Yesterday I reported on an announcement that, like a lot of newsworthy items, went largely unnoticed, drowned out by the ongoing Charlie Kirk hooha.

It centered around a new technology for administering midazolam, a drug that was used to deliberately kill ‘palliate’ people during COVID.

To quickly recap, a September 22 press release by French company Crossject announced it had received another $11.3 million from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance development of ZENEO® Midazolam. This brings the total amount BARDA has supplied for this purpose to $43.3 million.

The press release further stated that, upon FDA approval, Uncle Sam will fulfill a contracted purchase of 306,000 adult and 54,000 pediatric ZENEO® Midazolam autoinjectors.

So the whole thing appears to be a done deal. Everyone involved is operating on the premise that FDA approval is a mere formality. Once this happens, Uncle Sam will purchase over $60 million worth of ZENEO® Midazolam.

The big deal about this ZENEO® technology is that it is needle-free. Midazolam is typically administered by injection, but also available in oral and nasal forms.

What was especially curious about the press release is it explicitly stated all this funding for ZENEO® Midazolam was part of “the developmental path toward the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and NDA (New Drug Application) authorizations.” (Bold emphasis added).

An NDA is the usual route for a novel drug; an EUA is supposed to be a response to, well, an emergency.

Ostensibly, ZENEO® Midazolam is being positioned as a treatment for epileptic seizures.

So what’s the emergency? Where is this ‘pandemic’ of seizures?

(Cue the ridiculously fake videos of people in Wuhan suffering deadly ‘seizures’).

In 2020, we saw in real time how the EUA ruse was used to usher in intentionally harmful drugs without proper testing and scrutiny, all under the guise of a “we don’t have time to wait!” response to a supposedly uber-deadly pandemic. In reality, the pandemic was a pre-orchestrated global hoax, and the virus that allegedly caused it simply did not exist.

So here we are in 2025, and Uncle Sam looks to be telegraphing another impending ‘emergency’.

Before we go down that rabbit hole, let’s back up for a moment. What exactly, is ZENEO® Midazolam? Just how do these “needle-free auto-injectors” work?

Step on the Gas, Baby

This video explains the technology:

So instead of needles, high pressure gas is used to propel the drug into the skin and tissues.

But is it an effective method for administering midazolam?

According to a study run by Crossject, yes.

That experiment compared bioavailability of 10 mg midazolam doses given via the conventional syringe/needle route or via their needle-free device.

They reported similar plasma concentrations over 36 hours; Cmax (peak concentration) was slightly lower, but early mean plasma concentrations at 2.5, 5 and 10 mins were higher via ZENEO® when compared to the traditional route.

If you read the study, you’ll note there were four test conditions, one of which should raise your eyebrows:

Syringe/needle administration on bare skin on thigh; ZENEO® treatment on bare skin on thigh; ZENEO® treatment on bare skin in upper-outer glute area; ZENEO® treatment through clothing in the thigh. Clothing used was a single layer of denim fabric.

Administering drugs through clothing is new to me. Hygiene is critical whenever piercing the skin. Okay, so this technology doesn’t physically pierce the skin, but even when applying medications topically, it is advised to clean that area. I can’t help but wonder what a technology that can blast a compound into the skin might also transport as it passes through fabric that may contain bacteria, fungi, dust, chemicals, food stains, etc etc.

What I do know is that a drug technology that can be administered through clothing and still achieve plasma concentrations comparable to injection sounds like a technology that could be weaponized.

So What’s the Emergency?

So what, exactly, is the emergency? Why talk of an EUA for a drug technology to treat a condition for which there are already effective treatments available?

As I discussed yesterday, midazolam is a high-risk drug that can lead to respiratory arrest. Midazolam should only be administered by medical personnel and the patient should be kept under supervision. There is one obvious exception to this rule, and that just happens to be its use as a seizure treatment.

Seizures often occur away from a medical/hospital setting, and if they continue for more than 5 minutes then the risk of serious and lasting damage (specifically brain damage) increases.

Which means, if you have an epilepsy patient in your care, you can’t afford to sit around and wait 10 minutes (or 10 hours, if you live in South Australia) for an ambulance to arrive.

This fact sheet by Epilepsy Australia for caregivers notes that oral and nasal midazolam are effective for curtailing seizures. It tells caregivers to ensure they undergo biannual training for administering midazolam. It also instructs caregivers that, if they haven’t already called an ambulance, they must do so after administering the drug.

So again: There is no sudden pandemic of seizures, and there are already effective treatments available for seizure, including non-injectable forms of midazolam that can be administered by non-medical caregivers.

None of this exactly screams Emergency Use Authorization.

So what is Uncle Sam really playing at here?

The Surprise Nerve Agent Attack that Uncle Sam Has Been Planning Predicting

This page lists the procurement history for contract 75A50122C00031 between the US HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and Crossject.

The “presolicitation” (Oct 2020) text reads:

“The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has the responsibility of maintaining a definitive supply of medical Countermeasures for use in public health emergencies. The 2007 PHEMCE Implementation Plan for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Threats called for updating the CHEMPACK formulary with improved medical countermeasures, such as anticonvulsants, as they became available. In 2011, the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasure Enterprise (PHEMCE) recommended that an improved anticonvulsant be developed and procured to address this need.” (Bold emphasis added)

A sleuthing reader also came upon this at the BARDA countermeasures website:

“Seizalam (Midazolam IM) was FDA approved in 2018 for the treatment of refractory seizures, including those caused by exposure to nerve agents. The approved formulation is for intramuscular (IM) delivery, which can be administered faster and more easily than Lorazepam, which is indicated for intravenous infusion.”

So in 2011, the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasure “Enterprise” (PHEMCE) recommended an “improved” anticonvulsant be developed to address the “threat” of nerve agent attack.

This was all around the same time (2010) that the Rockefeller Foundation published its infamous Lockstep document that, by way of remarkable coincidence, outlined the entire COVID play.

To a weary observer of these satanic psy-ops, this all sounds suspiciously like the parasite class is contemplating or already planning a mass-trauma psychological operation involving nerve agents.

Developing midazolam - an effective seizure treatment - in a fixed-dose, non-injectable form provides a pretext for its widespread deployment by non-medical personnel - like cops and military goons.

Its ability to be administered effectively through clothing increases the capability to deploy the drug surreptitiously and on fully-clothed, non-compliant subjects.

Share