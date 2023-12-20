Why Straight Men are Losing Interest in Women: Part 2
Women look like they're winning the dating game, but in reality they're losing big time.
In Part 1, I discussed how straight men are increasingly giving up on women, preferring to go it alone rather than deal with the drama of modern dating and the risk of being labelled a "creep" for innocently showing interest in females.
Unsurprisingly, this is having negative repercussions for men, who are experiencing unprecedented levels of sexlessness…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.