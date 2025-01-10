In 2016, Donald Trump promised to take on Big Pharma over drug prices.

“I’m going to bring down drug prices,” promised the bloated orange sociopath. “I don’t like what has happened with drug prices.” In his February 2017 address to Congress, he said he would “bring them down immediately.” In his 2018 State of the Union address, he said “fixing the injustice of high drug prices” was one of his administration’s top priorities. In his 2019 State of the Union address, he said of sky-high drug prices: “This is wrong, this is unfair, and together we will stop it — and we’ll stop it fast.”

Drug prices continued to rise.

Trump put Big Pharma in its place, alright. He put pharma insiders in top government roles. He appointed Scott Gottlieb and Alex Azar to head the FDA and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), respectively.

After his stint at the FDA, Gottlieb showed the ‘revolving door’ phenomenon was alive and well by joining Pfizer's board of directors.

In 2020, when the only pandemics were bullshit and fear-mongering, and the only ‘viruses’ were globalists and their worldwide network of government puppets (“we penetrate ze cabinets!”), Trump announced Operation Warp Speed.

He threw billions of taxpayer dollars at drug companies to develop pretend vaccines for a pretend virus, with the biggest beneficiary being Pfizer, who just happened to have donated a hefty $1 million to his 2017 inauguration. Pfizer was among the three biggest donors to Trump’s 2017 shindig.

Trump appointed Moncef Slaoui as “commander” of Operation Warp Speed. Slaoui was a board member of Moderna, and former Chairman of Global Research and Development and Chairman of Global Vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline.

Slaoui resigned from the Moderna board when named to head Warp Speed. However, he hung onto his stock in the company, the value of which increased by $3 million in one day when Moderna announced preliminary data from the Phase I study of mRNA-1273, its gene therapy against the non-existent Sars-Cov-2.

After widespread criticism of this glaring conflict of interest, Slaoui sold his Moderna stock. The poor dear is estimated to have netted around $10 million for doing so.

Yep, Trump really gave it to Big Pharma. He gave the drug industry all it could possibly ask for, and then some.

History Always Repeats; People Never Learn

In June 2023, while campaigning, Trump again promised to take on Big Pharma.

“Too often our public health establishment is too close to Big Pharma,” said the audacious sociopath, without any hint of irony.

“You make a lot of money, Big Pharma,” added Trump. The drug industry does indeed make a lot of money, which is why Trump has millions of dollars in pharma stock holdings.

According to the New York Times, Trump has already raised $200 million for his impending inauguration.

Once again, Pfizer features among the mega-corporations that have thrown money at Trump.

Also offering a generous bribe ‘donation’ is the main drug industry trade group, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

One of my sharp-eyed readers, Nick, also pointed out that vice president-elect JD Vance is a major investor in AmplifyBio, a biotech company founded in 2021 to develop “next generation cell and gene therapies.”

Vance's venture capital fund, Narya Capital, was one of the major investors in the start-up, as was Battelle, a Columbus-based ‘nonprofit’ contracted by Moderna to perform “DNA work” on its COVID vaxxxine.

In 2022, Rolling Stone reported that AmplifyBio’s core business includes testing experimental drugs developed by other companies. AmplifyBio tests many of these substances on live animals, including monkeys and dogs.

Many of these animals die in the course of toxic testing exposures. Other animals are killed at the conclusion of testing. There are also horrendous mistakes: A lab monkey died after getting wedged in faulty lab equipment, and technician error left other monkeys with burns on their genitals.

A 2023 paper detailed how 24 macaques were injected at AmplifyBio’s facility with a pathogenic bacterium to test the efficacy of an antibiotic. While all the animals treated with the antibiotic survived, seven who were instead injected with a saline solution died.

According to his disclosures, between his investment company, Narya Capital, and his own personal holdings, Vance has between $51,000 and $115,000 invested in the company (in ethics declarations, senators and Senate candidates are only required to declare investments as being within particular ranges, rather than sharing precise figures).

Interestingly, Vance’s firm, Narya Capital, was one of the top 10 investors in video hosting platform Rumble, and reportedly its initial purchase of 7 million shares in 2022 gave it a seat on the board. According to his disclosure statement, Vance has invested a total of between $115,000 and $200,000 in the company.

Here We Go Again

Last time, Trump promised to take on Big Pharma and received a huge donation from Pfizer, we were instead treated to a global shitstorm of lies and tyranny.

Here we are again, with Trump promising to take on Big Pharma, while taking money from Pfizer and the drug industry’s biggest lobbying group. This time, we have the added spectacle of gene therapy investor Vance and duplicitous pro-vaxxer RFK jr on Team Trump.

Buckle up, folks, looks like we’re in for a bumpy ride.

