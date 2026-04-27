Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
2h

I am so fucking tired of this total bullshit.

THEY ARE NOBODIES BEING PAID TO BE SOMEBODIES.

PAID IN DRUGS AND DOUGH.

Totally deprived of talent

Totally deprived of creativity

Totally deprived of wits

Totally deprived of depth

Totally deprived of morals

Totally deprived of soul

Totally deprived of life

And being exported to the whole world.

In Denmark they´re called Annie and Erik, The family from Bryggen and so fucking forth

PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, TURN YOUR ATTENTION TO WORTHTY THINGS THAT MAKE YOUR SOULS BLOSSOM AND GROW.

THROW OUT YOUR FUCKING TV

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Michael Beard's avatar
Michael Beard
2h

The world that we inhabit today, is in serious trouble

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