0.84; among Non-Adventist vegetarians it was 1.04 (less than 1.0 represents reduced risk, greater than 1.0 represents increased risk).

For Adventist vegetarians, the pooled risk of breast cancer mortality was 0.79; among Non-Adventist vegetarians it was 1.40.

Among studies rated as medium quality, the all-cause mortality risk for vegetarians was 0.93; in studies rated as high quality, the risk was 1.05.

So vegetarian diets only show a mortality benefit in lower quality studies involving Seventh-day Adventists.

Why is that?

Confounders, my little grasshoppers, confounders.

SDA members are encouraged to not only avoid meat, but to abstain from smoking, non-medicinal drugs and alcohol, and to have regular exercise, sufficient rest and maintain stable psychosocial relationships.

As with most religions, adherence to these recommendations varies widely. Researchers have found intensity of religious involvement (e.g. higher church attendance) correlates with lower rates of substance abuse, higher likelihood of marriage and lower rate of divorce, and lower all-cause mortality.

As the UK researchers noted, "the non-dietary factors (confounders) in SDA lifestyle may be responsible for the risk reduction among the vegetarian studies."

In other words, the SDA studies are not showing a health benefit of vegetarianism; they are showing a health benefit of religiosity. More devout followers are not just more likely to abstain from meat - they are more likely to abstain from smoking, drugs, overeating and other intemperate lifestyle practices.

While they are by no means guilt-free entities with exemplary ethics, the fact remains most major religions do feature at least some beneficial lifestyle prescriptions, including temperance, moderation, monogamy/avoidance of promiscuity and charity/community above wealth accumulation/self-aggrandizement.

Few people want to admit it in this self-entitled, instant gratification-oriented age, but there's a lot to be said for not drinking and eating to excess, not smoking and doing drugs, and not staying out late indiscriminately fighting and fornicating.

There's also much to be admired about striving to forge stronger family and community bonds instead of trying to outrank other attention-seeking wankers on social media.

It's sad that humans need theologies to get them to embrace what should be plain commonsense but, hey, we are talking the same species that made crack cocaine and "brown showers" a thing.

Discussion

Compassion - which motivates people to relieve the physical and psychological pains of others - is one of the most beautiful and admirable of all feelings.

It is also one of the most dangerous, because it is so easily manipulated by conniving psychopaths. Witness the ease with which they used the "we're all in this together" lie to con people into readily embracing COVID tyranny. GloboPedo cynically exploits concern for the environment to impose freedom- and economy-destroying regulations on society. The globalists exploit concern for animal welfare to impose harmful dietary recommendations that will ultimately render us sicker and weaker.

Globalists know full well vegetarianism and veganism are scams. Heck, they are the driving force behind those scams. Their farcical climate change get-togethers feature lavish meat- and dairy-rich dishes.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the unelected "decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change." Every year, traitors from countries all around the world fly in on gas-guzzling private jets to the host city and pretend to be concerned about the environment, while they get down to the real business of enjoying lavish gala meals and prostitutes at taxpayer expense.

The menu at the 2021 COP26 in Glasgow was almost 60 per cent meat or dairy dishes. The same crowd that wants you and I to abstain from meat and increase our plant and bug intake dined on such luxuriant items as burgers, venison, beef ramen, haggis, farmed salmon, and Scottish buffalo mozzarella pizza.

Brought to you by the same evil cretins who insist by 2030 you will own nothing and be happy.

Globalists don't give two turds about the environment nor animals. Their idea of environmental conservation is getting rid of the rest of us to 'offset' their lavish and environmentally-harmful lifestyles.

Stop being a useless idiot. Stop succumbing to the patently fraudulent propaganda of megalomaniac psychopaths. Stop unwittingly helping them to enact their agendas. If you want to show compassion for animals, adopt one from a shelter and treat it like the precious gift it is; chances are it will prove to be the best friend you ever had.

