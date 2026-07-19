Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
4d

Now I'm over 75 I have to see a doctor every year so I can drive a car. (Don't worry, I've got an e-trike in storage and a new cargo e-bike on the way. They can handle some miles of dirt, so I should be able to survive out in the bush without a license.) What's it like seeing a doctor after decades?

All I can say is that seeing a doctor now is like seeing a car salesman fifty years ago. They are ALWAYS CLOSING. I'm told that normal blood pressure and decades without so much as a sneeze make no good reason to refuse blood pressure meds and flu shots. As for that naughty cholesterol...

Do these people know how weird they sound? Do frequent patients lose their sense of the truly weird? Because your local doctor is weird.

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Wink's avatar
Wink
4d

On a sidenote, it’s amazing how no doctors teach patients about nutrition, about allergies, and how allergies and inflammation downstream cause depression…

It’s also amazing, how instead of prescribing an amino acid supplement that would directly convert to the neurotransmitter, serotonin and dopamine … they simply prescribe a pill that could kill you…

Medical malpractice I think is like the third largest killer in the United States …. I remember a while back there was a strike from doctors in the medical field and patient’s mortality rates dropped… let that sink in

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