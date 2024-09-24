The recently-arrested Pavel Durov, supposedly the co-creator (with his brother) of ‘secure’ messaging app Telegram, has been portrayed as a victim of the global war on free speech.

That claim rests on the premise that Durov and Telegram were all about freedom of speech.

It's a claim that looks increasingly doubtful the deeper you look into Durov and his so-called 'encrypted' messaging app.

Telegram: Not All It's Cracked Up To Be

Telegram was pimped to us as a secure, encrypted app, the freedom lover's answer to Big Tech surveillance.

Not only did it allow supposedly encrypted messaging, but like-minded folks could form chat groups and swap the kind of information routinely suppressed on mainstream platforms. It became a favourite with protestors, who used the app to organize rallies.

Telegram's popularity skyrocketed during the COVID tyranny.

But it didn't take long for the red flags to appear.

Group chats were saturated with whack-job Q posts, assuring us that Donald Trump was still ruling from behind the scenes and that Hillary Clinton and the Podesta brothers had been summarily tried and executed at Guantanamo Bay.

No need to do anything, the Q-tards reassured us. Just "Trust the Plan," because the "White Hats" had it all under control.

It's not hard to work out who that pacifist approach would benefit.

"White Hats," by the way, is a term for 33rd degree Freemasons.

While I was on Telegram, I would occasionally receive fake messages from individuals masquerading as an account owner, trying to lure me into private conversations. The messages reeked with the odor of entrapment; I can only assume they were government/law enforcement operatives trying to draw me into saying something incriminating, or joining some hare-brained hate group.

The 'Encrypted' App That is Not Encrypted by Default

Then came the news, unpublicized by Telegram, that messages were not encrypted by default. You had to manually enable the encrypted chat function.

Telegram’s 'security' was all PR. Telegram didn’t end-to-end encrypt anything by default and didn’t encrypt group chats at all, yet marketed itself as if it was the most secure app on the planet.

Telegram had been bullshitting us.

Pavel Durov: The Globalist-Aligned ‘Freedom Fighter’

Then came the real doozy - Pavel Durov was a WEF Young Global Leader.

He was a graduate of the WEF's 2017 class of Young Global Puppets.

We were expected to believe that our communications were being kept secure by a guy who belonged to a network of globalist-controlled stooges (just like right-wing tech hero, Elon Musk).

Durov belonged to an outfit led by sociopaths hellbent on implementing depopulation, 15-minute cities and replacing meat-eating with bug-munching.

The wealthy Durov belonged to a pack of hypocrites who lived large while telling the rest of us that by 2030 we'd own nothing and be happy.

Trusting someone like this to keep your communications secure made about as much sense as hiring a sex offender to babysit your kids.

Pavel Durov, International Man of Bollockery

Nothing about the Pavel Durov story adds up.

He was portrayed as your international man of mystery-type, always dressed in black, allegedly able to speak several languages and the bearer of multiple residencies and citizenships.

Heck, you'd almost think Durov was some kind of spook.

In 2022, Forbes claimed Durov had a personal net worth of $15.1 billion. Forbes cited the source of this stupendous wealth - allegedly greater than that of "the world's richest Arab" (Nassef Sawiris) - as Telegram.

Forbes did not expound upon just how a guy could amass $15.1 billion from a free messaging app.

Forbes did not think it odd that an app could make its founder so much despite not being monetized and despite the fact that the "Dubai-based startup has primarily been funded by Durov's personal wealth."

But Forbes' job is not to question or critically analyse - it is to parrot and promote the agenda of its globalist masters.

A more recent estimate by Bloomberg rates Durov as the 303rd richest person in the world with a personal net worth of $9.07 billion dollars.

Not bad for a guy who hasn't produced so much as a pencil, just a bunch of non-earning tech start-ups.

Pavel the Sperm-Donating Ascetic

In an article billing Durov as the ‘Russian Mark Zuckerberg’, we are told Durov "is said to lead an ascetic lifestyle, eschewing meat, alcohol, caffeine and sugar ... In 2019, he told his Telegram followers he had been experimenting with 'consuming no food at all', undertaking extreme fasts to improve his 'clarity of thought'.”

Durov, it seems, is a fad-dieting oddball.

Given the nutrient deficiencies inherent in avoiding meat and food in general, it leaves one wondering where he musters up the raw material to have allegedly fathered more than 100 children through sperm donation.

Durov, according to the Telegraph, said in a Telegram post he believes he's fathered more than 100 children through sperm donation. Fifteen years ago, so the story goes, he was approached by a friend who was struggling to have children. The friend asked Durov to donate sperm so that he and his partner could have a baby, "and Durov duly obliged."

The rabid wank here is not Durov's sperm donation efforts, but the entire story built up around him and his Telegram app.

The Anti-Kremlin Russian Who Promotes a Chat App Freely Accessed by the Kremlin

Durov has been portrayed as a defiant exile at loggerheads with the Kremlin, refusing to buckle to the Putin regime's demands to hand over user data.

Before Durov was detained in Paris, he was in Azerbaijan the same time as Putin, who was in the country on an official two-day visit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the two did not meet.

Despite supposedly turning his back on Russia, the Russian government was quick to begin working on Durov’s behalf after his detention. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russian Embassy in Paris “immediately got down to work” after getting word of Durov’s legal troubles.

The Kremlin Has Entered Your Telegram Chat

WIRED reports that on February 24, 2022 — the day Putin’s forces launched their full-scale invasion of Ukraine — a handful of Russian opposition politicians gathered in front of Saint Petersburg’s Law, Order, and Security building. They'd come to officially request permission to hold a rally opposing the war, which they knew would be denied.

Among the group was Marina Matsapulina, the 30-year-old vice chair of Russia’s Libertarian Party. Matsapulina understood the gathering was a symbolic gesture — and that it posed serious risks.

Nine days later, Matsapulina was awoken around 7 am by someone banging on her apartment door. She pretended no-one was home. The pounding continued for two hours, as Matsapulina kept seven friends from her party apprised in a private Telegram group chat. “They’re unlikely to bust it down,” she wrote.

At 9:22 am, she heard a much louder noise and the door caved in. Eight people surrounded Matsapulina’s bed, including two city police officers, a two-person SWAT team wielding guns and shining flashlights in her face, and two agents from either the Center for Combating Extremism or the Federal Security Service or the FSB - the successor to the KGB.

The officers ordered Matsapulina to lie on the floor facedown, and told her she was suspected of emailing a police station with a false bomb threat. But when she was taken into the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ investigation department, she says, a police officer asked whether she knew the real reason she’d been arrested. She guessed it was for her “political activities.”

He nodded and asked, “Do you know how we knew you were home?”

“How?”

He told her the FSB has equipment that can pinpoint a phone’s location to within one meter, which didn’t surprise her. Russia’s state-owned telecoms often cooperate with security forces, allowing them to track Russian SIM cards.

Then the officer said something that not only surprised her, but left her stunned.

“There you were, sitting there, writing to your friends in the chat room,” he said. He proceeded to dispassionately quote word for word several Telegram messages she had written from her bed.

“‘They’re unlikely to bust it down,’” he recited.

“And so,” he said, “we knew that you were there.”

When she was released two days later, Matsapulina learned from her lawyer that on the morning she was arrested, police had searched the houses of some 80 other people with opposition ties and had arrested 20, charging each with terrorism related to the alleged bomb threat. A few days later, Matsapulina gathered her belongings and boarded a flight to Istanbul.

Matsapulina’s case is hardly an isolated one, writes WIRED in its February 2023 article:

"Over the past year, numerous dissidents across Russia have found their Telegram accounts seemingly monitored or compromised. Hundreds have had their Telegram activity wielded against them in criminal cases. Perhaps most disturbingly, some activists have found their 'secret chats' — Telegram’s purportedly ironclad, end-to-end encrypted feature—behaving strangely, in ways that suggest an unwelcome third party might be eavesdropping. These cases have set off a swirl of conspiracy theories, paranoia, and speculation among dissidents, whose trust in Telegram has plummeted."

There are a number of possibilities. One is that the Russian agencies were able to 'crack' Telegram or hack the devices of those using it.

Another possibility is that the only 'cracking' was that of Durov, who had been 'convinced' to comply with the Kremlin’s legal requests.

The other possibility is that the whole thing was a psy-op from the outset. The supposedly anti-authoritarian and mercurial Durov was just an installed figurehead for an intelligence operation designed to glean reams of data and information from people naively operating under the belief they were sending encrypted messages.

While people who think government, pharma and mainstream mastheads really care about them will reflexively scream "conspiracy theory!!" at that last possibility, it's hard to dismiss given the numerous anomalies in the official Durov-Telegram story.

The High Profile Arrest

Similar to the Tate brothers, who also emit the pungent odor of psy-oppery, Durov was recently arrested.

The charges, translated from French, are:

Complicity in administering an online platform to enable an illicit transaction, in an organized group (a crime punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of €500,000)

Refusal to communicate, upon request from the authorized authorities, the information or documents necessary for the performance and exploitation of interceptions authorized by law

Complicity in offenses including the unjustified provision of a program or data designed to compromise an automated data processing system, organized distribution of pedo pornographic images of minors, drug trafficking, organized fraud, and forming a criminal association to commit crimes or offenses

Money laundering of crimes or offenses in an organized group

Providing cryptographic services intended to ensure confidentiality functions without proper declaration

Provision and importation of cryptographic means not exclusively ensuring authentication or integrity control functions without prior declaration

Note how the charges reinforce the official, insidious narrative that equates any form of communication free from government control to a haven for criminal activity, money-laundering, drug trafficking and child abuse.

Most ironic, given that governments are a haven for criminal activity, money-laundering, drug trafficking and child abuse. Here in Australia, not a week goes by without some creep from the government or police being accused or convicted of criminal activity, drug use and/or trafficking, or molesting minors.

Australia’s ABC claims "it was already known he had an arrest warrant in his name in France," but despite holding multiple citizenships, Durov reportedly flew by private jet from Azerbaijan to France where he was immediately arrested.

Durov was reportedly indicted, banned from leaving France, ordered to pay bail of 5 million euros, and placed under 'judicial supervision'.

Now comes the news that Durov has agreed to remove "problematic content" and hand over user data to authorities.

Telegram's search feature "has been abused by people who violated our terms of service to sell illegal goods", Durov told the 13 million subscribers of his personal messaging channel.

"Over the past few weeks" staff had combed through Telegram using artificial intelligence to ensure "all the problematic content we identified in Search is no longer accessible", he said.

Durov added the platform had updated its terms of service and privacy policy to make clear it would share infringers' details with authorities — including internet IP addresses and phone numbers — "in response to valid legal requests".

"We won't let bad actors jeopardise the integrity of our platform for almost a billion users," said the guy who looks and sounds like he's acting on behalf of genuinely bad actors.

"This year we are committed to turn moderation on Telegram from an area of criticism into one of praise," Durov said on September 6.

Telegram has more than 900 million users. That's almost 1 billion users whose data is nowhere near as secure as what they've been led to believe.

Summing Up the Charade

So here's how the charade has played out so far:

-Young(ish) Russian guy who only ever dresses in black invents 'encrypted' messaging app with his brother.

-App is not really encrypted.

-Young(ish) Russian guy positions himself as staunchly anti-Kremlin. Also boasts about fasting, avoiding meat, and being the world's most productive sperm donor.

-Kremlin enjoys uninhibited access to Telegram chats, and quickly comes to aid of anti-Kremlin maverick after he is arrested in France.

-A month after being arrested, young(ish) anti-authoritarian Russian guy in black who claims to have wanked 100 new lives into existence suddenly sees error of his previous privacy-oriented ways. Agrees to start censoring content and share user details with authorities upon request.

I'm guessing the entire script for this farce was written well in advance.

Durov is Not the Only WEF-Affiliated 'Privacy' App Figure

Several other apps touted for their privacy and encryption display worrying links to all the wrong people.

Proton, the company behind Protonmail, was founded in Switzerland in 2014, the year after Durov reportedly co-created Telesham. None other than the World Economic Forum praises Proton, noting it was created by scientists who met at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Proton board members Sir Tim Berners-Lee and Rosemary Leith are both WEF alumni.

Signal is currently considered Top Dog among the best-known privacy apps.

Signal board member Jay Sullivan is one of the WEF's people.

Another Signal board member, Katherine Maher, is not only a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, but also a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, an appointed member of the U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board, a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a security fellow at the Truman National Security Project (the left-leaning organisation named after 33rd degree Freemason, Harry S Truman).

It's becoming increasingly doubtful that any 'privacy' app is truly private - if it were, it would probably be illegal.

