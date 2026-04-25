Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Thumbnail Green
2d

He seems on the outside of himself and has a puppeteers hand up his bum.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2d

" The Freemasons should control all men of every class, nation and religion, dominating them without obvious compulsion; uniting them through a strong bond; inspiring them with enthusiasm to spread common ideas; and with utmost secrecy and energy, direct them toward this singular objective throughout the world."

Adam Weishaupt, Munich 1765.

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