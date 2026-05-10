During Australia’s COVID charade, a number of curious figures emerged and masqueraded as staunch opponents of government tyranny. They would predictably show up on stage at anti-lockdown protests, to roaring applause. They featured prominently in the ‘alt’ media. They became mini-celebrities, seeming ‘heroes’ of the freedom movement.

And it was all bullshit.

The Bosi Man

Perhaps the most unlikely figure to emerge was Riccardo Bosi, the ex-SAS soldier who started the short-lived Australia One Party. Bosi was the olive-skinned version of G.I. Joe, a reassuring presence to his followers during a time of fear and uncertainty.

As his popularity grew, so too did the sheer absurdity of what emerged from his mouth.

He claimed by green-lighting Operation Warp Speed, Donald Trump was “cutting off the head of the snake” and accelerating the downfall of the “cabal”.

When someone asked him at a rally about chemtrails, he claimed the crisscrossing patterns were caused by the “good guys” spraying an antidote to what the “bad guys” were spraying.

In textbook classic Q-Anon TrustThePlan™ fashion, he incessantly claimed the “white hats” were working behind the scenes and had everything under control. As things got progressively worse and people asked what happened to these alleged white hats, Bosi did an about-face. Hey, I never said anyone was coming to save you, he audaciously retorted. I’ve always said you have to save yourselves, claimed the amnesic one.

“White hat”, by the way, is a term for a 33rd degree Freemason.

Left: Riccardo Bosi. Right: A bunch of shady characters with way too much power and influence. All flashing the pyramid hand gesture.

Despite his rhetoric about the “Khazarian Mafia” and said rhetoric featuring in a so-called anti-Semitism report from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, Bosi is clearly on very friendly terms with B’nai B’rith, “a staunch defender of the State of Israel” and “The Global Voice of the Jewish Community”.

When asked why, Bosi gave a likely story about how his KhazMaf comments had upset the local B’nai B’rith boss, so he offered to speak to the group as a conciliatory measure.

But as this Zoom presentation shows, there is no such dynamic evident as ol’ mate Robert Erdos, president of the B’nai B’rith Syd Einfeld unit, presents his “special guest”. He introduces Bosi with lavish accolades, and tells viewers that “the stories he has to tell, the insight he has gained to the Middle East way of thinking, is absolutely mind-blowing! Would you please, just by showing your hand, put your hands together and welcome Riccardo!”

Ol’ mate really means it - he raises his hands and claps away to his empty room.

After hanging up his combat fatigues - no wait, Bosi kept wearing them to rally appearances - he consulted for major US military contractor Raytheon, the oil and gas industry, and other “international corporates”. He “created and developed start-ups in various industries” and “in the public sector he has developed initiatives that delivered … hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the state.”

Like all movers and shakers with the Midas Touch, Bosi has written a book explaining how you too can be influential and successful beyond your wildest dreams.

Having achieved all this greatness, Bosi must live and eat like a king, right?

Apparently not.

In 2021, when fellow Australian ‘freedom’ influencer Dave Oneggs asked on behalf of a viewer if Bosi could be trusted or was controlled opposition, the Man of Greatness responded in a most unleaderly fashion.

As in, he totally lost his shit.

In an expletive-laden tantrum that broke the world record for most F-bombs per second, with an occasional C-bomb thrown in for good measure, Bosi insisted his valiant mission as white hat spokesman “has cost me f**king everything!!”

So much so, the father-of-three was now forced to survive on rice and onions on “a daily f**king basis!!” Realizing he’d just given his critics cause to pick up the phone and call child protection, he quickly added that “I’ve got food in the pantry for my kids, they get a decent feed. But I’m eating rice and f**king onions sometimes!!”

And so, in the space of three sentences, Bosi had gone from eating rice and onions - the cabal-fighter’s breakfast of champions - “daily” to just “sometimes”.

Tellingly, in the midst of his enraged rant, Bosi said “Don’t f**king trust me!! If you do, you’re a f**king idiot!!”

Correct.

It beggars belief to think this joker became a leading figure in Australia’s ‘freedom’ movement.

But he did.

While Bosi has thankfully faded from the COVID limelight, he’s still around and still pushing the claim that Trump is a benevolent force who deliberately picked bad actors for his team in order “to Destroy the Cabal From Within”.

Right on.

Mack the Knife

Moving on, there was also “Mack”, the guy who no-one seemed to know much about yet regularly took the stage at anti-lockdown rallies. He allegedly felt so strongly about how the freedom movement should proceed that, at one event, he had a verbal stoush with Bosi over differences in approach.

Because drama sells.

Mack’s time in the limelight came to an end when someone posted a picture of him all apron’d-up in his Freemason garb, and a screenshot of his resume showing he’d provided physical training services to NSW police - the same protester-bashing goons he was pretending to oppose at rallies.

Avi Avi Avi, Oy Oy Vey!

While Mack’s past involved training the cops, Avi Yemeni’s involved shooting drugs and Palestinians. The ex-IDF soldier turned Rebel News reporter presented himself during COVID as a fearless frontline journalist, reporting on what the mainstream media wouldn’t.

As the COVID tyranny gradually subsided, Yemeni’s so-called ‘journalism’ shifted into constant shilling for a pedophile-protecting entity that has killed - and continues to murder - far more innocent people than Dan Andrews and VicPol could ever dream of:

Israel.

Born in Melbourne, by age 14 Yemeni was already good mates with MDMA, speed, and ice, so his parents shipped him off to ultra-Orthodox schools in the US, Israel and Brazil. By 16, he was back in Melbourne, where he wasted no time in getting hooked on heroin. His father gave him a don’t-come-back-until-you-quit-drugs ultimatum, so Yemini spent the next two years in foster homes, crisis care and rehab. At 19, he joined the IDF in an effort to straighten out. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he served for three years as a marksman, mainly in Gaza.

“His opponents say he shot Palestinian children,” notes SMH. “Yemini denies this, saying that he only ever engaged in combat with adults.”

After three years of shooting people, the Islam-hating Yemeni was able to return to Melbourne in a coherent enough state to open a couple of Krav Maga gyms. He later closed them in 2018 to focus on his blossoming career as a vocal Israel shill.

In 2017 he worked as a “content creator” for the Australian Liberty Alliance; the following year he ran as a candidate for the party at the state election. He was unsuccessful, receiving 0.48% of the vote.

While nothing about Yemeni indicated any special intellect or insight, by 2019 he was a staple in Australian ‘far-right’ media, a regular guest on The Bolt Report and Mark Latham's Outsiders. Andrew Bolt is the Islam-hating Murdoch hack who defended both the notorious Cardinal George Pell and a St Kevins staffer who tried to groom a 15-year-old student. Mark Latham is the former Labor leader who established a reputation as an unhinged loose cannon, which of course made him a perfect fit for the One Nation party. He stayed with the xenophobic outfit from 2019 to 2023, before falling out with the Rabid Ranga (a fate that has become standard fare over at One Nation).

Another interesting factoid about Yemeni is one of his 15 siblings is Manny Waks, who was molested by a teacher and a security guard at the Melbourne Yeshivah College where they went to school. When Waks went public with his ordeal, Melbourne’s Jewish community turned against - not the two pedophiles - but Manny and his parents.

Yemeni, perhaps still pissed at getting kicked out of home years earlier, also turned on his family. In 2016, Waks sued Yemini for defamation after the latter accused Waks and their parents of harboring a known pedophile in their home. For Waks, as you might imagine, this was particularly offensive. Yemini later apologized and Waks dropped the lawsuit. The two apparently reconciled, but Waks did tell SMH:

“Avi’s an agitator, a provocateur. That’s what he does. I’m actually surprised he’s so articulate because he couldn’t string a sentence together when he was young. But I’m yet to be convinced that he believes a lot of what he does.”

Yemeni loves Trump, has a conviction for domestic violence, and offered to burn a Palestinian flag for a John Safran book on extremism (Safran declined the offer).

When journalist Osman Faruqi complained about Australians not being able to comply with the plastic bag ban, Yemini published his phone number on Facebook, and encouraged his 150,000 followers to harass him. The post remained up for 18 hours, during which time Faruqi received multiple death threats and abusive messages.

During COVID, he positioned himself as anti-Nazi, despite a history of collaboration with Neo-Nazi groups who, SMH reports, have attended his public events and promoted them on their websites. In return, Yemini spruiked their events, including a 2017 charity “homeless feed” held in Melbourne by the Soldiers of Odin, a self-proclaimed vigilante, white nationalist group.

The year 2017, it turns out, was an especially busy one for the former IDF sniper.

When the government threatened to deport Soldiers of Odin member, Jan Herweijer, for posting anti-Islamic material and links to terrorism, Yemini launched a change.org petition to have him remain in Australia.

He traveled to Bendigo court to shake the hand of Chris Shortis, who was convicted of racial vilification for helping stage a mock beheading in protest at the construction of a mosque in the rural town.

He appeared on stage at an event in Sydney with Milo Yiannopoulos, the campy British alt-right figure who hates Muslims but thinks having sex with young boys is no big deal. Yemini told SMH he doesn’t advocate sex with young boys; he just believes “everyone has a right to free speech.”

Well, everyone except Muslims, that is. The right to pedo speech, however, is A-OK with Yemeni.

In 2018, Yemini appeared at a rally in London in support of Tommy Robinson, yet another Islamophobe, where he told the crowd he was the “world’s proudest Jewish Nazi”.

Yemini told SMH this was an “obvious joke”.

Was it?

Yemini with fellow Zionist shill and Islam-hater, Pauline Hanson.

Monica Smit: Reigniting Zionism Australia

Monica Smit is the brave Aussie girl next door who heroically took on VicGov and VicPol, at great personal cost.

So the story goes.

Smit shot to prominence in August 2021 when she was arrested by VicPol for breaching ‘public health orders’ enacted by the Andrews regime.

She was supposedly arrested not once, but three times on the same day.

She became an instant hero after it was claimed she defiantly refused to sign VicPol’s bail agreement. Her refusal, so the legend goes, led her to spending three weeks in jail.

She later sued the cops, who offered her $15,000 in compensation for false arrest. She refused the offer and, instead of submitting a counter-offer, let the matter go to court.

In 2024, the presiding judge agreed two of the 3 arrests were unlawful.

The court ruled Smit was entitled to $4,000.

The court also ruled that Smit would have to pay VicPol’s legal costs, which amounted to almost $250,000. The judge decreed this on the basis that Smit could have ended the matter earlier by accepting the pre-trial offer.

Being ruled correct yet ordered to pay a fortune to the entity that unlawfully arrested you was widely cited by Smit’s sympathizers as an example of just how screwed up our legal system is. Even the mainstream media, which had thus far portrayed Smit as an oddball conspiracy theorist, ran stories highlighting the irony.

“How is that fair?” asked a headline by News Corp’s News.com.au, which has been sympathetic to no anti-vaxxer ever.

By this point, I was starting to smell a rat.

Before I explain why, I have a terribly embarrassing admission to make:

I was one of the suckers who donated to Smit’s initial crowdfunding appeal, which was ostensibly conducted to raise money for her legal fees.

By late 2019, no-one needed to convince me that Australian police were malevolent bullies, and that our federal and state governments were hopelessly corrupt and traitorous entities. As soon as the COVID scam began gathering steam, I knew it was a pre-orchestrated crock.

What I wasn’t schooled in back then was the concept of controlled opposition. Yes, I knew there were instances where governments infiltrated protest groups and sent provocateurs to turn peaceful rallies into violent clashes. I knew the CIA orchestrated color revolutions to overthrow governments Uncle Sam didn’t like. A prime example was the coup it organized in 1953 that ousted Iran's democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, who nationalized the country’s oil industry. If you want to avoid bad things happening to you, never place the interests of your own country first and nationalize your oil, Uncle Scum and the Oil Mafia really hate that.

But I digress.

It didn’t occur to me back then that the seemingly passionate pro-freedom advocates getting arrested left, right and centre here in Australia were in fact government-aligned actors.

As I became increasingly familiar with the telltale signs of controlled opposition, the various inconsistencies started to form a clearer picture.

And as that picture started to form, I became increasingly suspicious of Smit.

So too did many others.

She claimed the court proceedings had drained her, emotionally and financially, yet she seemed to have plenty of energy and money for extended bouts of travel.

“I toured Europe in 2023, Australia in 2024 and New Zealand in 2026,” she boasts on her website.

Solid effort for someone who is supposedly bankrupt.

Like Andrew Tate, a key figure in the “manosphere” operation, Smit had previously made an ill-fated attempt at reality TV stardom. In 2017, she auditioned for Survivor, making it through to the second round of casting but ultimately failing selection for the show. In her audition video (which can be seen at 4:00 of this footage) the reality TV wannabe said “I don’t hate being the centre of attention”.

There were rumblings her father was a Freemason, something Smit - to the best of my knowledge - has neither confirmed nor denied.

Her age when she was arrested was - wait for it - 33.

She was reportedly arrested 3 times within 3 hours.

She was allegedly held in captivity for 22 days. She wrote a book about the experience called Cell 22.

But hey, I’m sure all those 33s and multiples of the number 11, which holds a special place in Freemasonry, are just a coincidence.

Her other terribly disingenuous behaviors, however, cannot be so easily dismissed as coincidence.

For example, check this recent post she made on Twitter:

There could be a hundred times more Islamic lobby groups than Zionist ones, but it’s not the Muslims who are effectively running the country, is it Monica?

In totally unrelated news, purely as an intermission of sorts, here are some pictures of prominent Australian politicians, past and present.

Now, getting back to our hero of the hour, Monica Smit, who would have you believe it is Muslims who have Australia’s politicians under their thumbs.

Why would Smit, our supposedly tireless vacationer defender of Aussie freedoms, be so vocal in her support of an aggressive lobby faction that is constantly calling for tighter government control over what Australians can say? A group that, the moment you say anything remotely critical, tries to howl you down with disingenuous claims of ‘anti-Semitism’?

Why is she so concerned about the welfare of a small but disproportionately wealthy and powerful group? Of Australia’s ten richest people, three are Jewish while another two (Gina Rinehart, Australia’s richest person, and Clive Palmer) belong to Jewish associations. Good luck trying to find any Islamic lobby group ties among that lot.

Why are we so concerned about people who live comfortable lives in affluent suburbs like Caulfield, when Australia’s Indigenous population still suffers an average eight-year deficit in life expectancy?

Why did Albanese throw millions of taxpayer dollars at this wealthy, powerful group to rebuild an allegedly firebombed synagogue, when increasing numbers of Australians are struggling to keep a roof over their head, with housing affordability now the worst on record?

What happened to separation of church and state?

What happened to building insurance?

And what happened to gratitude? Despite this egregious handout, Jewish activists are constantly attacking Albanese for “not doing enough” to combat anti-Semitism.

How many more tens of millions of dollars does this wealthy and powerful lobby expect to be given that should instead be going towards much-needed infrastructure and housing for the rest of Australia?

And what happened to Monica Smit - self-proclaimed hero of the freedom movement - advocating for everyday Australians, instead of special interest groups?

The answer to that question becomes obvious when we dig a little deeper.

Her former partner, to whom she was briefly engaged, is another so-called ‘freedom’ advocate who achieved notoriety during COVID.

I’m talking the Islamophobic and Jewish-Australian, Morgan C Jonas.

When we visit the Australian Business Register we learn that in September 2020, Smit and Jonas registered the entity Reignite Democracy Australia Pty Ltd. Between 2021 and 2023, they also registered a political party of the same name with the AEC.

Much of Smit’s self-promotion and so-called activism has occurred under this Reignite Democracy Australia (RDA) banner.

When we prod a bit further, we stumble upon the details for the recently deregistered East St. Kilda chapter of RDA (for those unfamiliar with Melbourne, the area around Caulfield, Balaclava and East St Kilda has a significant Jewish population).

The listed entity for the registration of this RDA chapter is a chap called Moshe Elkman.

Who is Moshe Elkman?

The former owner of a coat store in Caulfield, Elkman started an initiative called the Biblical Path to Peace, which, he claims “offers a Game Changer, a new vision based on the Biblical tradition of the Abrahamic faiths whereby all the inhabitants of the Land of Israel accept the Divine sovereignty and authority of G-d, agreeing to live by His laws, in Peace and in joint prosperity in the Land that G-d gave as a gift to the Jewish people.”

In other words, stop bickering and let Israel have the whole lot. It’s what God wants, you know. Or as Elkman calls him, G-d.

First of all, God did not give the state of Palestine - which in 1948 featured a predominantly Arab population and predominantly Arab land ownership - as a gift to the Jewish people.

The UN, Americans and British gave it as a gift to their Zionist mates.

I’ve read the documentation and history of this infamous land grab, and at no point whatsoever did God chime in and express his thoughts, let alone personally enact the handover.

There are Jews who oppose Zionism on this very basis; on the basis that it is colonialism and has nothing to do with divine intervention.

Just don’t expect News Corp, Smit, Yemeni, and all the other usual suspects to give these admirable anti-Zionist Jews any airtime.

In 1945, the population of Palestine was two-thirds Arab and 85% of land was held by Arab citizens.

Elkman is a member of Melbourne’s Yeshivah Community, which includes the school Yemeni and his brother Manny attended (and where Manny was molested).

Morgan C Jonas and Avi Yemeni have worked together.

While Elkman’s initiative didn’t get very far (his crowdfunding attempt raised a mere $54 out of a hoped-for $15,000), it is clear that during COVID the so-called ‘freedom’ movement in Australia was captured by an interwoven group of Zionist shills, foremost among them Smit, Jonas and Yemeni.

Smit Completes Her Self-Outing

If there was any doubt remaining as to Smit’s true character, she helpfully demolished it with a recent video.

Yep, Zionism’s favorite bogan-accented sheila is declaring that “Conservatism is winning!”

Her proof?

At 1:00, she celebrates the rise of One Nation, which she asserts, “is our conservative change.”

Excuse me?

Our conservative change?

Speak for yourself, kiddo.

I draw your attention to Australia’s new draconian hate speech laws.

Hanson and her faithful sidekick Malcolm Roberts - one of the very few characters capable of getting along with the Orange Woman on an enduring basis - have presented themselves as defiant defenders of free speech.

But did they join the Nationals and vote against the Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2024 when it passed the senate earlier this year?

Of course not.

Why on Earth would Zionist-friendly politicians vote against Zionist-friendly legislation?

Voting for the legislation would have left them with a lot of explaining to do to their dipshit followers, so they instead declared on social media the following day that they “refused to take part in this sham vote” because the party did not support the bill.

It was not a sham vote, it was a very real vote that passed very real laws that have a very real chilling effect on free speech in Australia.

Hanson and Roberts wanted to vote for the legislation, but instead helped it get through by pretending to abstain in some sort of moral high ground stance.

How do I know Hanson and Roberts wanted to vote for the draconian hate speech laws?

Because video footage subsequently emerged of Hanson speaking at a press conference just hours before the vote, telling reporters:

“I will have a look at those hate crime laws, yes, I have actually voted against hate crime laws in the past, and more than likely will be voting for it.”

“I possibly will support the hate crime laws, by all means. There shouldn’t be hate crimes in Australia,” she added.

No, there shouldn’t be hate crimes, but Australia already has laws to deal with them. Censoring people who criticize Hanson’s wealthy and powerful friends is hardly about preventing hate crimes.

That, Ms Smit, is not my conservative change.

A bitter ball of hate who pretends to represent ordinary Australians, while being lavished with gifts from Australia’s richest person is not my conservatism.

A bunch of racist assholes who proudly gave a convicted rapist a job as national campaign director, and refused to fire him until three Liberal politicians finally kicked up a stink, is definitely not my conservative change.

A deranged xenophobe who considers herself Australia’s Donald Trump - you know, the war-mongering puppet that considered Epstein a “terrific guy” and boasted about grabbing women by the privates - is not my conservative change.

I can see the similarity: Trump has no style, and his actions are disgraceful. Just like Hanson, really.

A Zionist puppet who blatantly lies about everything, from Asian immigration to events in Palestine, then ignores you when you send her a PLEASE EXPLAIN, is not my conservative change.

Nor is a Zionist puppet who pretends to be tough on crime and anti-pedo, while employing a violent rapist who escaped with a light sentence and staunchly supporting the pedophile-harboring, child-maiming state of Israel.

This puppet’s racist all-stars include an Italian immigrant who makes fun of non-Caucasian immigrants for allegedly not assimilating; meanwhile, this pole-dancing Italiana’s method of ‘assimilating’ is to manage a sleazy strip club. Mashing pee-pees with strangers, apparently, is among the “critical skills” Australia desperately needs immigrants to help fulfill.

At any rate, this is not my conservatism - as a person of Italian heritage, it’s a friggin’ embarrassment.

The rise of One Nation in Australia does not mean conservatism is winning - it means it is dying. Being a racist, Islamophobic fucktard that coddles up with wife-bashing rapists does not in any way herald the return of family values and community-mindedness.

What it does show is that Australia is cooked. Looks to me like years of being a dumbed-down alcoholic sleazepit that consistently ranks among the top three illicit drug-using regions in the world is really starting to take its toll. Despite the lessons to be learned from the US, where a Zionist puppet has already wreaked havoc, Australians are sleep-walking right into the populist bear trap.

Proceed With Caution

The target date for Agenda 2030 - not a conspiracy theory but a proud globalist initiative - is looming. As such, there is every possibility that we are in for another manufactured global event. If and when that happens, take a long hard look at the people that emerge as prominent ‘freedom fighters’ before giving them your support.

Let the record show the current batch are a bunch of disingenuous cheerleaders for Zionism.

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