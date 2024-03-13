No, Statins Do NOT Prevent Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.
Biased studies conducted by pharma-funded researchers are not proof of anything.
Many of you will be familiar with Dr Peter McCullough, the US cardiologist who has prominently - and admirably - spoken out against the toxic COVID 'vaccines.'
He's also co-authored numerous published papers on 'vaccine' harms with other notable skeptics, including Stephanie Seneff, Jessica Rose, Megan Redshaw and Steve Kirsch.
All of which leaves me puzz…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.