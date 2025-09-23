Midazolam is a drug primarily used for sedation before medical procedures. It is also effective in treating prolonged seizures.

In the US, it is used as part of a three-drug cocktail for lethal injections:

midazolam, to sedate;

vecuronium bromide, to paralyze the muscles;

potassium chloride, to stop the heart.

Midazolam is known as a high-risk drug that should be administered only while under close medical observation.

The most serious side effect of midazolam is respiratory depression, which can lead to respiratory arrest if not properly managed.

Associated Press last year reported at least 16 people died in California over a decade following a physical encounter with police during which medical personnel also injected them with a powerful sedative. Midazolam was given in 15 of the 16 California cases, all by paramedics outside of a hospital. As AP noted:

“The drug can cause respiratory depression, a side effect experts say may be dangerous when mixed with police restraint tactics that restrict breathing — or with alcohol or certain drugs that a person may already have consumed.”

The Midazolam Murders

Midazolam is also used in palliative care settings for dying patients.

During COVID, health tyrants authorities deemed midazolam a great way to treat patients allegedly displaying respiratory symptoms.

‘Fact check’ propaganda outfits like FullFact.org (whose past and present funders include George Soros' Open Society Foundations, the heavily-left Omidyar/Luminate Network, Google and Facebook), pooh-pooh the idea that use of midazolam was part of a eugenics “culling” campaign.

However, they completely fail to provide a tenable explanation of why UK prescriptions of this potentially lethal drug increased 2.6-fold after the scamdemic kicked off – all in response to a re-branded flu with a near 100% survival rate.

Like all ‘fact check’ outlets, Full Fact operates on the premise that we’re all stupid. It claims “the main reason deaths were increasing in April 2020: Covid-19 itself.”

What utter rubbish.

COVID was indisputably a top-to-bottom fraud.

There was no ‘novel’ virus from China, nor anywhere else. Sars-CoV-2 simply does not exist (see here and here).

But let us, for a moment, humor those who still believe in this nonsensical psy-op.

Here is a chart showing the lack of correlation between COVID ‘cases’ and ‘deaths’ in the UK.

Now here is a chart showing the very neat correlation between midazolam injections and excess deaths.

The tight correlation is evident from early 2020 to mid-2021, at which point increasing proportions of the population were receiving the poison darts, which began exerting their own deadly effects.

Conspiracy Facties

Health authorities knew COVID was bullshit.

They knew full well midazolam was not a drug to be administered like candy.

They knew full well administering it to the elderly en mass would be highly problematic. Midazolam is contraindicated for use with a long list of commonly-prescribed drugs, and the elderly constitute the most heavily prescription-drugged age demographic.

The only conclusion a non-brain dead observer can arrive at is that people were deliberately mass-injected with midazolam as part of a medical genocide campaign.

Uncle Sam Says: “Midazolam is a Dangerous, High Risk Drug - So Let’s Make it Easier to Give to More People!”

Yesterday, a press release proudly announced:

“CROSSJECT, the global specialty pharma company developing needle-free auto-injectors for emergency situations, today confirms an additional $11.3 million in funding awarded by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). This brings total contract funding for advancing the development of ZEPIZURE® (ZENEO® Midazolam) to $43.3 million.”

It continues:

“The new funds support regulatory and manufacturing activities that have advanced in refinement and accuracy during the developmental path toward the FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and NDA (New Drug Application) authorizations.” “CROSSJECT and BARDA continue make important progress toward meeting the regulatory requirements for the planned upcoming EUA and NDA submissions.”

“As previously announced, upon the FDA approval the fulfillment of the contracted acquisition of 306,000 adult ZENEO® Midazolam and 54,000 pediatric ZENEO® Midazolam autoinjectors for a total of $60,840,000 will occur.”

Developing a drug for an FDA New Drug Application (NDA) is one thing.

But an “upcoming” Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)?

What’s the emergency?

Just who are the 306,000 adults and 54,000 infants/children who need to be so urgently injected with high-risk midazolam, that there’s no time to even wait a few seconds for a nurse to manually load a syringe?

This isn’t Mexican Decaject for border-hopping bodybuilders. This is midazolam, for crying out loud, a dangerous drug that should only be administered by qualified medical personnel.

So just who are the people so inept at drawing liquid from a vial and injecting it that will be administering this new “auto-injectable” midazolam?

