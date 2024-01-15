The latest bout of fear porn is upon us, in the form of a rather absurd preprint claiming that a new lab-tweaked pangolin coronavirus kills 100% of infected mice.

The title of this rot is "Lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2- 2 related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR)."

The paper not only claims that 100% of mice infected with this new 'virus' died, but that the findings suggest a risk "to spill over into humans."

A 100% lethal virus!!! Oh no, the world is doomed!!!

As ridiculous as it sounds, this seems to be the exact message many folks are taking away from this terribly poor quality paper.

Even those who should know better.

I'm sure many readers will be aware of John Campbell, a retired UK nurse educator who regularly posts videos about the COVID-19 sham. Campbell started out as a believer, but then became skeptical of the COVID charade and modified his YouTube content accordingly. Predictably, Wikipedia writes: "Initially, the videos received praise, but they later veered into misinformation. He has been criticised for suggesting COVID-19 deaths have been over-counted, repeating false claims about the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, and providing misleading commentary about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines."

In other words, he has been attacked by the well-organized army of globalist-funded propagandists for stating the plain truth.

As I pen these words, his YouTube channel has 2.96 million subscribers and over 724 million views. So it was disappointing to see John uncritically accepting the findings of the "100% LETHAL!!!" preprint. He posted a YouTube video describing the paper as "really concerning research" that showed the new 'virus' "killed ALL the mice through brain infection."

"They've generated this new virus that kills 100% of mice that it's infected with," he says, with a really concerned look on his face.

"But it gets worse," he adds.

"The mice that were infected were humanized mice. Now these are called transgenic mice, in other words, they were given some human genes, and they were given human ACE receptor genes that were expressed by the mouse. So these were essentially human ACE receptors in genes."

John doesn't realize it, but he's basically just stated a major reason why this study is complete garbage.

"...these are the things they are jiggling around with in laboratories, it is absolute MADNESS and it needs to be banned yesterday."

It sure does, but not for the reasons Campbell states.

Interestingly, his video has been pulled from YouTube (it's not clear who did the pulling), but at least one short clip remains on X, where it has received a hefty 2.8 million views, 1,939 reposts, and 4,045 likes.

Take a big deep breath everyone, because there is no 100% lethal 'virus' about to sneak out of a leaky Chinese lab and wipe out humanity.

Example #1,362,958 of Why Modern 'Science' is a Complete Farce

I've explained previously why Sars-Cov-2 does not exist, and why the studies claiming to have 'isolated' this 'novel virus' are outright frauds (see here and here). In October last year, I wrote to the Chinese researchers who first announced 'isolation' of Sars-Cov-2 in a Western medical tabloid journal and questioned them about the paper's numerous glaring anomalies.

I'm still waiting for a response.

In this latest preprint, the researchers claim that "a cell culture adapted mutant" of the non-existent Sars-Cov-2 named "GX_P2V(short_3UTR)" can infect "hACE2 mice with high viral loads detected in both lung and brain tissues. This infection resulted in 100% mortality in the hACE2 mice. We surmise that the cause of death may be linked to the occurrence of late brain infection."

Let's unpack what we just read. I have explained in detail why the viral cell culture gig is an egregious fraud. It cannot and does not isolate diddly squat (again, see here and here).

When virologists talk of a viral 'isolate', they are really talking about a sample of bodily fluid taken from a patient or animal. They shake it and stir it at high speed to give the impression they have purified it, but that's not isolation. Not even close. Especially not when you add a bunch of other stuff to the culture, such as bovine fetal serum (which contains RNA and probably DNA), an experimental cell line (contains RNA and DNA), antibiotics and so on.

The researchers claim that mice intranasally infected with their new make-believe variant all died within 7-8 days. By day 7, they claim, the mice displayed symptoms such as hunched posture, sluggish movements, white eyes and "piloerection", a term that doesn't have anything to do with what you're thinking but instead refers to goose bumps.

If you're thinking these symptoms are not typical of a respiratory infection, you're right. That’s because there was no respiratory infection.

The researchers are even kind enough to admit it, at least to those who bother reading their paper properly. On page 4 they report that, despite detecting "significant amounts of viral RNA" in the dead critters' lungs, those same lungs "showed no significant pathological alterations, with only minor inflammatory responses due to slight granulocyte infiltration."

So an allegedly 100% lethal variant of Sars-Cov-2, a respiratory 'virus' which was hyped to hell and back as the deadliest ever threat to humanity, caused essentially no damage to the lungs when administered intranasally.

Strike 1!

Instead, the real action from this new non-existent virus happens in the brain, claim the researchers. They claim to have detected "exceptionally high viral RNA loads" in the brain samples of the mice.

"This finding," wrote the authors, "suggested that severe brain infection during the later stages of infection may be the key cause of death in these mice."

"On day 3 post-infection," they write, "shrunken neurons were visible in the cerebral cortex of the mice."

What this really suggests is that the dead mice were administered some sort of neurotoxin, not a 'virus.' In the supplementary material we learn that the cell culture (anti-isolate) contained a mix of the antibiotics penicillin and streptomycin.

It's no secret that antibiotics can exert neurotoxic effects.

So we have mice infected with a non-existent virus showing no lung damage, but showing signs of neuron damage after being administered antibiotics with the ability to exert neurotoxic effects.

Using the exact kind of logic we've come to expect from globalist-controlled researchers, the authors proceed to blame the non-existent virus.

Strike 2!

And now the real cracker: The sample size.

When claiming to have detected a new 'virus' variant with a 100% lethality, and giving the dire warning that this variant could "spill over" to humans, you'd want to make sure you have based your findings on a sizable sample of animals.

In the modern bizarro world of science, it turns out a sizable sample is considered to be ... are you ready ... four (4) mice!

Yep, a piddling total of four mice were infected with this new non-existent but somehow 100% lethal virus!

If that's not enough of a bad joke, remember these were not even regular mice but transgenic mice specially bred to contain the human ACE receptor gene.

Which begs the question: Instead of using genetically-diddled mice, why didn't the researchers just use a species that looks and behaves a lot more like humans, and already has an ACE receptor gene remarkably similar to that of humans?

A species like, say, monkeys?

Research cited by Pfizer stated that “human and rhesus ACE-2 receptor have 100% amino acid identity at the critical binding residues, which may account for fidelity of this SARS-CoV-2 animal model”:

Despite this alleged "fidelity", when Pfizer attempted to actually induce 'COVID-19’ by infecting monkeys with 'Sars-Cov-2', nothing happened.

As Pfizer admitted in a single line buried deep in their September 2020 preprint, "virus-challenged animals showed no clinical signs of significant disease."

Strike 3!

It was confirmed over three years ago in writing that the mythical 'Sars-Cov-2' exerted no pathological effects in monkeys, which constitute a far more valid research model for humans than do mice.

That's exactly what you would expect to see when you inject hominids with non-existent 'viruses.'

Those behind the COVID scam, of course, don't want the masses to know they've been egregiously conned. They also want to keep the powder dry in order to launch future pandemic scams, seeing as they got so much mileage from the last one in terms of population reduction, freedom restriction, power expansion and wealth transfer.

And so they now insult our intelligence with a truly garbage study involving four (4) transgenic mice, who were administered a respiratory ‘virus’ but suffered no respiratory effects. Instead, they suffered signs of neuronal damage after being administered antibiotics known to exert neurotoxic effects.

This ludicrous load of rot is then packaged into a preprint paper that ridiculously suggests humanity could soon be hit with a Sars-Cov-2 variant with a 100% infection fatality rate.

Like I said, modern science is a complete and utter farce.

It's election year in the US, so prepare yourself for an increase in this kind of deliberate idiocy. It will facilitate the launching of manufactured crises, which can be used to keep the incumbent, senile, corrupt, kiddy-fondling carcass of a president in power.

