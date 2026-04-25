If you’ve ever scrutinized the big name ‘manosphere’ influencers (or influencers from other spheres, like Greta Thunberg), you’ll have quickly noticed something:

Their stories just don’t add up.

Let’s take the example of Andrew Tate, who blew up out of nowhere to become the poster boy for ‘misogyny’.

Tate became the most visible face of the so-called “manosphere”, which walks, swims and quacks like the globalists’ controlled opposition to their fully-owned and -operated “feminism” movement.

This so-called manosphere is dominated by divisive, obnoxious, flashy, grifting loudmouths prone to public crashouts and criminal behavior (Tate, Wes Watson, Ben Azoulay). It has also brought us podcasters who vocally deride women as a lower form of life, like Myron Gaines.

No-one among the general population ever asked or elected these buffoons - the very antithesis of the stoic “strong silent type” masculine ideal - to become the global representatives of masculinity.

Rather, all signs point to one conclusion: They were installed.

Let’s look at Tate’s back story which, when you add 2 and 2, equals utter bullshit.

The Official Story of Tate holds that after a kickboxing career in which he conquered the ‘world title’, he appeared on Big Brother UK (2016) only to get booted from the show after viewers called attention to his prior racist and homophobic social media posts. We’re supposed to believe the show’s producers, tasked with screening applicants, were totally unaware of his readily available social media posts.

Tate is quite the hateful bigot. In a 2012 tweet, he denigrated English TV personality Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and another woman as “massive wog sockets”; the term “wog” is a racial slur applied, in British English, to Black and South Asian people, and, in Australian English, to people whose DNA emanates from the Mediterranean region.

Vaffanculo Andrew.

Tate also specifically derided blacks, rather ironic considering he is half-black.

It’s also clear Andrew Tate does not like people of Indian descent.

The obvious question is how did this racist grub ever get on Big Brother? It defies belief to claim the show’s producers somehow missed Tate’s prolific online bile.

Or was it they knew full well of his background, and allowed him on the show anyway, knowing the inevitable fallout would simply attract more attention to the show - and to Tate?

Was the Big Brother spectacle part of the construction of the “controversial” Andrew Tate background story?

ChoochTate: Kickboxing World Champion?

Tate’s supposedly decorated kickboxing career also warrants further discussion. He claims to have won the kickboxing world title - but did he really?

To properly answer that question, a quick primer on the fight game is in order.

Let’s say you’ve got a few connections and a bit of cash behind you. There is nothing to stop you forming a company called Drunken Donkey Promotions and establishing a new fight league called the CKF (Ciuccio Kickboxing Federation). You then start signing up fighters, who will then vie for the CKF ‘world title’.

The winner of the CKF world title fight technically becomes a world champion - but only in the CKF. He might be the King Chooch, but he is by no means the undisputed world kickboxing champion. In fact, if he went over to fight at a truly top-tier promotion like Glory or K1, there’s every chance he would get demolished in a qualifying bout.

Why?

Because Glory and K1 attract the world’s best kickboxers. No offence to Drunken Donkey Promotions, but its fight roster is made up of contenders that are at best promising. Some aren’t so promising. In fact, in its eagerness to build its roster, Drunken Donkey signed up guys who, as fighters, make great plumbers and baristas.

I’m not belittling the hypothetical fighters at CKF. Hey, they’re in there mixing it, having a go. But the fact remains winning the CKF ‘world title’ really wouldn’t mean much in the world of kickboxing.

So how does this apply to Tate?

For most of Tate’s career, the dominant kickboxing league was K1. Tate fought and won in this promotion once only - not for a world title, but at the tail end of his career as part of a novel 2015 “China vs USA” event.

Most of Tate’s ‘world title’ fights occurred under ISKA (International Sport Karate and Kickboxing Association), which can be considered a feeder organisation to the big leagues.

Those who examined Tate’s fight career quickly concluded it was a sham.

For example, in April 2009, Tate fought a Paul Randall to win the ISKA UK Light Heavyweight Championship. Randall’s fight record at Tapology lists this as his only fight. If true, then Tate won the British chamionship by beating a debut fighter!

In September 2009, Tate fought a Daniel Hughes to ‘win’ the vacant ISKA “World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title”. Again, when we look up Hughes’ fight history on Tapology, his fight with Tate is the only one showing.

In other words, Hughes appears to have fought for the world title in his debut fight, which is absurd. To vie for a real world title, you need to first prove yourself a worthy contender by working your way up through the ranks. There is no history of Hughes having done this.

Tate fought French fighter Jean-Luc Benoît in a trilogy that spanned from 2011 to 2015. In their first fight, Benoit beat Tate in France to take the ISKA World Middleweight Championship. Tate won a rematch held only 3 months later in the UK, then again in 2015 for the ISKA World Middleweight Championship.

Yet again, these three bouts appear to be the only competitive fights Benoit engaged in.

It goes on and on, but the bottom line is that Tate built his “world champion” career by fighting in a lower-level league against low-level opponents, some of whom were apparently debut fighters.

Serious fighters, who genuinely want to be the best by fighting the best, don’t do this.

Someone looking to build a macho back story, however, might be inclined to do this.

When declaring himself a ‘world champion kickboxer’, Tate repeatedly failed to provide the context. Impressionable viewers unfamiliar with how the fight world works earnestly believed Tate rose to the very top of the kickboxing game.

That all changed in December last year, when the myth of Tate’s fighting prowess was completely obliterated - by another influencer. After evidently starting to believe a wee bit too much of his own BS, Tate fought Chase DeMoor in the appropriately named Misfits Boxing League.

Tate wasn’t just soundly beaten, but thoroughly humiliated. I know, it’s easy to criticise fighters from the comfort of your armchair, but anyone with even a modicum of boxing training will recognize Tate’s performance as objectively terrible.

The moment CobraTate became ChoochTate.

The Unthinking Man’s Pimp

After quitting his dead-end fighting career and then being booted from Big Brother, so the legend goes, Tate and his brother Tristan began a pornographic web cam enterprise that made them so much money they were able to acquire a Sheikh-like collection of exotic cars.

Tate then naturally did what all people who are so rich they don’t need to shamelessly spruik on the internet do - he began shamelessly spruiking on the Internet. The former drug dealer-turned-cyber pimp ventured into the educational arena, offering prospective students the opportunity to obtain a “PhD” (Pimping Hoes Degree). He allegedly built a business empire that observers variously described as multi-level marketing, a pyramid scheme, and a Ponzi scam.

So just to recap ...

Tate’s appearance on Big Brother UK is suspicious.

His now-shattered aura as a world-class fighter was a construct built upon a string of highly questionable match-ups.

He allegedly made hundreds of millions of dollars ‘managing’ Only Fans girls and spruiking his degenerate ‘university’ on the Internet.

While doing this, he constantly flashed Masonic symbolism and numerology every chance he got.

He is supposedly being pursued by authorities in the US, UK and Romania for tax evasion, human trafficking and sexual assault, yet walks around the US as a free man. Despite the seriousness of the Romanian charges, he and his brother were allowed to skip on out of the country.

Tate’s self-promotion as a hyper-masculine ladies’ man is belied by a history of closeted behavior. Along with his Liberace fashion sense, he surreptitiously pushes the gender-fluidity agenda by belittling straight men as gay (?!) and by publicly asserting it is better to “f*ck” a transexual who is a “10” than a biological female who rates a “1”. Never mind that no man ever has been forced to make a choice between “Megan Fox with a dick or Hulk Hogan with a pussy”, as the suspiciously flamboyant Tate frames it.

Is this incoherent drivel Andrew Tate’s way of coming out?

Tate claims to be of Islamic faith, despite promoting behaviors that are haram as all get out. Islam considers adultery a sin; Tate considers it the hallmark of an alpha male. When asked if cheating is “morally correct”, he replied with an assertive “YES”. Adultery, according to the TopChooch, is only haram for women.

Islam preaches harmonious relationships and forbids financial predation; Tate launches dodgey crypto coins, and when you ask him about it he pays his followers to spam you and call you “gay”.

Lots of people claim to be pious while acting like unholy twats, you might object. But that still leaves the question of how, despite his alleged Islamic (and pro-Palestine) status, Tate has become a MAGA hero and enjoys a mutual fanboy relationship with Islam-hater, Muslim-banner and Zionist-bitch boy, Donald Trump?

Then there’s the infamous BBC interview during Tate’s supposed Romanian house arrest, which stank like a Don King contract. BBC correspondent Lucy Williamson presented a combative attitude - even refusing to shake Tate’s hand at the end of the interview for dramatic effect - but nothing in the way of evidence. Not once during this performative farce did Williamson confront Tate with the readily available video footage in which he and his brother brag about underage sex, scamming men via webcams and of luring girls from other countries and then withholding their passports so they don’t “run away”. Instead, she cited his douchey online posts featuring exotic cars and cigars as proof of his ‘misogyny’.

Estimates of Tate’s alleged wealth vary wildly. In a post to fellow globo-puppet Greta Thunberg, he claimed to own 33 supercars.

That post was made shortly after being allowed back on Twitter by fellow Nazi-saluter Elon Musk and right before getting arrested courtesy of an anti-trafficking agency bearing the acronym GRETA.

Awake yet?

A subsequent news report put Tate’s exotic car ownership at only 9 vehicles worth 3.3 million pounds. The only consistency between these two starkly contrasting summations of Tate’s vehicle ownership is the Masonic numerology.

Hey dude, what happened to your other 24 cars? Did the lodge demand them back?

Tate boasts of having a Mensa IQ, but behaves like an unhinged loon. We are supposed to believe this wildly insecure, irrational and incoherent character - who thinks reading books is for “losers” - built a business empire that allowed him to acquire a fleet of supercars that would impress Jay Leno.

I’m not buying it. I’m sure Only Fans can be lucrative for some, but I don’t believe for a moment this is how Tate achieved his wealth. I will never believe it until I see something resembling a verifiable paper trail that confirms this loathsome character acquired all his wealth and expensive toys the way we’ve been told.

If we ever learned the truth, my guess is we’d find Tate’s wealth has been largely gifted by whoever installed him as unelected representative of the Lolcow show that is the “manosphere”.

Even his own lawyers laugh at his “Matrix” claims and insist he is playing a “character” for “entertainment”.

“It’s his public persona and those things are not all intended to be taken seriously”, one of Tate’s Romanian lawyers told a UK radio host.

The question is, who wrote the script for the Andrew Tate character? It defies belief that a ranting manchild whose mental development seems to have ceased during adolescence could single-handedly mastermind a scheme that would, for a while, make him the most talked about influencer in the world. Not to mention a Bugatti owner.

Again, we don’t know who is really behind Tate, and we may never find out.

There is, however, a growing volume of evidence linking other influencers to money laundering and shady powerful backers.

Stay tuned.

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