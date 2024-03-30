Brook Jackson (above) is the whistleblower who came forward to reveal the rampant shitefookery she observed in the Pfizer vaxxxine Phase 3 clinical trial. Brook worked for a company called Ventavia Research Group, one of numerous outfits contracted by Pfizer to conduct the multi-centre trial.

In September 2020, she witnessed falsified data, egregious unblinding, protocol deviations, poor laboratory practices, patient safety concerns, and harassment of Ventavia staff for reporting such problems.

Brook's complaints to Ventavia management were repeatedly ignored, so she contacted the FDA, that thoroughly corrupt extension of the drug industry masquerading as a 'regulatory' agency.

After Brook complained to the FDA, Ventavia fired her later the very same day.

It doesn't take a super sleuth to surmise what transpired behind-the-scenes there.

Brook then filed a lawsuit on January 8, 2021, in a Texas district court against Pfizer, Ventavia, and another pharma-servicing outfit called Icon PLC. A complete timeline of her legal battle can be viewed here; the following is a truncated version of what then took place - and the DOJ’s recent mind-boggling intervention.

Undermining Whistleblowers

The US government has the option to take over and pursue a claim like Brook’s in the public interest, but on February 10, 2022 issued a notice to decline intervention. No way was the government going to pursue its partners in genocide at Pfizer.

Pfizer, Ventavia and Icon, of course, lodged numerous motions to dismiss the case. A setback for Brook occurred on March 23, 2023 when Judge Michael J. Truncale approved the defendants' motion to dismiss.

I'm sure former veterinarian-turned Pfizer CEO and globalist stooge Albert "Boozy" Bourla reached for his favourite white wine and got drunk as a skunk in celebration that evening.

Not to be deterred, on April 28, 2023, a tenacious Brook requested the court alter or amend the dismissal. Despite opposition by Pfizer, Ventavia and Icon, the case was revived on August 9, 2023, when Judge Truncale granted Brook's motion to file an amended complaint.

In October, both Pfizer and Ventavia predictably filed further motions to dismiss Brook's claim. Both were unsuccessful.

Which meant it was time for the US Department of Justice to step in and confirm that fascism is alive and well, and that separation between Church of Pharma and state is a fantasy.

The DOJ filed a motion, not to intervene and prosecute the claim, but to dismiss it!

Brook did not launch a lawsuit against the US Government, which begs the question: Why was it stepping in to dismiss her claim?

I'm no legal scholar; I did two months of law school a decade ago before concluding the legal system is a corrupt, arbitrary load of bollocks. From what I can see, however, there's nothing stopping the government from stepping in and trying to get the case dismissed.

The question is, why didn't they do this earlier?

Is it because the defendants' multiple attempts to have the claim aborted have repeatedly failed, so now the government is getting antsy because they can see a SHTF moment approaching if something isn't done soon?

I don't think I'm going out on a limb when I suggest the discovery process, and publication of its contents, would reveal a lot of things the US government and several of its alphabet agencies would rather we did not know.

The DOJ's March 12, 2024 motion to intervene and dismiss can be viewed here.

It speaks volumes when the government steps in on behalf of its pharma buddies at Pfizer and cites ridiculous reasons for doing so.

The first four pages basically recount the claim's history. Page 5 is where the DOJ begins trying to justify US government intervention.

The most revealing passages are found on pages 7 and 8. The DOJ writes:

"… the Government investigated and evaluated the claims alleged by the Relator (Brook Jackson) in her original and amended complaints. While a defendant’s fraud in inducing FDA to authorize or approve a product may be the basis for a viable FCA claim, here, FDA was aware of Relator’s allegations of clinical trial protocol violations that she witnessed at Ventavia prior to the initial EUA. Further, FDA has had continued access—as the information has become available—to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial protocol and results, reported adverse event data, and scientific research that Relator identifies to support her fraudulent inducement claim."

Noteworthy here is what they have not said. What they are saying is yes, we are aware of her allegations. Nowhere does the DOJ dispute them. So the basis for dismissal is not that this is a frivolous or misguided case.

The DOJ continues:

"As recently as January 5, 2024, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD and Director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, MD, Ph.D., published an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association reiterating the importance of vaccination, including vaccination to protect against COVID-19. They noted, 'contrary to a wealth of misinformation available on social media and the internet, data from various studies indicate that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic tens of millions of lives were saved by vaccination.'"

What they are effectively saying here is that, okay, even if there was fraud and misconduct by the defendants, it's all good because two staff members at the industry-funded FDA (the same agency that tipped off Ventavia about Brook Jackson) have published an opinion piece in JAMA claiming the vaxxxines saved "tens of millions of lives"!

I hope Judge Truncale knows how to read scientific data and takes the time to read that JAMA opinion piece - because it's a complete load of crap.

Marks and Califf use data from a June 1, 2023 CDC report to claim "those up to date on COVID-19 vaccination had notably lower numbers of deaths per million individuals than those who were unvaccinated."

The problem is, this data is utterly worthless because it defines a 'vaccinated' person as someone who completed a "primary series" of an "FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine" fourteen or more days previously (in the case of the Pfizercarditis and Murderna shots, a primary series is the initial two doses).

What bollocks. Once a needle has been stuck in your arm and its gene therapy contents have been emptied into your body, then you are vaxxxinated, baby. The drug has entered your body and has begun exerting its biochemical effects, some of which include dropping to the floor dead within minutes.

I've yet to hear of another drug where the official date of administration is postponed to some arbitrary time point in the future (I've also yet to hear of another drug that only works for you if everyone else takes it).

If you pump a shite-ton of anabolic steroids into your glutes for the purpose of getting swole, the date of 'steroidination' does not begin 14 days later when someone finally remarks "dude, you're looking jacked! Are you on the gear?"

So, based on this arbitrary definition, the CDC conveniently omits all the people who died after a single dose of the gene therapies, and all the people who died within 14 days after being poison-pricked a second time.

That right there completely invalidates the data, because it is woefully incomplete. It's also patently fraudulent. But hey, fraud is the FDA and CDC way.

Marks and Califf also cite a 2021 meta-analysis by Ikeokwu et al which supposedly showed "risk of death (from 'COVID') was 2.46-fold higher in the unvaccinated."

What Marks and Califf conveniently omit is the authors of that meta had to admit the seven uncontrolled epidemiological studies they derived this figure from constituted "low-quality evidence."

That’s an understatement.

In addition to featuring all the usual limitations of retrospective and case-control studies, each and every one also featured the dishonest 14-day cut-off, designed to eliminate all those pesky deaths that occurred after the first gene therapy shot and within a fortnight of the second pricking.

There were further limitations in those meta-analyzed studies. The death rate in Naleway et al (CDC and Keiser Permanente authors) was a crude death rate; in fact all the rates "reported in this report were not adjusted for factors that could influence the risk for infection between the vaccinated and unvaccinated groups."

Johnson et al (CDC and HHS authors) also used crude rates, adjusted only for age. Ditto for Danza et al (Los Angeles County Department of Public Health) and Griffin et al (Los Angeles County Department of Public Health).

Xu et al adjusted for age, sex, and race/ethnicity and data site, but did not adjust for other factors that might affect mortality risk, including baseline health status, underlying conditions, health care utilization, and socioeconomic status. Despite this, and the handicap advantage provided by the arbitrary 14-day cut-off, they found among subjects aged 12–17 years, mortality rates were similar among the Pfizer vaxxx recipients and ‘unvaccinated’ comparison groups after doses 1 and 2.

Among other age groups, vaxxxine recipients had lower mortality rates, which the authors admit was evidence of confounding from "substantial healthy vaccinee effects (i.e., vaccinated persons tend to be healthier than unvaccinated persons)."

Meanwhile, Olson et al (CDC and various university authors) and Tenforde et al (CDC and various university authors) used the fraudulent case–control, test-negative design (a patently misleading charade that I explain here).

So ... in attempting to get Brook Jackson's case dismissed, the DOJ wants the court to ignore the allegations of fraud and misconduct, and instead focus on the alleged "tens of millions of lives" saved by the toxic gene therapies.

Despite the numerous clinical trials that have been performed, the DOJ can't point to any valid RCT evidence to support this dishonest claim. The Pfizer clinical trial - the conduct of which is at the heart of this trial - in fact showed a higher rate of death in the vaxxx group!

So the DOJ instead cites an opinion piece by two FDA members who in turn cite a load of sloppy, misleading epidemiological horseshit, published by the same groups of authors and featuring the same glaring flaws and limitations.

The Game Is Revealed

The DOJ then writes:

"The anticipated discovery and litigation obligations associated with the continued litigation of this case will impose a significant burden on FDA, HHS, and DOJ. The United States should not be required to expend resources on a case that is inconsistent with its public health policy."

Read that again slowly and let it sink in.

The FDA and HHS had plenty of time and money to pimp and propagandize the dangerous gene therapies. Now that highly revealing evidence may be aired in court about the clinical trial they based their false "95% effective" claims on, suddenly these poor behemoth agencies are strapped for cash and manpower.

Ditto for the DOJ, who spent untold millions of taxpayer money pursuing a skinny cyclist from Texas because he had the temerity to take testosterone and EPO in order to beat his competitors, half a world away in Europe, who were doing the exact same thing. After five years of "countless efforts, including staff hours for the Justice Department, searches for evidence, court arguments, depositions and trial preparation," the DOJ settled for a net $3.9 million, an amount highly unlikely to cover the taxpayer funds it wasted.

The number of Americans whose health was adversely affected by a guy taking PEDs to ride his bike up European mountains faster would be somewhere between zero and sweet FA.

The number of Americans whose health has been adversely affected by the fraudulent death shots would be in the millions. In fact, all indications are that the number of people killed by the poison pricks worldwide is in the tens of millions, approaching Genghis Khan and Chairman Mao levels.

But not to worry, because protecting the health of US citizens "is inconsistent" with the US Government's public health policy.

The true role of the US Government, as a predatory arm of the satanic, psychopathic GloboPedo cabal, is to milk its subjects of their rightful earnings and to participate in the aforementioned's depopulation and power grab schemes.

As I’ve written previously, if Pfizer was named after an Italian family instead of a German immigrant, and had employees with names like Big Paulie, Little Angie and Fat Tony, it would be labelled a criminal organization and prosecuted under the RICO Act. Its members would be arrested, have their assets seized, and given lengthy prison sentences.

Pfizer is a key cog in the GloboPedo wheel, so the DOJ instead steps in and acts on its behalf in an attempt to have Brook Jackson’s case dismissed.

Postscript: A Tribute to Highly Educated Stupidity

When you’re having a down day, laughing at the over-educated, overly cocksure and utterly clueless can often prove therapeutic. To that end, I’ve included a response to the recent Marks and Califf editorial by someone who apparently has been in a coma for the last four years.

It’s 2024 and some people are still calling for medical apartheid. Ms Lohr’s letter provides compelling evidence of a significant, robust inverse correlation between real-world intelligence and the number of initials trailing one’s name.

