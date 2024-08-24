Steve Kirsch and his sycophant “WayneBGood” (possibly the same person) continue to spread the lies that 1) I refused to debate him, or; 2) I did offer to debate him, but asked $25,000 payment for the debate.

They can’t seem to make up their mind.

In reality, neither is true. Disgusted by his continual and aggressive promotion of the highly toxic and suicide-inducing SSRI drug fluvoxamine, on March 19 I offered to debate Steve Kirsch for free.

He remained silent.

He also remained silent when I met his cocksure but ill-conceived $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge two days later.

It wasn’t until after I exposed Steve Kirsch for being a liar who doesn’t honor his challenges that he finally responded. The embarrassed shyster began lying through his teeth about what happened, a practice he continues to this day.

When you hear or read Kirsch or WayneBGood claiming I refused to debate him, just ask them about the screenshotted comment below that I posted to his site back in March. It’s my response to his BS claim that “nobody with any academic credentials wants to challenge me.”

I have a 2005 paper on a medical topic that passed peer review and was published (LDL Cholesterol: "Bad" Cholesterol or Bad Science?); Kirsch is co-author of two papers that have been retracted. In other words, he has no health or medical qualifications and has not successfully published any papers on medical topics - yet he deems himself entitled to make demands about others’ academic credentials.

As a gauge of just how scientifically inept Kirsch is, he thinks internet surveys conducted among his Substack audience (who, let’s face it, probably aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed) are valid scientific exercises, and he claims an allegedly “quasi-randomized” study - which in fact was unblinded, uncontrolled and had no randomization whatsoever because patients were allowed to choose their own treatment allocation - was superior to a randomized, double-blind, controlled clinical trial (seriously - he made this absurd claim in an unsolicited email that I received from him yesterday).

In addition to pimping the highly toxic fluvoxamine despite its solid track record for causing everything from nausea to suicidal behavior, in 2020 he wrote: "We now know for a fact that remdesivir is a silver bullet against this virus in monkeys if given early enough. And we know remdesivir is safe enough to give to even very sick people."

Needless to say, that didn't age well.

Steve Kirsch is not just a liar - he’s a menace. He’s out there masquerading as a health freedom hero, while aggressively promoting highly toxic pharma junk. When you call him out on it, he’s not repentant or apologetic. He’s not even interested in reexamining the evidence. He just digs his heels in further, and starts defaming you.

My reply to Kirsch’s arrogant “no-one wants to debate my God-like self” challenge was my first attempt to directly reach out to him. But as we know, Kirsch is not interested in interacting with people who can prove him wrong.

Here’s the reply to Kirsch’s challenge by Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Smith, posted back in June 2023. That reply, offering to debate Kirsch on the virus paradigm, also remains unanswered by Koward Kirsch.

While he wouldn’t debate me on fluvoxamine or Rabbi Dovid Smith on the virus sham, Kirsch did challenge me to a debate on whether I was entitled to the money from his $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge … ?!?

There was nothing to debate. I met the requirements of the challenge. I proved beyond doubt Kirsch did not have the results of 2 randomized, controlled clinical trials proving efficacy of fluvoxamine in the treatment of’COVID.’

It was easy to do, because one of the studies he cited was not even a clinical trial. It was an unblinded, uncontrolled, non-randomized study in which the patients were allowed to choose their own treatment!

You don’t issue a challenge, then impose new conditions on successful applicants in order to prevent them from receiving the money you rightfully owe them.

Kirsch’s $25,000 fluvoxamine challenge mentions nothing about a debate.

But that didn’t stop sleazy Kirsch from demanding I debate him first for the money.

Who was going to judge this illegitimate debate?

Kirsch?!?

If you’ve ever watched Kirsch ‘debate’, his technique is the same as what you’d expect when scolding a 5-year-old. He raises his voice and yells, pretends he didn’t hear what you said, and tries to divert the debate to another line of argument.

Because it was clear Kirsch was trying to slither his way out of paying me, and because the original $25,000 challenge mentioned nothing about a debate, I demanded Kirsch stop being an evasive, dishonest dick and just pay me the money.

Not only did he refuse to give me the money, he went onto Twitter and began defaming me. He shamelessly lied and claimed I asked for $25,000 in order to debate him.

Steve Kirsch, ladies and gentlemen, is a proud, unrepentant liar.

How do you live with yourself, Kirsch?

It must be difficult, huh?

