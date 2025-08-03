Dan Bongino, a former Rumble influencer, so-called conservative ‘Patriot’ and now Deputy Director of the FBI, spoke to Fox News a few weeks before the recent Epstein jail footage release.

Bongino declared the footage would conclusively prove no-one else entered Epstein’s cell during the overnight period in which he allegedly died. The video was “as clear as day,” claimed Bongino, “he’s the only person in there, and the only person coming out.”

Tellingly, Bongino told the Fox hosts of the footage, “we’re working on cleaning it up, to make sure you have an enhanced ver[sion] and we're going to give the original so you don't think there were any shenanigans. You're going to see there's no one there but him.”

Someone from Team Trump and the FBI promising “no shenanigans”.

How cute.

Bongino, with his closely cropped hair, goatee, gruff voice and Italian-American Brooklyn Bro vibe, was no doubt selected and groomed to appeal to the ‘conservative’ male MAGA demographic. Well, I come from an Italian background too, and perhaps due to the agrarian origins of my Calabrian side, I can smell Bongino’s stronzate (bullshit) a mile away. Bongino also comes from a law enforcement background, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in my dealings with “the filth”, as we call them here in Australia, is they are some of the most corrupt, sociopathic and egregious liars on the planet.

When the government tells you it is “cleaning up” potentially incriminating footage, what it really means it is editing and doctoring the living daylights out of it.

Remember when the FBI raided the Diddler’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions? There was talk of victims - including minors - being drugged and raped. Rumors swirled about which of the numerous high-profile figures close to Diddy would end up being exposed for the deviants they are and standing trial for sex crimes.

Once the trial got underway, it quickly degenerated into a non-event. It was an E! News-level, he-said-she-said battle between the Diddler, a couple of his exes, and some male prostitutes. If we were to believe this patent farce, the only person who ever did anything wrong at a Diddy party was Diddy. All that ever happened at these parties, to believe the official story, is that the Diddler diddled with himself while watching an interstate male escort do the nasty with his girlfriend. We’re supposed to believe the only thing the FBI found at Diddy’s mansions was some guns, a bunch of sex toys, and a crap ton of baby oil purchased from a store that didn’t sell baby oil.

Seems to me and others thoroughly jaded by government shitefookery that when the FBI raided the Diddler’s Miami and Los Angeles mansions, it wasn’t gathering evidence - it was getting rid of it.

So here we are. The jail footage Dan the Bro promised us has now been released.

Not only does it not support his Fox News fairy tale, it flatly contradicts it.

Remember the original tale, in which there were allegedly two cameras outside Epstein’s cell on Tier L, but both were “broken”?

It was bollocks.

Epstein was allegedly found dead on August 10, 2019. In its June 2023 whitewash of the incident, the DOJ Office of Inspector General revealed one of the cameras wasn’t so broken after all and did contain footage. All the others (there were more than two, as it turns out) were conveniently malfunctioning that night.

While the footage from that sole camera didn’t directly show the door to Epstein’s cell, the OIG claimed it showed “between approximately 10:40 p.m. on August 9 and about 6:30 a.m. on August 10, no one was seen entering Epstein’s cell tier from the SHU common area.”

That is a blatant lie, as you’ll see with your own eyes in a moment.

It took another two years for the FBI to “clean up” the footage and make it publicly available.

The first GTFOH moment occurred when observers noticed a minute of footage missing between 11:59 and midnight. Naturally, people concluded the FBI was hiding something.

The FBI, bless its outrageously dishonest soul, claimed this was the result of a regular reset of the recording system each night. The cameras, you see, were really old, “from like, 1999.”

Ah yes, I remember the vintage era of 1999, when everything, like, stopped for a full minute at 11:59 pm. You’d be zooming along in your car, then suddenly the engine would cut out. You’d sit there in the middle of the freeway, haplessly shrugging and waving to people in nearby stationary vehicles. You’d be watching TV, and just as the movie was about to reach its climax, the screen would go blank.

That bloody 1999 technology, it was maddening. Hard times. You youngsters don’t know the struggle.

All snark aside, the FBI story is complete nonsense. Nineteen ninety-nine or not, CCTV doesn’t work that way.

So then the FBI publicly confirmed it had lied, by changing its tune and stating it did have the missing minute of footage. It just won’t let us see it.

When the DOJ and FBI shared the video with the public, they said in a news release that it was the “full raw” video, and that “anyone entering or attempting to enter the tier where Epstein’s cell was located from the SHU common area would have been captured by this footage.”

Jim Stafford was one of several video forensic analysts who examined the video for CBS News using specialized software to extract the underlying coding. He said that metadata showed the file was first created on May 23 of this year and that it was likely a “screen capture, not an actual export” of the raw file.

He also told CBS News the metadata showed the footage was in fact two separate videos stitched together. It was also slightly sped up, so the video covering 11 hours runs approximately 10 hours and 53 minutes in length.

So, to what should be no-one’s surprise, the government is lying and the video footage has been doctored.

But that’s hardly the end of it.

The US government keeps telling us no-one entered Epstein’s tier between 10:40 pm and 6:40 am, the period in which he allegedly crafted a hanging rope and hung himself. You know, from the “excess” of laundry that was delivered to his room which, you know, contained a guy on suicide watch.

The US government expects you to believe this nonsense. From https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/reports/23-085.pdf

So feast your eyes upon some key time points in the near-11 hours of video footage that has been released. The full footage is available below, but because you probably don’t have a spare 11 hours, I’ll skip straight to the key time points.

At 10:38:47 pm on the night Epstein allegedly died by suicide, we see a corrections officer, Tova Noel, get up from her desk and walk away from the stairs that led up to Tier L, where Epstein was.

The entire width of the stairs is not fully visible, so I’ve highlighted them with a red rectangle in the picture below. This is the area you need to focus on for what comes next.

Less than a minute after Noel exits from view, at 10:39:40 pm, we can see an orange-clad figure ascend the stairs:

In its June 2023 cover up, on page 76, the DOJ OIG makes the following absurd claim:

“… at approximately 10:40 p.m. a CO, believed to be Noel, carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier, which was the last time any CO approached the only entrance to the SHU tier in which Epstein was housed.”

So what the OIG expects you to believe is that Noel, for reasons unknown and in less than a minute, changed from her CO uniform into an orange prison jumpsuit and carried linen up to a tier where prisoners on suicide watch had already been locked down at 8 pm for the evening.

If you believe that, stop reading this right now and go find a good drug rehab program.

During the next two minutes, no-one can be seen coming back down the stairs.

Yet at 10:41:40 pm, we see Noel emerge from the right side of the screen - wearing her CO outfit.

So whoever ascended the stairs two minutes earlier had not yet descended the stairs.

However, between 11:59:00 and midnight they would have had a full minute to do so without us being able to observe, because Kash Patel, Dan the Bro and their filthy FBI won’t let us watch that missing minute.

I’m sure they’re busy “cleaning it up.”

That ~20-minute time frame would have given an assassin sufficient time to murder Epstein, remove incriminating evidence, and try to rearrange things in the cell to give the appearance of a suicide.

Another possibility is the figure ascending the stairs was an agent dressed as an inmate who, during that missing minute, chaperoned Epstein out of Tier L.

The missing minute occurs here.

Bottom line: You now know unequivocally that the official government story regarding Epstein’s alleged ‘suicide’ is a complete and utter crock.

