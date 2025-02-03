At his recent confirmation hearing, Bobby Jr told the gathered interrogators, “I'm not a scientist.”

Correct. He’s a lawyer.

I tried law school once, with the intent of branching into defamation or intellectual property law. That adventure lasted all of two months. I knew I was in trouble right before our first round of major tests, when the head lecturer declared to the class, “I don’t care if you’re right or wrong, it’s whether you can persuade me that matters.”

This is the exact opposite of how I’ve trained myself to think over the years. I couldn’t give a flying act of fornication how eloquently and charismatically someone presents their argument. If their argument is false, then they are either ignorant or lying. Either way, they’re not a person fit to be persuaded by.

I quickly came to understand why so many politicians, like Bobby Jr, are former lawyers. Law school is the perfect training ground for these people, who devote their lives to the art of bullshit. It teaches you, not to tell the truth, but to tell people what they want to hear. It teaches you to frame false and disingenuous arguments in a manner that will sway coke-snorting judges and bored jurors who just want to get back home so they don’t miss any more episodes of Married at First Sight.

Which brings us back to Bobby Jr.

Despite being a sleazy, serial philanderer who falsely accuses innocent people of murder, Bobby Jr somehow carved a reputation for himself as a man of integrity.

He took over the World Mercury Project, renamed it Children’s Health Defense, turned it into a lucrative enterprise, and convinced hordes of pharma- and vaccine-skeptics he was on their side.

As I explained recently, RFK Jr was working both sides of the fence. While he was telling skeptics one thing, this Zionist sycophant was telling his buddies in politics and Big Pharma another.

In my recent article, I pointed out that - while eager to wank on about how he’s going to make french fries healthier - Bobby Jr has had little to say on the excess mortality caused by the toxic mRNA clot shots.

These are the same clot shots made by Pfizer - the corporate criminal who has given teammate Trump millions of dollars - and Moderna, which worked closely with the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), run by Bobby’s supposed arch-enemy, Anthony Fauci.

Well, Bobby Jr has finally broken his silence on the clot shots.

Not to criticize them, but to praise their expedited release!

Bobby “I’m staunchly pro-vaccine” Kennedy Jr took his vaxxx love to new heights during his recent confirmation hearing, when he stated:

“I'll just say about Operation Warp Speed, uh, it was an extraordinary accomplishment, showed demonstration of leadership by President Trump. When he promoted Operation Warp Speed, he was looking at all of the different remedies, including vaccines, therapeutics, the therapeutic ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, famotidine, chlorine dioxide, all, and he was not looking at shutting down our country for the year, forcing people to wear masks for a year, all, uh, forcing all social distancing that did not have any scientific basis, which Doctor Fauci has now acknowledged.”

So Bobby Dazzler is effectively claiming, with a straight face, that the best way to avoid lockdowns and face nappies was to institute a mass-poisoning campaign.

Trump, the so-called strongman leader, could have pulled his little orange balls out of the freezer and told the country, “my fellow Americans, COVID is bullshit. Under my leadership, there will be no mandates, no vaccines, and no financial incentives to perpetuate this pandemic nonsense.”

But Trump is not a strongman. He’s a Zionist-controlled muppet who has received millions from Pfizer and holds multi-million dollar investments in pharmaceutical companies.

All I can say is that if you still believe the three Musketeers (Donnie, Bobby, Elon) are going to save America, then you should urgently seek help for your crippling hopium addiction.

