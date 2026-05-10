Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
2d

Had forgotten Bosi. Reminds me of Bob Malone in the states, alleged originator of mRNA and purported freedom person, who likewise is known for exploding into expletives when challenged.

Monica...oh dear... The yawn inducing patterns of the freemasonry set.

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
2d

Yet another unsurprising “infarction of traitors”. Trust your own judgements.

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