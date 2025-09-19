A .30-06-calibre Mauser, now available in Crisis Actor Camo.

It’s amazing how hopelessly stupid some people are.

Thick-as-a-brick, living-brain-donor, all-foam-no-beer, 12-cans-short-of-a-six-pack stoopid.

Just when I think people can’t possibly get any dopier, some bloke in the comments section of a recent article proudly declared he had footage of Tyler Robinson carrying the mythical Mauser. You know, the bolt-action rifle that Robinson allegedly used to shoot Kirk, then helpfully dumped nearby with incriminating engravings on the bullet casings.

I hadn’t yet seen the footage, but I already had a pretty good of idea of what it would contain.

Sure enough, there was no gun to be seen anywhere. It was simply another B-grade production, this time featuring some crisis actor faking a slight limp.

"So the belief,” the Fox and TMZ talking heads in the video tell us, “is that in that footage right there just 3 minutes before he gets to campus that he had that weapon right there on his right leg."

“The belief,” huh?

Check it out and tell me if you see any actual sign of a gun.

No-one has ever accused Fox or TMZ anchors of being intelligent, and these jokers staunchly uphold that proud tradition:

“Well, you do not see a rifle in that there and that is because the belief is that he had actually concealed the rifle or attempted to conceal, the rifle in, uh, his pants and it looks like the weapon could have been on the along his right leg.”

No it doesn’t.

There is no sign of a gun, and rest assured, if you stuck a Mauser down your jeans it would stick out like an intelligent person at a Trump rally.

When you see things that clearly aren’t there simply because the mainstream media tells you they are there, as old mate in the comments section does, your have reached the pinnacle of gullibility. You have completely rejected the option to think for yourself. You have essentially cocked your leg and urinated all over the idea of critically assessing controversial information.

You have achieved the exalted status of 33rd Degree Dipshit, the highest level attainable in the mass-cult of Freemoronry.

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” - George Orwell

Needless to say, that video does not reinforce the official narrative. To the contrary, it further proves what a total crock it all is.

If Robinson was carrying the rifle down his leg, which he clearly wasn’t, what was in the backpack?

Champagne, nibbles and a picnic blanket?

In the footage of the ‘shooter’ dropping from the roof and getting the hell out of dodge, he can be seen holding onto something. The best view of that something occurs at 0:36-0:38, where it is contrasted against the white surface of the roof.

Whatever he’s holding does not look like a gun, nor is its size, shape and floppiness consistent with a bag or “towel” containing a Mauser, disassembled or otherwise.

By the way, try jumping off a roof that high while holding a disassembled rifle in a “towel”. Good luck with that lol.

So if whatever he’s holding is not a gun, then the mythical Mauser must have been shoved down his jeans again.

Even if that were possible, whatever happened to his limp? How come the crisis actor ‘shooter’ now sprints like a boss across that grassed area?

I keep asking old mate to post a video of himself shoving a Mauser or similar-sized longarm down his jeans, then walking and running with it.

He keeps ignoring my request.

Because it can’t be done.

Prove me wrong.

Share