Late last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) ran its latest iteration of “Exercise Crystal” with “31 countries and areas from across the World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific Region … in an annual simulation exercise to test their readiness for the next pandemic.”

This was ostensibly done to “to assess their preparedness and practise procedures for cross-border and inter-agency responses to emerging health threats.”

Also known as lockdowns, border closures and travel bans in response to non-existent viruses.

“Centering the simulation exercise around a novel influenza outbreak and public health measures at points of entry − borders, airports, ports − gave national responders an opportunity to communicate and coordinate with counterparts across sectors and ministries.”

Fun times ahead.

“Based on our experience with multiple health emergencies, we know that multisectoral coordination at points of entry is critical to contain pandemics effectively, and at an early stage. In this regard, the scenario presented in this year’s IHR Crystal Exercise is apt,” noted Dr Shimoaraiso Makato, Public Health Advisor at ASEF. “While this year’s exercise focused on a novel influenza outbreak, the outcomes can be applied to other priority hazards as well. We hope that the experience gained will be leveraged in regional capacity-building efforts,” he added. (Bold emphasis added)

In other words, fabricated ‘pandemics’ may not be the only pretext for future lockdowns and border closures.

According to the WHO Western Pacific Regional Office release, it has run the International Health Regulations (IHR) Exercise Crystal 17 times since 2008.

The WHO’s language in its release for this latest Exercise Crystal sham is instructive. It does not write about the possibility of a pandemic, but simply “the next pandemic”.

You know, yet another one of those “1 in 100 year” events.

