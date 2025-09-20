Warning: This post contains graphic hunting footage.

The official Charlie Kirk tale has it that he was shot in the neck with a .30-06-caliber Mauser. Despite being almost 120 years old, the .30-06 cartridge remains a favorite with hunters and marksmen. It proved itself in two world wars and has a solid reputation for cleanly taking down big game animals like elk, moose, and bear.

If you know anything about game animals, you’ll know they’re tough as nails. These aren’t creatures that sit on couches and surf the internet. Their whole day is spent sourcing food and evading predators in often unforgiving environments. They don’t have anything but their own bodies to help them do this.

Domestication softens, nature hardens.

Over 10 years ago, I was doing the long drive from Adelaide to Melbourne. Around 10-15 minutes after passing through Stawell, the sky was starting to dim. That’s the time of day when kangaroos start to come out. And so way up ahead, on this 100 km/h stretch of highway, I could see a small group of kangaroos on the opposite shoulder. Cars were coming in the opposite direction, and the roos were edging towards the road. The initial string of cars went past without issue, but the kangaroos were clearly taken with the idea of crossing the road.

The next car approaching in the opposite direction was a Ford Falcon, and one of the roos started edging perilously close to the road.

“Don’t do it!” I said.

He did it.

He hopped right in front of the Falcon, and the moment of impact occurred right as I was passing in the opposite direction.

“Shit!!” I said, and looked in the rear view mirror expecting to see mangled roo on the road behind me.

Instead, what I saw stunned me. The roo rolled on the asphalt, bounced back up on his feet, then hopped to the other side of the road. I don’t know what happened to him after that, but his movement looked fluid with no sign of injury.

If you get hit by a car at 100 km/h, bounce back up on your feet, and hop away from the scene, you are a certified stud, an absolute machine.

Wild animals are tough. Which brings me to the video below. I must warn that some viewers will find it upsetting, as it shows a beautiful deer being fatally wounded.

The guy who shoots the deer uses a .30-06-caliber rifle to do it. He shoots from 200 yards, the same distance from which Tyler Robinson allegedly shot Charlie Kirk.

If you can bring yourself to watch the video, note the way the deer reacts at the moment of impact. It instantly collapses and its head violently snaps.

The bullet strikes the deer’s lower jaw area, and exits through its upper back, right where its spine would be.

In addition to the presence of an exit wound, note the trail of blood on the ground.

No offence to Charlie Kirk, but he wasn’t a very robust or athletic specimen. Meaning, the bullet that took down that nature-hardened deer traversed an anatomical segment that contained more and tougher muscle and bone than Charlie Kirk’s neck could ever hope to contain.

Yet we’re supposed to believe Kirk’s neck did not even evince an exit wound?

Sure thing.

Instead of him collapsing and his head snapping back, as you would expect when the nerves passing through the neck receive such a violent impact, it is Kirk’s t-shirt that does some sort of bizarre boogaloo.

Instead of blood spraying everywhere, his t-shirt remains snow white. The people around him and the tent he was sitting in also remained unmarked.

It’s an impossible sequence of events.

Here’s the video of the deer being shot, followed by the clearly CGI-modified footage of the Kirk ‘shooting’. The footage begins a few seconds before the deer is shot - if you wish to skip this and the death throes, you can fast forward to 5:15 to view the bullet wound.

Share