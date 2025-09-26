Regarding what really happened on September 10 at Utah Valley University, there’s a new theory gaining traction. It holds that Kirk was shot by one of his own security guys, who did the dirty deed using a tiny “palm protector” pistol.

Before we take a look at the video used to support this claim, let’s do a quick 101 on the palm protector genre of firearms.

Rather than the usual trigger mechanism, the palm protector featured a unique grip design which was fired by squeezing. Most reportedly used an extra-short .32 caliber cartridge, but were also made in both .41 and .22 calibers.

The palm protector design was developed in the late 1800s by a French inventor, and later licensed to the Minneapolis Firearms Company. The patent was later purchased by another American, who formed the Chicago Firearms Company and produced a slightly larger version. By 1910, the initial Chicago inventory had been sold and the design was abandoned. Remington reportedly manufactured their own version until 1920. Thanks to the wonders of technology, it is possible to make 3D printed versions of these pistols (don’t try this at home).

So was a version of this old design used to ‘assassinate’ Charlie Kirk? A lot of people seem to think so, based on the following video:

Khaki Green Shirt Guy With Sunglasses does indeed make a suspicious hand movement that coincides with the sound of gunshot (note also the guy to the left of the screen who shortly before all this happens, leans forward and appears to make a signalling motion with his forearm).

There does indeed seem to be a gap between this guy’s middle and ring fingers, consistent with something protruding between them, although you can’t actually see what that something is.

That it was unlikely to have been a palm protector pistol is evinced by two things.

The first is the closeness of that gap, which is inconsistent with pictures of people holding an actual palm protector pistol.

The second obvious anomaly is the complete lack of a flash at the moment of firing, evident in the videos below posted by people not crisis-acting as Kirk security:

That alone makes the palm protector gun theory untenable.

The other consideration is that the palm protector design was meant to be employed at very close range. It is not a design that lends itself to a low probability target like the neck from 15-20 feet away.

Granted, Khaki Green Shirt Guy With Sunglasses may have been unusually gifted in the use of said device, but the consequences of him missing his shot were simply too high. Missing Kirk would likely have meant shooting someone else, including fellow crisis actor Dark Shirt Guy With Sunglasses Making Suspicious Hand Signal.

Kirk had to ‘die’ as part of this B-grade endeavor, in order to incite anger, resentment, calls for revenge and, of course, new laws.

Had Khaki Green Shirt Guy With Sunglasses missed Kirk, the sound of gunshot would have sent his target scrambling for cover, and there goes the psy-op. Had Kirk sat upright waiting for a second shot, it would have made this already ridiculous caper even more absurd-looking. We’re talking Guinness Book of World Records-level absurd.

Even B-grade crisis actors can train themselves to make a hand movement consistent with firing a palm protector gun, without actually firing one.

Which begs the question: Why would Khaki Green Shirt Guy With Sunglasses do this?

I find it highly suspicious that, of all the hundreds of people attending this event in this day and age of phone cameras, there has been such a dearth of footage from different sources.

But now here we are, with decent quality footage from someone who was allowed to get reasonably close to Kirk, right up against the security barriers. This someone just happened to capture Khaki Green Shirt Guy With Sunglasses make a suspicious hand-squeezing movement right at the time Kirk supposedly got popped by a bullet.

What a fortuitous turn of events!

Or what a complete load of bollocks.

Here’s my counter-theory, based on the principle that the best way for bad actors to counter the opposing narrative is to control it.

There is no reason to accept that Kirk is dead, because we simply have no proof of this, just like we have no proof Epstein killed himself or was killed by others. All we have are official narratives that are utterly nonsensical and refuted by the details we have at hand.

However, the martyring of Charlie Kirk requires that we believe he’s dead. A supposed ‘conspiracy theory’ involving a treacherous security guy wielding a tiny hidden gun encourages supposedly skeptical people to maintain this belief.

Hence, people maintain their rage, their demand that government “do something”.

Skeptics are sent on a further wild goose chase, looking for supposedly anti-Kirk actors that don’t exist.

Laughably, some are pointing the finger at Israel, a country that Kirk vigorously defended right to the end (well, the official end). We’re supposed to believe that, despite his clear contempt for Palestinians and his constant excuse-making for the IDF, that Israel wanted to knock him off because of a handful of limp ‘anti-semitic’ remarks that weren’t even anti-semitic.

Sure thing.

Meanwhile, skeptical Kirk fans can still keep hating lefties and transgender folks because, hey, Charlie said they were bad and weird and shouldn’t be allowed to own guns and we need to honor Charlie because he’s a martyr.

Charlie Kirk was a sham, his lucrative ‘non-profit’ was a sham, and this entire shooting tale is a sham. That includes the palm protector pistol theory. It just doesn’t add up.

Share