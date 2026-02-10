World Health Organization Conducts Simulation For "Large-Scale Pandemic" With 31 Countries
Might want to keep that butt-wipe stocked up.
Late last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) ran its latest iteration of “Exercise Crystal” with “31 countries and areas from across the World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific Region … in an annual simulation exercise to test their readiness for the next pandemic.”
This was ostensibly done to “to assess their preparedness and practise procedures for cross-border and inter-agency responses to emerging health threats.”
Also known as lockdowns, border closures and travel bans in response to non-existent viruses.
“Centering the simulation exercise around a novel influenza outbreak and public health measures at points of entry − borders, airports, ports − gave national responders an opportunity to communicate and coordinate with counterparts across sectors and ministries.”
Fun times ahead.
“Based on our experience with multiple health emergencies, we know that multisectoral coordination at points of entry is critical to contain pandemics effectively, and at an early stage. In this regard, the scenario presented in this year’s IHR Crystal Exercise is apt,” noted Dr Shimoaraiso Makato, Public Health Advisor at ASEF. “While this year’s exercise focused on a novel influenza outbreak, the outcomes can be applied to other priority hazards as well. We hope that the experience gained will be leveraged in regional capacity-building efforts,” he added. (Bold emphasis added)
In other words, fabricated ‘pandemics’ may not be the only pretext for future lockdowns and border closures.
According to the WHO Western Pacific Regional Office release, it has run the International Health Regulations (IHR) Exercise Crystal 17 times since 2008.
The WHO’s language in its release for this latest Exercise Crystal sham is instructive. It does not write about the possibility of a pandemic, but simply “the next pandemic”.
You know, yet another one of those “1 in 100 year” events.
It’s going to be hard to believe this, but there was no “Spanish Flu pandemic”, either. They put on some kind of medical / health event, but it wasn’t of an infectious disease, because these don’t exist. They injected WW1 servicemen with novel “vaccines”. They gave them the new fangled wonder drug, aspirin, in overdose. Note that we’re told it was preferentially young men who died. Well, they would. The authorities only had access to large numbers of young servicemen, the ones not already killed in their most recent, pointless war.
Many photographs were taken. When you peer at them from over a century later, in many cases, you can detect “tells” that something is off. In some instances, everyone is wearing the same, crisp, white mask. Except a couple of men, off to one side, wearing dark suits. In another, taken inside a train, the shot looks obviously posed. It was quite an involved thing, taking such a photograph, in 1918.
One interesting observation is the age cutoff for having been taught in school about this fictitious event. Older people like me weren’t taught about the “Spanish flu pandemic”. Adults under 25 mostly were. That’s because it wasn’t a real thing and they’d only recently made the decision to fake a mass scale “pandemic”, a quarter century later. Most books about it are modern. Note, virtually nobody goes back to published literature from dates before the internet.
A couple of years ago, Sasha Latypova pulled a copy of the international regulations relating to cross border trade, in the original Russian. I think it was dated in the early 1920s. A list of illnesses of concern appears. No mention whatsoever about respiratory illnesses, influenza or otherwise.
It never happened, folks. Just like the convid19 “pandemic” didn’t happen. Nor will the next one. They have never happened because the underlying premise, contagion, doesn’t happen.
Here’s a non-technical discussion about the event. See what you think afterwards. Less than an hour.
https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sheep-farm-20-msc2-the-spanish-flu-nonsense/
I'll pass on the next scamdemic. Text messages reminding me that it's a bad flu season and I need a flu shot are ignored, but these damn pharmacies are relentless. I've never had a flu shot and I'm not about to get one now, although doctors and nurses get angry when I turn down their offers🤣 they're so eager to inject poison in me!